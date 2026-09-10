Description

Marketed as “the swinging new man-size sports fastback by Rambler,” the 1965 Marlin was aimed at the growing youth market. Introduced as a two-door fastback built on the Rambler Classic platform, the Marlin combined roomy, six-passenger practicality with genuine sporting flair, a rare pairing in the mid-1960s personal luxury segment.

This first-year Marlin features the console-mounted Twin-Stick transmission, a three-speed manual paired with a Borg-Warner electric overdrive unit that was a $141 option when new. AMC engineers mounted a second, shorter lever alongside the primary shifter. This let drivers manually engage overdrive on second or third gear, effectively yielding five forward speeds and remarkable versatility between spirited driving and relaxed, fuel-efficient cruising. Paired with AMC’s new-for-'65 287ci V8 engine, this Marlin showcases American Motors’ resourceful engineering culture.

AMC built just over 10,000 Marlins for 1965, and only a small share left the factory with the Twin-Stick overdrive, making this one of the more elusive drivetrain configurations of the model's debut year.

Finished in Marlin Blue and Classic White two-tone, this Marlin features a refurbished interior including an AM radio and an under-dash air-conditioning unit.

This 1965 Rambler Marlin is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Factory Twin-Stick overdrive, five forward speeds via twin console levers

287ci V8 with 2-barrel carburetor

Finished in Marlin Blue (14A) and Classic White (1A) two-tone

White vinyl bucket-seat interior (598N)

Factory Equipment

AM radio

Under-dash air-conditioning unit

The chassis number (3100393) decodes as: 3 – 287 cubic-inch V8 engine 100393 – sequential unit number



Modifications

Holley replacement carburetor

Electric fuel pump

Rear air shocks

Front disc brakes

Tachometer

Alloy wheels

Known Imperfections

Dent and scratch on the passenger front fender

Crack on the center of the dashboard

Included Items

Stock carburetor

Stock air filter housing

Additional Information

The seller states, “A new Holley 2-bbl carb was installed because I couldn't find the right shop with the right skill set to rebuild the original carb. The original carb comes with the car including the original air filter housing. A new electric fuel pump has been added inline with the existing engine mounted units. Rear air shocks were added by previous owner. I love it! New air lines were installed in 2025. New disc brake assemblies added up front for added stopping power.”