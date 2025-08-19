6.2L-Powered 1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet's C/K pickup entered its second generation for 1964, bringing a wider track, coil-spring front suspension, and a cleaner, more car-like cab that has since made these trucks a favorite platform for restomod builds. Though short-lived, the second-generation "Action Line" trucks boast distinctive styling.
This ‘66 C10 has been refinished in Hugger Orange Pearl Metallic over a custom orange-and-white interior.
Power comes from a 6.2L V8 said to have been built by Ed Nereaux Racing Engines with aluminum heads, an Edelbrock Performer intake, and a Holley carburetor, reportedly dyno tested at 400 horsepower. The engine is paired with a GM TH350 automatic transmission and a B&M shifter, and the truck rides on drop spindles and springs with CPP four-wheel power disc brakes. It is further equipped with power steering, Vintage Air climate control, MSD ignition, a Moroso oil pan, and a Flowmaster exhaust system.
Additional work includes a new wood bed floor with polished stainless steel bed strips, 20-inch Centerline wheels on Nitto NT420S tires, Auto Meter gauges, chrome accents, and an AM/FM Bluetooth radio.
This modified 1966 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with a clean Washington title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Two-wheel drive, long bed configuration
6.2L V8 built by Ed Nereaux Racing Engines
Hugger Orange Pearl Metallic paint
Custom orange-and-white interior
Vintage Air climate control system
Showing approximately 4,100 miles since refurbishment
Equipment
Mechanical
6.2L V8 with aluminum heads
Edelbrock Performer intake
Holley carburetor
MSD ignition
Moroso oil pan
Flowmaster mufflers
GM TH350 automatic transmission
CPP 4-wheel power disc brakes
Drop spindles and springs
Power steering
Exterior
Hugger Orange Pearl Metallic paint
Wood bed floor with polished stainless steel bed strips
20-inch Centerline wheels
Chrome accents
Interior
Custom orange-and-white upholstery
Vintage Air climate control system
Auto Meter gauges
AM/FM Bluetooth radio
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
B&M shifter
Servicing
The truck was overhauled to its current condition under the seller's ownership.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
Various paint imperfections shown in up close in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1966 Chevrolet C10 was acquired by the seller in October 2025.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.