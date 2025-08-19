Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Ford general manager Lee Iacocca chose “Mustang” over the planned name “Cougar” because “it had the excitement of wide-open spaces.” And Ford’s quick wild pony captured the imagination of the buying public like no automobile in history.

When introduced on April 17, 1964, at the New York World’s Fair the Mustang was available in coupe or convertible versions with either six-cylinder or V8 power. But in August of that year the Fastback 2+2 was added, With the folding rear seat up, the rear passenger area had room for two; flip the seat down and there was a roomy cargo area lined in carpeting with chrome trim. The 2+2 was to be more popular than the convertible.

This Raven Black ’65 Mustang Fastback 2+2 was also equipped from the factory with the GT package and the K-Code 289ci High-Performance V8 backed by a 4-speed manual transmission, the top performance spec for Mustangs that year.

This Mustang has been largely disassembled should be considered a project and will require extensive mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 Project is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with an uninstalled numbers-matching four-speed manual transmission, an uninstalled K-Code 289ci V8, and a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Originally equipped with K-Code 289ci High-Performance V8 with 4-bbl carburetor

Four-speed “Synchro-Smooth Drive” manual transmission

Originally finished in Raven Black (A) over a Black Luxury (66) interior

Factory Equipment

GT package included: Special Handling Package Badges Side stripes Fog lights Rear exhaust cutouts

The chassis number (5R09K213372) decodes as: 5 – 1965 R – San Jose, California, final assembly plant 09 – Two-Door Fastback 2+2 K – 289 cu-in V8 High Performance ("K-Code") 271 hp 213372 – Production sequence starting at 100001 for this plant



Known Imperfections

Non-running vehicle, should be considered a project

Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 are presented in the gallery

Please note that this vehicle has been disassembled and that missing parts are to be expected

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Included Items

Uninstalled 1965 Mustang 289ci K-Code engine

Uninstalled four-speed manual transmission Stamping 5R09K213372 corresponds with the car's serial number

Shelby valve covers

Additional Information

Note: This car will need to be loaded via forklift during pickup. Seller will facilitate forklift loading. An open trailer is the best means of transport for this lot. This car is currently located at a restoration shop, and the restorer has offered to install a new suspension, at their typical rate, for a buyer interested in pursuing transportation in a different fashion.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com