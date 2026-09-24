1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289

$21,000
1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289
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Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5T07C171893
Mileage indicated9,450 Miles TMU
LocationWest Jefferson, Ohio
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWimbledon White
Interior colorBlue Crinkle

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Video gallery

1965 Ford Mustang Coupe - Cold Start & Walk Around
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Description

Introduced for 1964 ½ production, the Ford Mustang created the pony car segment and quickly became one of the most successful new-car launches in history. Combining sporty styling, compact dimensions, and a wide range of powertrains, the Mustang appealed to buyers seeking both everyday practicality and V8 performance.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is powered by a C-code 289ci V8 fitted with an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor and paired with a C4 automatic transmission. This Mustang was refinished in factory Wimbledon White over blue and white upholstery prior to the seller's 2024 acquisition.

The car features an under-dash air-conditioning unit, a digital factory-style head unit with an auxiliary input, and a center console. Service is said to have included replacement of various cooling-system, air-conditioning, fuel-system, and suspension components as well as an application of Fluid Film coating to the undercarriage.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 289ci V8

  • Three-speed C4 automatic transmission

  • Four-barrel carburetor

  • Finished in Wimbledon White over Blue Crinkle Vinyl interior

  • Fuel system, cooling system, and suspension work performed

  • Air conditioning

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (5T07C171893) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • 07 – 2-door hardtop coupe

    • C – 289ci V8 (200 horsepower, 2-barrel carburetor)

    • 171893 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • Body 65A – Hardtop coupe

    • Color M – Wimbledon White exterior paint

    • Trim 22 – Blue Crinkle Vinyl interior

    • Date 03T – June 3, 1965 scheduled production date

    • DSO 25 – Richmond District Sales Office

    • Axle 1 – 3.00:1 conventional rear axle

    • Trans 6 – C4 automatic transmission

Modifications

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Edelbrock 4-barrel carburetor

  • Chromed valve covers and air filter housing

  • Strut brace

  • Staggered 15" CJ Pony Parts wheels and tires (2026)

  • Seats reupholstered in blue and white vinyl

  • Retro-style audio head unit

  • Center console with cupholders

Servicing

In addition to a front-end alignment and undercarriage Fluid Film treatment, the seller states the following components have been replaced:

  • Air-conditioning compressor and condenser

  • Stainless-steel fuel tank, fuel sending unit, and fuel cap

  • Hoses and belts

  • Upper ball joints

  • AM/FM radio

Ownership History

According to the seller, the vehicle was refurbished prior to their ownership and has been maintained as a weekend driver and local car show participant.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Paint chip visible near the front of the driver's door

  • Some touchup paint chips

Included Items

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller, "Really nice driver to weekend shows."

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1965 Ford Mustang

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289

Current bid
Skyrider7372
Skyrider7372
$21,000
Seller
SL_yfkbbf
SL_yfkbbf
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids23
Views4,719

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