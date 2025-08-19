Description

Introduced for 1964, the second-generation Mercury Comet shared its basic platform with the Ford Falcon while wearing distinctive Mercury styling and trim. At the top of the lineup sat the Caliente, which combined sporty styling with upgraded interior appointments and V8 availability.

This 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe is powered by a 289ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in its Tropical Turquoise over a matching Turquoise Caliente vinyl interior with woodgrain accents, the car is equipped with Ford Racing valve covers, and aftermarket air cleaner, bucket seats, full wheel covers, bright exterior trim, and more.

This 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente is now offered with some takeoff parts and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 289ci V8

Merc-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Tropical Turquoise

Turquoise Caliente vinyl with woodgrain accents

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (5H23C509666) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year H – Lorain, Ohio, assembly plant 23 – Caliente 2-door hardtop C – 289ci V8 509666 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: Body 63D – Caliente 2-door hardtop Color O – Tropical Turquoise exterior paint Trim 67 – Turquoise Caliente vinyl bucket-seat interior Date 11J – September 11, 1964 scheduled production date DSO 33 – Charlotte District Sales Office Axle 6 – 2.80:1 conventional rear axle ratio Trans 6 – Merc-O-Matic automatic transmission



Modifications

Ford Racing valve covers

Chrome air cleaner assembly

BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Dash-mounted tachometer

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Paint bubbling above the passenger-side rear wheel arch

Stains and fading visible in the carpeting

Deteriorating trunk seal

Ownership History

From the seller: “I’m offering a beautifully preserved 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente 2-Door Hardtop finished in its factory-correct Tropical Turquoise exterior with a matching Turquoise Caliente vinyl interior. The car presents exceptionally well and remains true to its original appearance.

Powered by a 289ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers the classic V8 driving experience while maintaining the comfort and style that made the Caliente Mercury’s premium trim level.

I believe the Tropical Turquoise exterior paint is original to the car. To the best of my knowledge, it has never been repainted, and the factory data tag confirms Tropical Turquoise as the original exterior color. Aside from a few minor paint chips and age-related imperfections consistent with its believed-original finish, the car has been carefully preserved and maintained throughout its life.”

Included Items