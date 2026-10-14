Auction ended.

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 289

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $36,750 on 10/14/26
Result
1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 289
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (149)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:41 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5F09A723430
Mileage indicated9,400 Miles TMU
LocationTulsa, Oklahoma
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorLight Blue
Interior colorLight Blue/White

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Video gallery

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Highlight Video
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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

Introduced in April 1964 and quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon, the Ford Mustang created the “pony car” segment by combining sporty styling, affordable pricing, and a wide range of customization options.

For the 1965 model year, the Mustang lineup included coupe, convertible, and the sleek Fastback 2+2, which was distinguished by its dramatically sloping roofline and sporty profile. The design offered improved aerodynamics and a more performance-oriented appearance. Buyers could choose between economical six-cylinder engines or more powerful V8s.

This Fastback is refinished in light blue paint over a two-tone blue and white interior with vinyl upholstery. The original owner selected the Interior Décor Group option, which included embossed running-horse (“pony”) seat upholstery on the front bucket seats with two-tone trim, a five-dial instrument cluster, woodgrain appliqués on the instrument panel and glovebox door, and deluxe door panels featuring integral armrests and bright trim accents.

The car is powered by a 289ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional features include power steering, 14” steel wheels with covers, hydraulic drum brakes, chrome bumpers, a Mustang corral grille with running horse emblem, a single driver's side rearview mirror, and an AM radio.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback is now offered on dealer consignment in Oklahoma with carpeted Mustang floor mats and a clean Oklahoma title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa

  • Refinished in light blue paint

  • Two-tone blue and white interior with vinyl upholstery

  • Pony interior

  • Power steering

  • 289ci V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor

  • Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

  • 14” steel wheels with covers

Equipment

  • Functional rear cabin ventilation louvers

  • Mustang corral grille with running-horse emblem

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Single driver's side rearview mirror

  • Independent front suspension with coil springs

  • Live rear axle with leaf springs

  • Folding rear seat allowing access to an expanded cargo area

  • Interior Décor Group in the Fastback included:

    • Embossed running-horse seat upholstery on the front bucket seats ‌

    • Five-dial instrument cluster ‌

    • Special two-tone seat trim ‌

    • Woodgrain appliqués on the instrument panel and glovebox door

    • Deluxe door panels featuring integral armrests and bright trim accents

  • The chassis number (5F09A723430) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 09 – 2-door fastback

    • A – 289ci V8 4 BBL

    • 723430 – Sequential production number

Service

  • Hankook Optimo whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa.

Included Items

  • Carpeted Mustang floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Mustang Fastback 289

Last bid
RS_m3uubj
RS_m3uubj
$36,750
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:41 PM UTC
Bids70
Views16,003

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