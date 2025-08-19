1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 K-Code 4-Speed Project

Bobbin' For Cars
No reserve
6 days
$6,000
1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 K-Code 4-Speed Project
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (86)

Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:35 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN5R09K213372
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationSugar Hill, Georgia
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRaven Black
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 K-Code 4-Speed Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford general manager Lee Iacocca chose “Mustang” over the planned name “Cougar” because “it had the excitement of wide-open spaces.” And Ford’s quick wild pony captured the imagination of the buying public like no automobile in history.

When introduced on April 17, 1964, at the New York World’s Fair the Mustang was available in coupe or convertible versions with either six-cylinder or V8 power. But in August of that year the Fastback 2+2 was added, With the folding rear seat up, the rear passenger area had room for two; flip the seat down and there was a roomy cargo area lined in carpeting with chrome trim. The 2+2 was to be more popular than the convertible.

This Raven Black ’65 Mustang Fastback 2+2 was also equipped from the factory with the GT package and the K-Code 289ci High-Performance V8 backed by a 4-speed manual transmission, the top performance spec for Mustangs that year.

This Mustang has been largely disassembled should be considered a project and will require extensive mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 Project is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with an uninstalled numbers-matching four-speed manual transmission, an uninstalled K-Code 289ci V8, and a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

  • Originally equipped with K-Code 289ci High-Performance V8 with 4-bbl carburetor

  • Four-speed “Synchro-Smooth Drive” manual transmission

  • Originally finished in Raven Black (A) over a Black Luxury (66) interior

Factory Equipment

  • GT package included:

    • Special Handling Package

    • Badges

    • Side stripes

    • Fog lights

    • Rear exhaust cutouts

  • The chassis number (5R09K213372) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965

    • R – San Jose, California, final assembly plant

    • 09 – Two-Door Fastback 2+2

    • K – 289 cu-in V8 High Performance ("K-Code") 271 hp

    • 213372 – Production sequence starting at 100001 for this plant

Known Imperfections

  • Non-running vehicle, should be considered a project

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 are presented in the gallery

  • Please note that this vehicle has been disassembled and that missing parts are to be expected

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Included Items

  • Uninstalled 1965 Mustang 289ci K-Code engine

  • Uninstalled four-speed manual transmission

    • Stamping 5R09K213372 corresponds with the car's serial number

  • Shelby valve covers

Additional Information

Note: This car will need to be loaded via forklift during pickup. Seller will facilitate forklift loading. An open trailer is the best means of transport for this lot. This car is currently located at a restoration shop, and the restorer has offered to install a new suspension, at their typical rate, for a buyer interested in pursuing transportation in a different fashion.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 K-Code 4-Speed Project · No reserve

Current bid
TH427
TH427
$6,000
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 8:35 PM UTC
Bids16
Views5,843

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