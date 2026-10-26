Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The CL77 Scrambler 305 was Honda's off-road-styled variant of the CB77 Super Hawk, sharing its 305cc single-overhead-cam parallel-twin engine and 4-speed transmission but adding a stronger tube-steel frame, upswept dual exhaust routed high on the left side, and other trail-ready touches. Introduced for 1965, it was aimed primarily at the American market and remains one of the most recognizable Honda motorcycles of the era.

According to the seller, this CL77 is unmodified and has been in their ownership since 2003. The bike is finished in silver with a black two-up vinyl seat, and its Nippon Seiki speedometer indicates around 10,000 miles.

The carburetors were rebuilt, and the fuel lines and spark plugs were replaced in preparation for the sale.

This 1965 Honda CL77 Scrambler is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

305cc OHC parallel-twin engine

Upswept dual exhaust, routed high on the left side

Four-speed manual transmission

Silver paint

Factory Equipment

Twin Keihin carburetors

Kick starter

Telescopic front fork

Swingarm rear suspension with twin shocks

Front and rear drum brakes

19" wire-spoke wheels

Upswept dual exhaust, routed high on the left side

One-piece dual seat with passenger pegs

Front and rear lights

Nippon Seiki speedometer

Chrome mirrors

Servicing

September 2026: Carburetors rebuilt Fuel lines replaced Spark plugs replaced



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Corrosion and paint imperfections

Older tires

Ownership History

The seller has owned this '65 CL77 Scrambler since 2003.