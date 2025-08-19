6.2L-Powered 1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

4 days
$13,750
6.2L-Powered 1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINC1546J150936
Mileage indicated4,100 Miles TMU
LocationOmak, Washington
Engine6.2L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorHuggar Orange Metallic
Interior colorOrange/White

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Description

Chevrolet's C/K pickup entered its second generation for 1964, bringing a wider track, coil-spring front suspension, and a cleaner, more car-like cab that has since made these trucks a favorite platform for restomod builds. Though short-lived, the second-generation "Action Line" trucks boast distinctive styling.

This ‘66 C10 has been refinished in Hugger Orange Pearl Metallic over a custom orange-and-white interior.

Power comes from a 6.2L V8 said to have been built by Ed Nereaux Racing Engines with aluminum heads, an Edelbrock Performer intake, and a Holley carburetor, reportedly dyno tested at 400 horsepower. The engine is paired with a GM TH350 automatic transmission and a B&M shifter, and the truck rides on drop spindles and springs with CPP four-wheel power disc brakes. It is further equipped with power steering, Vintage Air climate control, MSD ignition, a Moroso oil pan, and a Flowmaster exhaust system.

Additional work includes a new wood bed floor with polished stainless steel bed strips, 20-inch Centerline wheels on Nitto NT420S tires, Auto Meter gauges, chrome accents, and an AM/FM Bluetooth radio.

This modified 1966 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Two-wheel drive, long bed configuration

  • 6.2L V8 built by Ed Nereaux Racing Engines

  • Hugger Orange Pearl Metallic paint

  • Custom orange-and-white interior

  • Vintage Air climate control system

  • Showing approximately 4,100 miles since refurbishment

Equipment

  • Mechanical

    • 6.2L V8 with aluminum heads

    • Edelbrock Performer intake

    • Holley carburetor

    • MSD ignition

    • Moroso oil pan

    • Flowmaster mufflers

    • GM TH350 automatic transmission

    • CPP 4-wheel power disc brakes

    • Drop spindles and springs

    • Power steering

  • Exterior

    • Hugger Orange Pearl Metallic paint

    • Wood bed floor with polished stainless steel bed strips

    • 20-inch Centerline wheels

    • Chrome accents

  • Interior

    • Custom orange-and-white upholstery

    • Vintage Air climate control system

    • Auto Meter gauges

    • AM/FM Bluetooth radio

    • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

    • B&M shifter

Servicing

The truck was overhauled to its current condition under the seller's ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint imperfections shown in up close in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1966 Chevrolet C10 was acquired by the seller in October 2025.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

6.2L-Powered 1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup

Current bid
WilliamScott-vo6saacd
WilliamScott-vo6saacd
$13,750
Seller
Saulvelasco_b1ep
Saulvelasco_b1ep
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids26
Views4,838

Comments & bids

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WilliamScott-vo6saacd's avatar
WilliamScott-vo6saacd
Sep 10 at 4:19 PM
$13,750bid placed 
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IA_d4nqgb
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WilliamScott-vo6saacd
Sep 10 at 3:52 PM
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IA_d4nqgb
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DG1521
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IA_d4nqgb
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Red53
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JS_Smitty
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JW_443
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CoachGMac
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IA_d4nqgb
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Red53
Sep 6 at 11:26 PM
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IA_d4nqgb
Sep 6 at 7:19 AM
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MG_yu7ztd
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IA_d4nqgb
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JeffRussell
Sep 5 at 10:30 PM
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IA_d4nqgb
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40t
Aug 31 at 7:38 PM
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Aug 31 at 12:39 PM
$100bid placed 

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