Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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Introduced in April 1964 and quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon, the Ford Mustang created the “pony car” segment by combining sporty styling, affordable pricing, and a wide range of customization options.

For the 1965 model year, the Mustang lineup included coupe, convertible, and the sleek Fastback 2+2, which was distinguished by its dramatically sloping roofline and sporty profile. The design offered improved aerodynamics and a more performance-oriented appearance. Buyers could choose between economical six-cylinder engines or more powerful V8s.

This Fastback is refinished in light blue paint over a two-tone blue and white interior with vinyl upholstery. The original owner selected the Interior Décor Group option, which included embossed running-horse (“pony”) seat upholstery on the front bucket seats with two-tone trim, a five-dial instrument cluster, woodgrain appliqués on the instrument panel and glovebox door, and deluxe door panels featuring integral armrests and bright trim accents.

The car is powered by a 289ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor, mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional features include power steering, 14” steel wheels with covers, hydraulic drum brakes, chrome bumpers, a Mustang corral grille with running horse emblem, a single driver's side rearview mirror, and an AM radio.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback is now offered on dealer consignment in Oklahoma with carpeted Mustang floor mats and a clean Oklahoma title.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa

Refinished in light blue paint

Two-tone blue and white interior with vinyl upholstery

Pony interior

Power steering

289ci V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor

Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

14” steel wheels with covers

Equipment

Functional rear cabin ventilation louvers

Mustang corral grille with running-horse emblem

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Single driver's side rearview mirror

Independent front suspension with coil springs

Live rear axle with leaf springs

Folding rear seat allowing access to an expanded cargo area

Interior Décor Group in the Fastback included: Embossed running-horse seat upholstery on the front bucket seats ‌ Five-dial instrument cluster ‌ Special two-tone seat trim ‌ Woodgrain appliqués on the instrument panel and glovebox door Deluxe door panels featuring integral armrests and bright trim accents

The chassis number (5F09A723430) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 09 – 2-door fastback A – 289ci V8 4 BBL 723430 – Sequential production number



Service

Hankook Optimo whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Tulsa.

Included Items