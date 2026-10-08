1965 Volvo P1800S
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
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Description
The Volvo P1800 emerged as one of the most stylish and attainable grand touring cars of the 1960s, blending Italian-influenced design with Volvo’s reputation for durability into a well-rounded package. Offering European GT looks, everyday usability, and long-distance comfort at a competitive price point, the P1800 appealed to buyers seeking a stylish but not boring, reliable car.
This 1965 Volvo P1800S was built at the Lundby plant in Sweden after manufacturing transitioned to Volvo's Gothenburg, Sweden, facility in 1963 following quality control issues, labor disputes, and frequent delays in England. The car has been fitted with “cow horn” bumpers, and the seller tells us the car was recently refinished in white over a red and black interior. Power comes from a 1.8-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission.
This 1965 Volvo P1800S is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 1.8L inline-four engine
4-speed manual transmission
Finished in white over red and black upholstery
“Cow Horn” bumpers
Factory Equipment
Independent front suspension
Solid rear axle suspension
Front disc & rear drum brakes
Dual SU carburetors
Bucket seats
Modifications
“Cow Horn” bumpers
Servicing & Documentation
The seller tells us the car has been painted recently, and the front brake pads, rear wheel cylinders, clutch slave, steering coupler, and fuel tank have been replaced.
Known Imperfections
Radio inoperative
Cracked side window seals
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the current owner in January 2025.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.