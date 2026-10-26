Auction ended.

23-Years-Owned 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
23-Years-Owned 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (43)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 8:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCL771002730
Mileage indicated10,400 Miles TMU
LocationOden, Michigan
Engine305cc Parallel-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

23-Years-Owned 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler Idle
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23-Years-Owned 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler Kick Start
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23-Years-Owned 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler Start up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The CL77 Scrambler 305 was Honda's off-road-styled variant of the CB77 Super Hawk, sharing its 305cc single-overhead-cam parallel-twin engine and 4-speed transmission but adding a stronger tube-steel frame, upswept dual exhaust routed high on the left side, and other trail-ready touches. Introduced for 1965, it was aimed primarily at the American market and remains one of the most recognizable Honda motorcycles of the era.

According to the seller, this CL77 is unmodified and has been in their ownership since 2003. The bike is finished in silver with a black two-up vinyl seat, and its Nippon Seiki speedometer indicates around 10,000 miles.

The carburetors were rebuilt, and the fuel lines and spark plugs were replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 305cc OHC parallel-twin engine

  • Upswept dual exhaust, routed high on the left side

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Silver paint

Factory Equipment

  • Twin Keihin carburetors

  • Kick starter

  • Telescopic front fork

  • Swingarm rear suspension with twin shocks

  • Front and rear drum brakes

  • 19" wire-spoke wheels

  • Upswept dual exhaust, routed high on the left side

  • One-piece dual seat with passenger pegs

  • Front and rear lights

  • Nippon Seiki speedometer

  • Chrome mirrors

Servicing

  • September 2026:

    • Carburetors rebuilt

    • Fuel lines replaced

    • Spark plugs replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Corrosion and paint imperfections

  • Older tires

Ownership History

The seller has owned this '65 CL77 Scrambler since 2003.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

23-Years-Owned 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler · No reserve

Sold to
JackKaterberg_ounb
JackKaterberg_ounb
$1,900
Seller
lenken
lenken
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 8:16 PM UTC
Bids11
Views5,002

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JackKaterberg_ounb
Oct 26 at 8:14 PM
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