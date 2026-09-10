1965 Rambler Marlin 3-Speed Twin Stick

$21,500
1965 Rambler Marlin 3-Speed Twin Stick
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Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3100393
Mileage indicated84,700 Miles TMU
LocationMesa, Arizona
Engine287ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMarlin Blue/Classic White
Interior colorWhite

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Video gallery

1965 Rambler Marlin Twin Stick Walkaround
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1965 Rambler Marlin Twin Stick Cold Start
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1965 Rambler Marlin Twin Stick Driver Side Interior
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1965 Rambler Marlin Twin Stick Passenger Side Interior
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1965 Rambler Marlin Twin Stick Passenger Side Interior Part 2
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1965 Rambler Marlin Twin Stick Driving POV Part 1
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Description

Marketed as “the swinging new man-size sports fastback by Rambler,” the 1965 Marlin was aimed at the growing youth market. Introduced as a two-door fastback built on the Rambler Classic platform, the Marlin combined roomy, six-passenger practicality with genuine sporting flair, a rare pairing in the mid-1960s personal luxury segment.

This first-year Marlin features the console-mounted Twin-Stick transmission, a three-speed manual paired with a Borg-Warner electric overdrive unit that was a $141 option when new. AMC engineers mounted a second, shorter lever alongside the primary shifter. This let drivers manually engage overdrive on second or third gear, effectively yielding five forward speeds and remarkable versatility between spirited driving and relaxed, fuel-efficient cruising. Paired with AMC’s new-for-'65 287ci V8 engine, this Marlin showcases American Motors’ resourceful engineering culture.

AMC built just over 10,000 Marlins for 1965, and only a small share left the factory with the Twin-Stick overdrive, making this one of the more elusive drivetrain configurations of the model's debut year.

Finished in Marlin Blue and Classic White two-tone, this Marlin features a refurbished interior including an AM radio and an under-dash air-conditioning unit.

This 1965 Rambler Marlin is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Factory Twin-Stick overdrive, five forward speeds via twin console levers

  • 287ci V8 with 2-barrel carburetor

  • Finished in Marlin Blue (14A) and Classic White (1A) two-tone

  • White vinyl bucket-seat interior (598N)

Factory Equipment

  • AM radio

  • Under-dash air-conditioning unit

  • The chassis number (3100393) decodes as:

    • 3 – 287 cubic-inch V8 engine

    • 100393 – sequential unit number

Modifications

  • Holley replacement carburetor

  • Electric fuel pump

  • Rear air shocks

  • Front disc brakes

  • Tachometer

  • Alloy wheels

Known Imperfections

  • Dent and scratch on the passenger front fender

  • Crack on the center of the dashboard

Included Items

  • Stock carburetor

  • Stock air filter housing

Additional Information

The seller states, “A new Holley 2-bbl carb was installed because I couldn't find the right shop with the right skill set to rebuild the original carb. The original carb comes with the car including the original air filter housing. A new electric fuel pump has been added inline with the existing engine mounted units. Rear air shocks were added by previous owner. I love it! New air lines were installed in 2025. New disc brake assemblies added up front for added stopping power.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Rambler Marlin 3-Speed Twin Stick

Current bid
TerryLewellen_ynvd
TerryLewellen_ynvd
$21,500
Seller
DH_9ub5x9
DH_9ub5x9
EndingThu, Sep 10 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids7
Views4,034

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TerryLewellen_ynvd's avatar
TerryLewellen_ynvd
Sep 10 at 4:34 AM
$21,500bid placed 
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TerryLewellen_ynvd
Sep 7 at 7:50 PM
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TerryLewellen_ynvd
Aug 29 at 9:41 PM
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AZLAZ1967
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PM_wlyp45
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JP_0sabh0
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PM_wlyp45
Aug 28 at 9:58 PM
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