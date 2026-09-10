289-Powered 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe 5-Speed

$7,900
289-Powered 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (194)

Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5T23C552648
Mileage indicated12,850 Miles TMU
LocationCedar City, Utah
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe - Cold Start & Idling
Play
1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe - Ride Along
Play

Description

The Mercury Comet emerged as one of Ford Motor Company's most successful compact performance platforms of the 1960s, sharing much of its underlying architecture with the Ford Falcon while offering distinctive Mercury styling. At the top of the lineup sat the Caliente, a premium trim level that combined sporty styling with upscale appointments.

This modified 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe is powered by a 289 cubic-inch V8 equipped with AFR aluminum cylinder heads, a Holley EFI intake manifold, Terminator X electronic fuel injection, an MSD EFI ignition system, a mild camshaft, roller rockers, and a gear drive. Power is routed through a T5 five-speed manual transmission reportedly sourced from a later-model Mustang and fitted with a hydraulic clutch conversion as well as a Hurst shifter with a cue-ball shift knob. Additional upgrades include a Mustang II front suspension, front disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors, CalTracs traction bars, and a lowered suspension.

Finished in dark metallic green with a white roof, the body features white side stripes, a black fiberglass cowl-induction hood, shaved door handles with electric poppers, suicide doors, side-mirror delete, a custom taillight panel, and mini-tubbed rear wheelwells to accommodate 12-inch-wide rear wheels. The reupholstered black interior features aftermarket bucket seats, a matching rear bench seat, a custom center console, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and a billet steering wheel.

This modified 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe is now offered with refurbishment photos, a build documentation binder, and a clean Utah title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 289ci V8 with Terminator X EFI system

  • T5 five-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in dark metallic green with a white roof

  • Black reupholstered interior

  • Staggered JEGS aluminum wheels

Modifications

A seller-provided list of modifications can be found in the gallery. Some highlights include:

  • Holley Terminator X EFI system with MSD ignition

  • Gear drive timing set

  • T5 five-speed manual transmission with hydraulic clutch conversion

  • Mustang II front suspension

  • CalTracs traction bars

  • Front disc brakes with drilled and slotted rotors

  • Subframe connectors

  • Staggered JEGS aluminum wheels with Cooper Cobra Radial T/A tires

  • Refinished in dark metallic green with white roof and side stripes

  • Black fiberglass cowl-scooped hood

  • Shaved door handles with electric poppers

  • Power-coated bumpers

  • Mini-tubbed rear wheelwells

  • Reupholstered interior with aftermarket bucket seats

  • Dakota Digital gauges

  • Custom center console and billet steering wheel

Servicing

According to the seller, the following have been replaced:

  • External engine gaskets

  • Alternator

  • Water pump

  • Windshield

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with use since refurbishment

  • Some runs in the paint finish

Included Items

  • Refurbishment photos and documentation binder

  • Spare tire

Ownership History

From the seller: "The trim tag is gone, probably removed when the body was customized with the suicide doors. The aftermarket VIN plate was installed because the original inner fender panels were replaced when the shock towers were removed for the Mustang II front-end conversion many years and owners ago.

The engine is a 289 with AFR aluminum heads, a mild cam, gear drive, and 1.6-ratio roller rockers. The engine was balanced, blueprinted, and built in 2011. I have a three-inch binder full of receipts, build information, and the cam profile card.”

Additional Information

An aftermarket serial number tag is riveted to the vehicle.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

289-Powered 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente Coupe 5-Speed

Current bid
William_Holland
William_Holland
$7,900
Seller
1965Merc
1965Merc
EndingThu, Sep 10 at 7:25 PM UTC
Bids15
Views9,167

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

William_Holland's avatar
William_Holland
Sep 10 at 4:37 PM
$7,900bid placed 
SonnyGandee_ghtd's avatar
SonnyGandee_ghtd
Sep 10 at 12:10 PM
$7,600bid placed 
TB_1tv449's avatar
TB_1tv449
Sep 8 at 3:55 AM
$7,350bid placed 
MS_8llop6q's avatar
MS_8llop6q
Sep 7 at 4:47 AM
$7,100bid placed 
TB_1tv449's avatar
TB_1tv449
Sep 6 at 1:03 PM
$6,755bid placed 
GotCars' avatar
GotCars
Sep 5 at 9:01 PM
$6,500bid placed 
Qtrmile's avatar
Qtrmile
Sep 5 at 6:00 PM
$5,805bid placed 
TB_1tv449's avatar
TB_1tv449
Sep 4 at 8:25 PM
$5,555bid placed 
gh_ox7pwc's avatar
gh_ox7pwc
Sep 3 at 5:48 PM
$4,750bid placed 
TB_1tv449's avatar
TB_1tv449
Sep 1 at 4:21 AM
$4,555bid placed 
BillMilligan_5xnl's avatar
BillMilligan_5xnl
Sep 1 at 3:56 AM
$3,655bid placed 
TB_1tv449's avatar
TB_1tv449
Aug 31 at 3:04 PM
$3,555bid placed 
BillMilligan_5xnl's avatar
BillMilligan_5xnl
Aug 31 at 2:10 PM
$3,000bid placed 
TB_1tv449's avatar
TB_1tv449
Aug 29 at 3:20 PM
$2,850bid placed 
JP_0sabh0's avatar
JP_0sabh0
Aug 29 at 6:32 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026