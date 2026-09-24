1965 Volvo PV544

No reserve
$7,250
1965 Volvo PV544
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (46)

Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN428610
Mileage indicated97,400 Miles TMU
LocationWalkersville, Maryland
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleHatchback, Coupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack/Gray

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1958 as an evolution of Volvo's earlier PV444, the PV544 carried over the model's rounded, "hunchback" three-window sedan styling while adding a curved windshield, improved brakes, and updated interior appointments. Power came from Volvo's B-series inline-four, and the PV544 remained in production through 1965, making this example one of the final cars built before the model was replaced by the Volvo 140-series.

This '65 PV544 is finished in red over a cabin with seats upholstered in black vinyl with contrasting fabric inserts. Its 1.8L inline-four powers the rear wheels through a replacement four-speed manual gearbox with electronic overdrive that is said to have come from a later Volvo model.

This 1965 Volvo PV544 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in red over a black and gray upholstery

  • 1.8L B18 inline-four

  • Four-speed manual with overdrive

Factory Equipment

  • Solid rear axle with leaf springs

  • Front independent coil-spring suspension

  • Drum brakes

  • Steel wheels

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Front bucket seats

  • Painted metal dashboard

  • Heater/defroster

Modifications

  • Body color changed from Gray (80) to red

  • Later Volvo 4-speed manual gearbox with electric overdrive

  • Polyurethane differential bushings

  • Factory bumper guards removed

  • License plate relocated to the trunk lid

  • High-mounted third brake light

  • Halo-style front headlights

  • Seats reupholstered with original-style coverings

  • Three-point seat belts front and rear

  • AM/FM radio

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • An area above the license plate opening has been filled and repainted

  • Older tires

Ownership History

This 1965 Volvo PV544 was acquired by the seller in 2015.

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car is totally rust free and is essentially original. With the newer transmission it is a great road car. Drive it anywhere."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Volvo PV544 · No reserve

Current bid
RW_97qfvt
RW_97qfvt
$7,250
Seller
Tom-6976
Tom-6976
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids17
Views6,367

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RW_97qfvt
Sep 21 at 4:25 PM
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