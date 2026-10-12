Auction ended.

1965 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Convertible

Bid to $9,000 on 10/12/26
Result
1965 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Convertible
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN338675M321442
Mileage indicated86,300 Miles TMU
LocationKimball, Minnesota
Engine330ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMaroon
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Disappointing sales of the compact F-85, along with increasing competition from Ford Motor Company, prompted GM to enlarge the senior compacts for the 1964 model year, including Oldsmobile's Cutlass. The new intermediate F-85 was heavier, had a longer wheelbase, and rode a conventional body-on-frame chassis with a perimeter frame, introduced as the A-body.

This ‘65 Cutlass convertible has spent approximately 13 years with the seller, who reports that the black convertible top was replaced, an aluminum radiator was installed, and the 330ci V8 engine and three-speed automatic transmission were rebuilt about a year ago. The car wears a maroon finish over black vinyl upholstery and features a power-operated convertible top, front bucket seats, an AM radio, power steering, and power-assisted drum brakes.

This 1965 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 330ci V8 engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Maroon with power-operated black soft top

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Power steering

  • Power-assisted drum brakes

  • AM radio

  • 14” steel wheels

  • Wire-spoke wheel covers

Modifications

  • Aluminum radiator

Servicing

Per the seller, the black convertible top was replaced, an aluminum radiator was installed, and the engine and transmission were rebuilt about a year ago.

Known Imperfections 

  • Turn signals do not cancel

  • Horn inoperative

  • Front seats upholstery torn

  • Worn carpeting

  • Older tires

  • Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 2013.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Convertible

Last bid
Johnny1169
Johnny1169
$9,000
Seller
JW_fzd4gi
JW_fzd4gi
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
Bids29
Views9,229

Comments & bids

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Johnny1169's avatar
Johnny1169
Oct 12 at 6:45 PM
$9,000bid placed 
RC_25's avatar
RC_25
Oct 12 at 6:44 PM
$8,550bid placed 
Johnny1169's avatar
Johnny1169
Oct 12 at 6:42 PM
$8,300bid placed 
RC_25's avatar
RC_25
Oct 12 at 4:47 PM
$7,750bid placed 
Johnny1169's avatar
Johnny1169
Oct 12 at 4:25 PM
$7,500bid placed 
RC_25's avatar
RC_25
Oct 12 at 3:19 PM
$7,250bid placed 
JH_0waxo6's avatar
JH_0waxo6
Oct 12 at 2:34 AM
$7,000bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 12 at 2:12 AM
$6,750bid placed 
JH_0waxo6's avatar
JH_0waxo6
Oct 11 at 3:00 PM
$6,500bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 11 at 2:37 PM
$6,250bid placed 
JH_0waxo6's avatar
JH_0waxo6
Oct 10 at 5:13 PM
$6,000bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 10 at 5:05 PM
$5,000bid placed 
JH_0waxo6's avatar
JH_0waxo6
Oct 10 at 5:04 PM
$4,900bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 10 at 2:08 PM
$4,800bid placed 
Ceaser21's avatar
Ceaser21
Oct 10 at 12:37 PM
$4,700bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 9 at 6:41 PM
$4,600bid placed 
Ceaser21's avatar
Ceaser21
Oct 9 at 3:03 PM
$4,500bid placed 
CarvellTatuem_'s avatar
CarvellTatuem_
Oct 9 at 1:37 PM
$4,400bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 8 at 2:19 AM
$4,100bid placed 
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WALNUTZ
Oct 5 at 1:36 AM
$4,000bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Oct 4 at 8:23 PM
$3,700bid placed 
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LJ_fxkp92
Sep 29 at 11:54 PM
$3,500bid placed 
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Jamwatt
Sep 29 at 11:42 PM
$3,400bid placed 
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LJ_fxkp92
Sep 29 at 9:18 PM
$3,200bid placed 
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gary-rfv08erd
Sep 29 at 3:04 PM
$3,100bid placed 
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Pirlo68
Sep 29 at 2:19 AM
$3,000bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 28 at 11:10 PM
$2,000bid placed 
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MARKMESSENS
Sep 28 at 8:57 PM
$900bid placed 
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Frank73160
Sep 28 at 2:51 PM
$500bid placed 

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