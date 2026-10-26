23-Years-Owned 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:16 PM UTC
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Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The CL77 Scrambler 305 was Honda's off-road-styled variant of the CB77 Super Hawk, sharing its 305cc single-overhead-cam parallel-twin engine and 4-speed transmission but adding a stronger tube-steel frame, upswept dual exhaust routed high on the left side, and other trail-ready touches. Introduced for 1965, it was aimed primarily at the American market and remains one of the most recognizable Honda motorcycles of the era.
According to the seller, this CL77 is unmodified and has been in their ownership since 2003. The bike is finished in silver with a black two-up vinyl seat, and its Nippon Seiki speedometer indicates around 10,000 miles.
The carburetors were rebuilt, and the fuel lines and spark plugs were replaced in preparation for the sale.
This 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
305cc OHC parallel-twin engine
Upswept dual exhaust, routed high on the left side
Four-speed manual transmission
Silver paint
Factory Equipment
Twin Keihin carburetors
Kick starter
Telescopic front fork
Swingarm rear suspension with twin shocks
Front and rear drum brakes
19" wire-spoke wheels
Upswept dual exhaust, routed high on the left side
One-piece dual seat with passenger pegs
Front and rear lights
Nippon Seiki speedometer
Chrome mirrors
Servicing
September 2026:
Carburetors rebuilt
Fuel lines replaced
Spark plugs replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Corrosion and paint imperfections
Older tires
Ownership History
The seller has owned this '65 CL77 Scrambler since 2003.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.