Auction ended.

Four-Decades Family-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe A-Code 289 4-Speed

Sold after for on 10/12/26
Result
Four-Decades Family-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe A-Code 289 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5T07A161968
Mileage indicated60,500 Miles TMU
LocationMacungie, Pennsylvania
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRaven Black
Interior colorWhite

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Video gallery

1965 Ford Mustang GT-Cold Start
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1965 Ford Mustang GT-Cold Start 2
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1965 Ford Mustang GT-Driving POV
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1965 Ford Mustang GT-Driving POV 2
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1965 Ford Mustang GT-Engine
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1965 Ford Mustang GT-Engine revving
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Description

The Ford Mustang transformed the American automotive landscape when it debuted in 1964, creating an entirely new class of sporty, affordable performance cars that would become known as the pony car. With its long-hood, short-deck styling, broad range of engine choices, and personalization possibilities, the Mustang captured the spirit of the ‘60s.

Recognizing the Mustang's sporty appeal, Ford responded in early 1965 with a new GT package that added, among other things, a quick-ratio steering box, a larger front anti-sway bar, fog lights, and a true dual exhaust system.

This Ford Mustang Coupe is an 1965 model-year example built at Ford's Metuchen, New Jersey assembly plant. Refinished in Raven Black over a white vinyl interior with black appointments, it is powered by an A-code 289ci V8, factory rated at 225 horsepower, paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a 3.00:1 rear axle.

Additionally, the car displays the hallmarks of a GT: front disc brakes, a quick-ratio power steering system, and a dual exhaust system with hangers unique to the trim level.

According to the seller, the car was purchased by his father in the early 1980s and has remained under single family ownership since. The seller reports that the radiator and fuel tank have been replaced.

This 1965 Ford Mustang GT is now offered with handwritten service notes and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Early-production Mustang GT

  • Single-family-ownership since the early 1980s

  • A-code 289ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor

  • 4-speed manual transmission and 3.00:1 rear axle.

  • Finished in Raven Black (Code A) over white vinyl (Trim D6)

Equipment

  • The chassis number 5T07A161968 decodes as:

    • 5 - 1965 model year

    • T - Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • 07 - Mustang 2-Door Hardtop (Coupe)

    • A - 289ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor (225 horsepower)

    • 161968 - Consecutive unit number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 65A - Coupe with Standard Interior

    • A - Raven Black exterior paint

    • D6 - White vinyl interior with black crinkle-finish appointments

    • 10S - Scheduled build date of May 10, 1965

    • 23 - Philadelphia District Sales Office

    • 1 - 3.00:1 conventional (open) rear axle

    • 5 - 4-speed manual transmission

  • GT badging, striping, and lighting

  • Fog lights

  • Front disc brakes

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Quick-ratio steering box

  • Aftermarket front and rear lap belts

  • Reupholstered front bucket and rear bench seats

  • Indy shifter

  • Aftermarket hubcaps

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the fuel tank and radiator have been replaced. Handwritten service records are included and can be viewed in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Brightwork exhibits age-related imperfections

  • Corrosion visible on undercarriage components

  • Some rust on the exterior of the passenger door

  • Some rust on the inside of the driver's door

  • Seat covers and interior materials exhibit general wear consistent with age

  • Driver's door panel exhibits a hole in the lower front corner

  • Driver's seat adjuster bolt requires repair

  • Hole in headliner

Ownership History

From the seller: “My father purchased this Mustang in the early 1980s, and it has remained in our family ever since. He primarily used it for local car shows, and the car has always been garage-kept and inspected annually. The Mustang runs well and remains largely original, retaining its original keys and owner's manual. Aside from a repaint, replacement radiator, replacement fuel tank, and routine maintenance performed over the years, it has been preserved much as it was when new.”

Included Items

  • Handwritten service notes

  • Fire extinguisher

  • 4 sets of keys

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1965 Ford Mustang GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Four-Decades Family-Owned 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe A-Code 289 4-Speed

Sold after for
$21,500
Seller
AN_363jub
AN_363jub
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids26
Views17,108

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