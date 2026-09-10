289-Powered 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe 5-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:25 PM UTC
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Description
The Mercury Comet emerged as one of Ford Motor Company's most successful compact performance platforms of the 1960s, sharing much of its underlying architecture with the Ford Falcon while offering distinctive Mercury styling. At the top of the lineup sat the Caliente, a premium trim level that combined sporty styling with upscale appointments.
This modified 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe is powered by a 289 cubic-inch V8 equipped with AFR aluminum cylinder heads, a Holley EFI intake manifold, Terminator X electronic fuel injection, an MSD EFI ignition system, a mild camshaft, roller rockers, and a gear drive. Power is routed through a T5 five-speed manual transmission reportedly sourced from a later-model Mustang and fitted with a hydraulic clutch conversion as well as a Hurst shifter with a cue-ball shift knob. Additional upgrades include a Mustang II front suspension, front disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors, CalTracs traction bars, and a lowered suspension.
Finished in dark metallic green with a white roof, the body features white side stripes, a black fiberglass cowl-induction hood, shaved door handles with electric poppers, suicide doors, side-mirror delete, a custom taillight panel, and mini-tubbed rear wheelwells to accommodate 12-inch-wide rear wheels. The reupholstered black interior features aftermarket bucket seats, a matching rear bench seat, a custom center console, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and a billet steering wheel.
This modified 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe is now offered with refurbishment photos, a build documentation binder, and a clean Utah title in the seller's name.
Highlights
289ci V8 with Terminator X EFI system
T5 five-speed manual transmission
Finished in dark metallic green with a white roof
Black reupholstered interior
Staggered JEGS aluminum wheels
Modifications
A seller-provided list of modifications can be found in the gallery. Some highlights include:
Holley Terminator X EFI system with MSD ignition
Gear drive timing set
T5 five-speed manual transmission with hydraulic clutch conversion
Mustang II front suspension
CalTracs traction bars
Front disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors
Subframe connectors
Staggered JEGS aluminum wheels with Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires
Refinished in dark metallic green with white roof and side stripes
Black fiberglass cowl-scooped hood
Shaved door handles with electric poppers
Power-coated bumpers
Mini-tubbed rear wheelwells
Reupholstered interior with aftermarket bucket seats
Dakota Digital gauges
Custom center console and billet steering wheel
Servicing
According to the seller, the following have been replaced:
External engine gaskets
Alternator
Water pump
Windshield
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment
Some runs in the paint finish
Included Items
Refurbishment photos and documentation binder
Spare tire
Ownership History
From the seller: "The trim tag is gone, probably removed when the body was customized with the suicide doors. The aftermarket VIN plate was installed because the original inner fender panels were replaced when the shock towers were removed for the Mustang II front-end conversion many years and owners ago.
The engine is a 289 with AFR aluminum heads, a mild cam, gear drive, and 1.6-ratio roller rockers. The engine was balanced, blueprinted, and built in 2011. I have a three-inch binder full of receipts, build information, and the cam profile card.”
Additional Information
An aftermarket serial number tag is riveted to the vehicle.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.