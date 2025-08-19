Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1964½–65 Ford Mustang single-handedly launched the pony car era, redefining what an affordable American sports car could be. Its long hood, short deck proportions, sleek bodywork accented in chrome, and galloping pony emblems immediately captured the imagination of the buying public.

And underneath that sultry body sat a proven unibody platform shared with the Falcon, allowing for mechanical reliability and a low purchase price. Under the hood, buyers could select from a range of inline-six and V8 engines, paired with either a manual transmission or Ford’s smooth Cruise-O-Matic automatic, allowing owners to tailor performance to their preferences.

The convertible body style showcased Ford’s confident engineering in maintaining structural rigidity. And advanced options like front disc brakes reflected Ford’s willingness to offer high-performance components to driving enthusiasts. All told, the Mustang’s overwhelming commercial success proved that style, personalization, and performance could coexist in a mass-market automobile.

This example has been in the same family for decades, with the seller’s brother reportedly performing a restoration and repaint circa 1980–84. Once the seller acquired it in 2001, he took it down to bare metal, then refinished it in its current Rangoon Red clearcoat. The engine was removed at the same time, and it and the engine compartment were repainted. More recent maintenance includes a rebuilt two-barrel carburetor in 2024, and a rebuilt automatic transmission, new shocks, and brake fluid and oil change services in 2025.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Refinished in Rangoon Red with black upholstery

Power white convertible top

14” wheels

C-code 289ci Ford V8

Rebuilt 3-speed Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission

Power steering

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (5F08C340478) decodes as: 5 – 1965 F – Dearborn, Michigan assembly plant 08 – Convertible body style C – Optional 200hp 289ci V8 2-barrel 340478 – Sequential production number

Convertible styling

Reinforced unibody chassis

Galloping pony grille emblem

Bucket seats

AM push button radio

Modifications

Refinished in Rangoon Red in 2002

14” styled chrome-plated wheels

Wheel and door trim molding installed

Rear luggage rack installed

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller’s records, the following service has been done:

November 2025: Brake fluid flushed, oil and filter changed, chassis lubed

February 2025: Automatic transmission rebuilt and shocks replaced

March 2024: 2-barrel carburetor rebuilt

October 2023: Battery and voltage regulator replaced

See maintenance records in gallery for additional information

Known Imperfections

Carpet faded around transmission tunnel

Convertible top shows some wear points

Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Ford Mustang Convertible is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Tonneau cover

Maintenance records from 2001-present

Additional Information

The seller states, "The Rangoon red paint (code J) is glossy and in very good condition having had a bare-metal repaint in 2002. It was a base & clearcoat paint job along with new weather stripping and window felts. The engine was removed and repainted along with the engine compartment (photo documentation included). The steel body is straight with decent gaps. A stainless steel luggage rack has been installed on the deck lid."

"The black vinyl upholstery appears original and is in pretty good condition. The black carpeting has some fading on the transmission tunnel. The floor carpeting is protected by black rubber “Mustang” emblem floor mats. The dash is good and all the instruments are working. The original style Ford AM push-button radio works. The white convertible power top is serviceable showing some wear points." "The 289CI, 2-barrel, 200HP V8 engine starts easily, idles well, and runs strong on the road. The 2-barrel carburetor was rebuilt in 2024. The Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission was removed and rebuilt in 2025 and shifts well. The shocks were replaced at the same time."

"The 14” wheels have been upgraded to the optional Styled Steel Wheels are in very nice condition. The Hankook Optimo 195/75R14 whitewall radials were replaced in 2017 and have about 2,200 miles on them."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com