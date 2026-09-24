1965 Volvo PV544
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1958 as an evolution of Volvo's earlier PV444, the PV544 carried over the model's rounded, "hunchback" three-window sedan styling while adding a curved windshield, improved brakes, and updated interior appointments. Power came from Volvo's B-series inline-four, and the PV544 remained in production through 1965, making this example one of the final cars built before the model was replaced by the Volvo 140-series.
This '65 PV544 is finished in red over a cabin with seats upholstered in black vinyl with contrasting fabric inserts. Its 1.8L inline-four powers the rear wheels through a replacement four-speed manual gearbox with electronic overdrive that is said to have come from a later Volvo model.
This 1965 Volvo PV544 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Finished in red over a black and gray upholstery
1.8L B18 inline-four
Four-speed manual with overdrive
Factory Equipment
Solid rear axle with leaf springs
Front independent coil-spring suspension
Drum brakes
Steel wheels
Chrome bumpers
Front bucket seats
Painted metal dashboard
Heater/defroster
Modifications
Body color changed from Gray (80) to red
Later Volvo 4-speed manual gearbox with electric overdrive
Polyurethane differential bushings
Factory bumper guards removed
License plate relocated to the trunk lid
High-mounted third brake light
Halo-style front headlights
Seats reupholstered with original-style coverings
Three-point seat belts front and rear
AM/FM radio
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
An area above the license plate opening has been filled and repainted
Older tires
Ownership History
This 1965 Volvo PV544 was acquired by the seller in 2015.
Additional Information
From the seller: "This car is totally rust free and is essentially original. With the newer transmission it is a great road car. Drive it anywhere."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.