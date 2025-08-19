1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe

1 day
$10,000
1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe
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Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5H23C509666
Mileage indicated62,100 Miles TMU
LocationDubois, Pennsylvania
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTropical Turquoise
Interior colorTurquoise

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Description

Introduced for 1964, the second-generation Mercury Comet shared its basic platform with the Ford Falcon while wearing distinctive Mercury styling and trim. At the top of the lineup sat the Caliente, which combined sporty styling with upgraded interior appointments and V8 availability.

This 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe is powered by a 289ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in its Tropical Turquoise over a matching Turquoise Caliente vinyl interior with woodgrain accents, the car is equipped with Ford Racing valve covers, and aftermarket air cleaner, bucket seats, full wheel covers, bright exterior trim, and more.

This 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente is now offered with some takeoff parts and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 289ci V8

  • Merc-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Tropical Turquoise

  • Turquoise Caliente vinyl with woodgrain accents

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (5H23C509666) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • H – Lorain, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 23 – Caliente 2-door hardtop

    • C – 289ci V8

    • 509666 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • Body 63D – Caliente 2-door hardtop

    • Color O – Tropical Turquoise exterior paint

    • Trim 67 – Turquoise Caliente vinyl bucket-seat interior

    • Date 11J – September 11, 1964 scheduled production date

    • DSO 33 – Charlotte District Sales Office

    • Axle 6 – 2.80:1 conventional rear axle ratio

    • Trans 6 – Merc-O-Matic automatic transmission

Modifications

  • Ford Racing valve covers

  • Chrome air cleaner assembly

  • BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Dash-mounted tachometer

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Paint bubbling above the passenger-side rear wheel arch

  • Stains and fading visible in the carpeting

  • Deteriorating trunk seal

Ownership History

From the seller: “I’m offering a beautifully preserved 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente 2-Door Hardtop finished in its factory-correct Tropical Turquoise exterior with a matching Turquoise Caliente vinyl interior. The car presents exceptionally well and remains true to its original appearance.

Powered by a 289ci V8 paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers the classic V8 driving experience while maintaining the comfort and style that made the Caliente Mercury’s premium trim level.

I believe the Tropical Turquoise exterior paint is original to the car. To the best of my knowledge, it has never been repainted, and the factory data tag confirms Tropical Turquoise as the original exterior color. Aside from a few minor paint chips and age-related imperfections consistent with its believed-original finish, the car has been carefully preserved and maintained throughout its life.”

Included Items

  • Takeoff air cleaner assembly and valve covers

  • Spare tire and jack

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe

Current bid
AS_qbhxnd
AS_qbhxnd
$10,000
Seller
DK_mvd8wy
DK_mvd8wy
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids5
Views5,344

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AS_qbhxnd
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