Description

The Ford Mustang transformed the American automotive landscape when it debuted in 1964, creating an entirely new class of sporty, affordable performance cars that would become known as the pony car. With its long-hood, short-deck styling, broad range of engine choices, and personalization possibilities, the Mustang captured the spirit of the ‘60s.

Recognizing the Mustang's sporty appeal, Ford responded in early 1965 with a new GT package that added, among other things, a quick-ratio steering box, a larger front anti-sway bar, fog lights, and a true dual exhaust system.

This Ford Mustang Coupe is an 1965 model-year example built at Ford's Metuchen, New Jersey assembly plant. Refinished in Raven Black over a white vinyl interior with black appointments, it is powered by an A-code 289ci V8, factory rated at 225 horsepower, paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a 3.00:1 rear axle.

Additionally, the car displays the hallmarks of a GT: front disc brakes, a quick-ratio power steering system, and a dual exhaust system with hangers unique to the trim level.

According to the seller, the car was purchased by his father in the early 1980s and has remained under single family ownership since. The seller reports that the radiator and fuel tank have been replaced.

This 1965 Ford Mustang GT is now offered with handwritten service notes and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Early-production Mustang GT

Single-family-ownership since the early 1980s

A-code 289ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor

4-speed manual transmission and 3.00:1 rear axle.

Finished in Raven Black (Code A) over white vinyl (Trim D6)

Equipment

The chassis number 5T07A161968 decodes as: 5 - 1965 model year T - Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant 07 - Mustang 2-Door Hardtop (Coupe) A - 289ci V8 with four-barrel carburetor (225 horsepower) 161968 - Consecutive unit number

The trim tag decodes as: 65A - Coupe with Standard Interior A - Raven Black exterior paint D6 - White vinyl interior with black crinkle-finish appointments 10S - Scheduled build date of May 10, 1965 23 - Philadelphia District Sales Office 1 - 3.00:1 conventional (open) rear axle 5 - 4-speed manual transmission

GT badging, striping, and lighting

Fog lights

Front disc brakes

Dual exhaust system

Quick-ratio steering box

Aftermarket front and rear lap belts

Reupholstered front bucket and rear bench seats

Indy shifter

Aftermarket hubcaps

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the fuel tank and radiator have been replaced. Handwritten service records are included and can be viewed in the gallery.

Known Imperfections

Brightwork exhibits age-related imperfections

Corrosion visible on undercarriage components

Some rust on the exterior of the passenger door

Some rust on the inside of the driver's door

Seat covers and interior materials exhibit general wear consistent with age

Driver's door panel exhibits a hole in the lower front corner

Driver's seat adjuster bolt requires repair

Hole in headliner

Ownership History

From the seller: “My father purchased this Mustang in the early 1980s, and it has remained in our family ever since. He primarily used it for local car shows, and the car has always been garage-kept and inspected annually. The Mustang runs well and remains largely original, retaining its original keys and owner's manual. Aside from a repaint, replacement radiator, replacement fuel tank, and routine maintenance performed over the years, it has been preserved much as it was when new.”

Included Items