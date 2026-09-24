Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1958 as an evolution of Volvo's earlier PV444, the PV544 carried over the model's rounded, "hunchback" three-window sedan styling while adding a curved windshield, improved brakes, and updated interior appointments. Power came from Volvo's B-series inline-four, and the PV544 remained in production through 1965, making this example one of the final cars built before the model was replaced by the Volvo 140-series.

This '65 PV544 is finished in red over a cabin with seats upholstered in black vinyl with contrasting fabric inserts. Its 1.8L inline-four powers the rear wheels through a replacement four-speed manual gearbox with electronic overdrive that is said to have come from a later Volvo model.

This 1965 Volvo PV544 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Finished in red over a black and gray upholstery

1.8L B18 inline-four

Four-speed manual with overdrive

Factory Equipment

Solid rear axle with leaf springs

Front independent coil-spring suspension

Drum brakes

Steel wheels

Chrome bumpers

Front bucket seats

Painted metal dashboard

Heater/defroster

Modifications

Body color changed from Gray (80) to red

Later Volvo 4-speed manual gearbox with electric overdrive

Polyurethane differential bushings

Factory bumper guards removed

License plate relocated to the trunk lid

High-mounted third brake light

Halo-style front headlights

Seats reupholstered with original-style coverings

Three-point seat belts front and rear

AM/FM radio

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

An area above the license plate opening has been filled and repainted

Older tires

Ownership History

This 1965 Volvo PV544 was acquired by the seller in 2015.

Additional Information

From the seller: "This car is totally rust free and is essentially original. With the newer transmission it is a great road car. Drive it anywhere."