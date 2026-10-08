Description

The Volvo P1800 emerged as one of the most stylish and attainable grand touring cars of the 1960s, blending Italian-influenced design with Volvo’s reputation for durability into a well-rounded package. Offering European GT looks, everyday usability, and long-distance comfort at a competitive price point, the P1800 appealed to buyers seeking a stylish but not boring, reliable car.

This 1965 Volvo P1800S was built at the Lundby plant in Sweden after manufacturing transitioned to Volvo's Gothenburg, Sweden, facility in 1963 following quality control issues, labor disputes, and frequent delays in England. The car has been fitted with “cow horn” bumpers, and the seller tells us the car was recently refinished in white over a red and black interior. Power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

This 1965 Volvo P1800S is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 1.8L inline-four engine

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in white over red and black upholstery

“Cow Horn” bumpers

Factory Equipment

Independent front suspension

Solid rear axle suspension

Front disc & rear drum brakes

Dual SU carburetors

Bucket seats

Modifications

“Cow Horn” bumpers

Servicing & Documentation

The seller tells us the car has been painted recently, and the front brake pads, rear wheel cylinders, clutch slave, steering coupler, and fuel tank have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

Radio inoperative

Cracked side window seals

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the current owner in January 2025.