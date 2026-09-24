Description

Introduced for 1964 ½ production, the Ford Mustang created the pony car segment and quickly became one of the most successful new-car launches in history. Combining sporty styling, compact dimensions, and a wide range of powertrains, the Mustang appealed to buyers seeking both everyday practicality and V8 performance.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is powered by a C-code 289ci V8 fitted with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and paired with a C4 automatic transmission. This Mustang was refinished in factory Wimbledon White over blue and white upholstery prior to the seller's 2024 acquisition.

The car features an under-dash air-conditioning unit, a digital factory-style head unit with an auxiliary input, and a center console. Service is said to have included replacement of various cooling-system, air-conditioning, fuel-system, and suspension components as well as an application of Fluid Film coating to the undercarriage.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

289ci V8

Three-speed C4 automatic transmission

Four-barrel carburetor

Finished in Wimbledon White over Blue Crinkle Vinyl interior

Fuel system, cooling system, and suspension work performed

Air conditioning

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (5T07C171893) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant 07 – 2-door hardtop coupe C – 289ci V8 (200 horsepower, 2-barrel carburetor) 171893 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: Body 65A – Hardtop coupe Color M – Wimbledon White exterior paint Trim 22 – Blue Crinkle Vinyl interior Date 03T – June 3, 1965 scheduled production date DSO 25 – Richmond District Sales Office Axle 1 – 3.00:1 conventional rear axle Trans 6 – C4 automatic transmission



Modifications

Aluminum radiator

Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor

Chromed valve covers and air filter housing

Strut brace

Staggered 15" CJ Pony Parts wheels and tires (2026)

Seats reupholstered in blue and white vinyl

Retro-style audio head unit

Center console with cupholders

Servicing

In addition to a front-end alignment and undercarriage Fluid Film treatment, the seller states the following components have been replaced:

Air-conditioning compressor and condenser

Stainless-steel fuel tank, fuel sending unit, and fuel cap

Hoses and belts

Upper ball joints

AM/FM radio

Ownership History

According to the seller, the vehicle was refurbished prior to their ownership and has been maintained as a weekend driver and local car show participant.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Paint chip visible near the front of the driver's door

Some touchup paint chips

Included Items

Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller, "Really nice driver to weekend shows."