1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1964 ½ production, the Ford Mustang created the pony car segment and quickly became one of the most successful new-car launches in history. Combining sporty styling, compact dimensions, and a wide range of powertrains, the Mustang appealed to buyers seeking both everyday practicality and V8 performance.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is powered by a C-code 289ci V8 fitted with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and paired with a C4 automatic transmission. This Mustang was refinished in factory Wimbledon White over blue and white upholstery prior to the seller's 2024 acquisition.
The car features an under-dash air-conditioning unit, a digital factory-style head unit with an auxiliary input, and a center console. Service is said to have included replacement of various cooling-system, air-conditioning, fuel-system, and suspension components as well as an application of Fluid Film coating to the undercarriage.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
289ci V8
Three-speed C4 automatic transmission
Four-barrel carburetor
Finished in Wimbledon White over Blue Crinkle Vinyl interior
Fuel system, cooling system, and suspension work performed
Air conditioning
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (5T07C171893) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant
07 – 2-door hardtop coupe
C – 289ci V8 (200 horsepower, 2-barrel carburetor)
171893 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
Body 65A – Hardtop coupe
Color M – Wimbledon White exterior paint
Trim 22 – Blue Crinkle Vinyl interior
Date 03T – June 3, 1965 scheduled production date
DSO 25 – Richmond District Sales Office
Axle 1 – 3.00:1 conventional rear axle
Trans 6 – C4 automatic transmission
Modifications
Aluminum radiator
Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor
Chromed valve covers and air filter housing
Strut brace
Staggered 15" CJ Pony Parts wheels and tires (2026)
Seats reupholstered in blue and white vinyl
Retro-style audio head unit
Center console with cupholders
Servicing
In addition to a front-end alignment and undercarriage Fluid Film treatment, the seller states the following components have been replaced:
Air-conditioning compressor and condenser
Stainless-steel fuel tank, fuel sending unit, and fuel cap
Hoses and belts
Upper ball joints
AM/FM radio
Ownership History
According to the seller, the vehicle was refurbished prior to their ownership and has been maintained as a weekend driver and local car show participant.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Paint chip visible near the front of the driver's door
Some touchup paint chips
Included Items
Spare tire
Additional Information
From the seller, "Really nice driver to weekend shows."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.