1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1964, the second-generation Mercury Comet shared its basic platform with the Ford Falcon while wearing distinctive Mercury styling and trim. At the top of the lineup sat the Caliente, which combined sporty styling with upgraded interior appointments and V8 availability.
This 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe is powered by a 289ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in its Tropical Turquoise over a matching Turquoise Caliente vinyl interior with woodgrain accents, the car is equipped with Ford Racing valve covers, and aftermarket air cleaner, bucket seats, full wheel covers, bright exterior trim, and more.
This 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente is now offered with some takeoff parts and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 289ci V8
Merc-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Tropical Turquoise
Turquoise Caliente vinyl with woodgrain accents
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (5H23C509666) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
H – Lorain, Ohio, assembly plant
23 – Caliente 2-door hardtop
C – 289ci V8
509666 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
Body 63D – Caliente 2-door hardtop
Color O – Tropical Turquoise exterior paint
Trim 67 – Turquoise Caliente vinyl bucket-seat interior
Date 11J – September 11, 1964 scheduled production date
DSO 33 – Charlotte District Sales Office
Axle 6 – 2.80:1 conventional rear axle ratio
Trans 6 – Merc-O-Matic automatic transmission
Modifications
Ford Racing valve covers
Chrome air cleaner assembly
BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Dash-mounted tachometer
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Paint bubbling above the passenger-side rear wheel arch
Stains and fading visible in the carpeting
Deteriorating trunk seal
Ownership History
From the seller: “I’m offering a beautifully preserved 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente 2-Door Hardtop finished in its factory-correct Tropical Turquoise exterior with a matching Turquoise Caliente vinyl interior. The car presents exceptionally well and remains true to its original appearance.
Powered by a 289ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers the classic V8 driving experience while maintaining the comfort and style that made the Caliente Mercury’s premium trim level.
I believe the Tropical Turquoise exterior paint is original to the car. To the best of my knowledge, it has never been repainted, and the factory data tag confirms Tropical Turquoise as the original exterior color. Aside from a few minor paint chips and age-related imperfections consistent with its believed-original finish, the car has been carefully preserved and maintained throughout its life.”
Included Items
Takeoff air cleaner assembly and valve covers
Spare tire and jack
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.