Description

Chevrolet's C/K pickup entered its second generation for 1964, bringing a wider track, coil-spring front suspension, and a cleaner, more car-like cab that has since made these trucks a favorite platform for restomod builds. Though short-lived, the second-generation "Action Line" trucks boast distinctive styling.

This ‘66 C10 has been refinished in Hugger Orange Pearl Metallic over a custom orange-and-white interior.

Power comes from a 6.2L V8 said to have been built by Ed Nereaux Racing Engines with aluminum heads, an Edelbrock Performer intake, and a Holley carburetor, reportedly dyno tested at 400 horsepower. The engine is paired with a GM TH350 automatic transmission and a B&M shifter, and the truck rides on drop spindles and springs with CPP four-wheel power disc brakes. It is further equipped with power steering, Vintage Air climate control, MSD ignition, a Moroso oil pan, and a Flowmaster exhaust system.

Additional work includes a new wood bed floor with polished stainless steel bed strips, 20-inch Centerline wheels on Nitto NT420S tires, Auto Meter gauges, chrome accents, and an AM/FM Bluetooth radio.

This modified 1966 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Two-wheel drive, long bed configuration

6.2L V8 built by Ed Nereaux Racing Engines

Hugger Orange Pearl Metallic paint

Custom orange-and-white interior

Vintage Air climate control system

Showing approximately 4,100 miles since refurbishment

Equipment

Mechanical 6.2L V8 with aluminum heads Edelbrock Performer intake Holley carburetor MSD ignition Moroso oil pan Flowmaster mufflers GM TH350 automatic transmission CPP 4-wheel power disc brakes Drop spindles and springs Power steering

Exterior Hugger Orange Pearl Metallic paint Wood bed floor with polished stainless steel bed strips 20-inch Centerline wheels Chrome accents

Interior Custom orange-and-white upholstery Vintage Air climate control system Auto Meter gauges AM/FM Bluetooth radio Wood-rimmed steering wheel B&M shifter



Servicing

The truck was overhauled to its current condition under the seller's ownership.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

Various paint imperfections shown in up close in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1966 Chevrolet C10 was acquired by the seller in October 2025.