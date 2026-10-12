Description

Disappointing sales of the compact F-85, along with increasing competition from Ford Motor Company, prompted GM to enlarge the senior compacts for the 1964 model year, including Oldsmobile's Cutlass. The new intermediate F-85 was heavier, had a longer wheelbase, and rode a conventional body-on-frame chassis with a perimeter frame, introduced as the A-body.

This ‘65 Cutlass convertible has spent approximately 13 years with the seller, who reports that the black convertible top was replaced, an aluminum radiator was installed, and the 330ci V8 engine and three-speed automatic transmission were rebuilt about a year ago. The car wears a maroon finish over black vinyl upholstery and features a power-operated convertible top, front bucket seats, an AM radio, power steering, and power-assisted drum brakes.

This 1965 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Carbureted 330ci V8 engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Maroon with power-operated black soft top

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Power steering

Power-assisted drum brakes

AM radio

14” steel wheels

Wire-spoke wheel covers

Modifications

Aluminum radiator

Servicing

Per the seller, the black convertible top was replaced, an aluminum radiator was installed, and the engine and transmission were rebuilt about a year ago.

Known Imperfections

Turn signals do not cancel

Horn inoperative

Front seats upholstery torn

Worn carpeting

Older tires

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 2013.