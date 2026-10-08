Auction ended.

1965 Volvo P1800S

Bid to $19,000 on 10/08/26
Result
1965 Volvo P1800S
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Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN13246
Mileage indicated88,050 Miles TMU
LocationLansdale, Pennsylvania
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorRed & Black

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Description

The Volvo P1800 emerged as one of the most stylish and attainable grand touring cars of the 1960s, blending Italian-influenced design with Volvo’s reputation for durability into a well-rounded package. Offering European GT looks, everyday usability, and long-distance comfort at a competitive price point, the P1800 appealed to buyers seeking a stylish but not boring, reliable car.

This 1965 Volvo P1800S was built at the Lundby plant in Sweden after manufacturing transitioned to Volvo's Gothenburg, Sweden, facility in 1963 following quality control issues, labor disputes, and frequent delays in England. The car has been fitted with “cow horn” bumpers, and the seller tells us the car was recently refinished in white over a red and black interior. Power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission.

This 1965 Volvo P1800S is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 1.8L inline-four engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in white over red and black upholstery

  • “Cow Horn” bumpers

Factory Equipment

  • Independent front suspension

  • Solid rear axle suspension

  • Front disc & rear drum brakes

  • Dual SU carburetors

  • Bucket seats

Modifications

  • “Cow Horn” bumpers

Servicing & Documentation

The seller tells us the car has been painted recently, and the front brake pads, rear wheel cylinders, clutch slave, steering coupler, and fuel tank have been replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Radio inoperative

  • Cracked side window seals

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the current owner in January 2025.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Volvo P1800S

Last bid
BUDAPESTpete
BUDAPESTpete
$19,000
Seller
RobertBraun_mejo
RobertBraun_mejo
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
Bids22
Views9,166

Comments & bids

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BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Oct 8 at 6:24 PM
$19,000bid placed 
Ramblin_DMC's avatar
Ramblin_DMC
Oct 8 at 6:23 PM
$18,250bid placed 
BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Oct 8 at 6:22 PM
$18,000bid placed 
BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Oct 8 at 6:21 PM
$17,000bid placed 
Ramblin_DMC's avatar
Ramblin_DMC
Oct 8 at 6:21 PM
$16,250bid placed 
RW_p02yrr's avatar
RW_p02yrr
Oct 8 at 6:19 PM
$16,000bid placed 
BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Oct 8 at 6:18 PM
$15,000bid placed 
Ramblin_DMC's avatar
Ramblin_DMC
Oct 8 at 6:18 PM
$13,000bid placed 
KC_11cwqh's avatar
KC_11cwqh
Oct 8 at 6:17 PM
$12,750bid placed 
BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Oct 8 at 6:17 PM
$12,500bid placed 
BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Oct 8 at 6:14 PM
$12,000bid placed 
BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Oct 8 at 6:12 PM
$10,750bid placed 
MJ_yc0der's avatar
MJ_yc0der
Oct 8 at 5:56 PM
$10,500bid placed 
JamesRuzkowski_90ie's avatar
JamesRuzkowski_90ie
Oct 8 at 5:53 PM
$10,250bid placed 
BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Oct 8 at 5:52 PM
$10,000bid placed 
MJ_yc0der's avatar
MJ_yc0der
Oct 8 at 5:47 PM
$9,500bid placed 
BUDAPESTpete's avatar
BUDAPESTpete
Oct 8 at 11:16 AM
$9,250bid placed 
CO1's avatar
CO1
Oct 5 at 4:36 AM
$9,000bid placed 
Ramblin_DMC's avatar
Ramblin_DMC
Sep 29 at 5:09 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Martin_J_Perry's avatar
Martin_J_Perry
Sep 28 at 5:36 PM
$5,000bid placed 
BS_s7sezr's avatar
BS_s7sezr
Sep 26 at 2:48 AM
$1,000bid placed 
amooseak's avatar
amooseak
Sep 24 at 6:39 PM
$100bid placed 

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