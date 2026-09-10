Description

The Mercury Comet emerged as one of Ford Motor Company's most successful compact performance platforms of the 1960s, sharing much of its underlying architecture with the Ford Falcon while offering distinctive Mercury styling. At the top of the lineup sat the Caliente, a premium trim level that combined sporty styling with upscale appointments.

This modified 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe is powered by a 289 cubic-inch V8 equipped with AFR aluminum cylinder heads, a Holley EFI intake manifold, Terminator X electronic fuel injection, an MSD EFI ignition system, a mild camshaft, roller rockers, and a gear drive. Power is routed through a T5 five-speed manual transmission reportedly sourced from a later-model Mustang and fitted with a hydraulic clutch conversion as well as a Hurst shifter with a cue-ball shift knob. Additional upgrades include a Mustang II front suspension, front disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors, CalTracs traction bars, and a lowered suspension.

Finished in dark metallic green with a white roof, the body features white side stripes, a black fiberglass cowl-induction hood, shaved door handles with electric poppers, suicide doors, side-mirror delete, a custom taillight panel, and mini-tubbed rear wheelwells to accommodate 12-inch-wide rear wheels. The reupholstered black interior features aftermarket bucket seats, a matching rear bench seat, a custom center console, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and a billet steering wheel.

This modified 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe is now offered with refurbishment photos, a build documentation binder, and a clean Utah title in the seller's name.

Highlights

289ci V8 with Terminator X EFI system

T5 five-speed manual transmission

Finished in dark metallic green with a white roof

Black reupholstered interior

Staggered JEGS aluminum wheels

Modifications

A seller-provided list of modifications can be found in the gallery. Some highlights include:

Holley Terminator X EFI system with MSD ignition

Gear drive timing set

T5 five-speed manual transmission with hydraulic clutch conversion

Mustang II front suspension

CalTracs traction bars

Front disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors

Subframe connectors

Staggered JEGS aluminum wheels with Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires

Refinished in dark metallic green with white roof and side stripes

Black fiberglass cowl-scooped hood

Shaved door handles with electric poppers

Power-coated bumpers

Mini-tubbed rear wheelwells

Reupholstered interior with aftermarket bucket seats

Dakota Digital gauges

Custom center console and billet steering wheel

Servicing

According to the seller, the following have been replaced:

External engine gaskets

Alternator

Water pump

Windshield

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

Some runs in the paint finish

Included Items

Refurbishment photos and documentation binder

Spare tire

Ownership History

From the seller: "The trim tag is gone, probably removed when the body was customized with the suicide doors. The aftermarket VIN plate was installed because the original inner fender panels were replaced when the shock towers were removed for the Mustang II front-end conversion many years and owners ago.

The engine is a 289 with AFR aluminum heads, a mild cam, gear drive, and 1.6-ratio roller rockers. The engine was balanced, blueprinted, and built in 2011. I have a three-inch binder full of receipts, build information, and the cam profile card.”

Additional Information

An aftermarket serial number tag is riveted to the vehicle.