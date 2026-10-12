1965 Oldsmobile F-85 Cutlass Convertible
Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
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Description
Disappointing sales of the compact F-85, along with increasing competition from Ford Motor Company, prompted GM to enlarge the senior compacts for the 1964 model year, including Oldsmobile's Cutlass. The new intermediate F-85 was heavier, had a longer wheelbase, and rode a conventional body-on-frame chassis with a perimeter frame, introduced as the A-body.
This ‘65 Cutlass convertible has spent approximately 13 years with the seller, who reports that the black convertible top was replaced, an aluminum radiator was installed, and the 330ci V8 engine and three-speed automatic transmission were rebuilt about a year ago. The car wears a maroon finish over black vinyl upholstery and features a power-operated convertible top, front bucket seats, an AM radio, power steering, and power-assisted drum brakes.
This 1965 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Carbureted 330ci V8 engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Maroon with power-operated black soft top
Black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
Power steering
Power-assisted drum brakes
AM radio
14” steel wheels
Wire-spoke wheel covers
Modifications
Aluminum radiator
Servicing
Per the seller, the black convertible top was replaced, an aluminum radiator was installed, and the engine and transmission were rebuilt about a year ago.
Known Imperfections
Turn signals do not cancel
Horn inoperative
Front seats upholstery torn
Worn carpeting
Older tires
Corrosion on underbody components
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in April 2013.
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