Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1965 Ford Mustang marked the first full production year of Ford’s revolutionary pony car. Introduced in April 1964 as a ’65 model, the Mustang created an entirely new market segment — affordable, sporty cars with long hoods and short decks. Built on the compact Falcon platform, the Mustang featured a wide range of options, both aesthetically and mechanically.

This ’65 Hardtop Coupe was built at Ford's Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant and has been refinished in burgundy with a black interior. It is powered by a 289ci V8 engine, mated to three-speed manual transmission with floor shifter. Additional features include a wood-rimmed steering wheel, center console with storage, and front seat belts.

Modifications reported by the seller include 14” American Racing 5-spoke wheels, an MSD ignition, aluminum intake, four-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock air cleaner, chrome valve covers, an electric cooling fan, Sunpro gauges, front bucket seats from a later Mustang, and a Kenwood digital stereo with Bluetooth and AUX installed below the dash.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean New York registration in the owner’s name.

Highlights

289ci V8 engine with an aftermarket 4-barrel carburetor

3-speed manual transmission

Refinished in burgundy paint

Black interior with front buckets from a later Mustang

MSD ignition and distributor

Factory Equipment

Mustang grille with corral and running horse emblem

Chrome front and rear bumpers ‌

Backup lights integrated into the rear valance ‌

Heater and defroster

AM radio

The data plate decodes as: Body: 65A – 2-door hardtop Color: X – Vintage Burgundy Trim: 26 – Black vinyl Date: 28U – Built 18 July 1965 DSO: 15 – Newark, New Jersey, District Sales Office Axle: 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio Transmission: 1 – 3-speed manual

The chassis number (5T07C193014) decodes as: 5 – 1965 model year T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant 07 – 2-door hardtop coupe C – 289ci V8 2BBL 193014 – Sequential production number



Modifications

MSD 6A ignition box

MSD distributor

Aluminum intake

4-barrel carburetor

Edelbrock air cleaner

Chrome valve covers

Electric fan

14” American Racing 5-spoke wheels

Sunpro temperature, volts, and oil pressure gauges

Kenwood digital stereo with Bluetooth and AUX

Bucket seats from a later Mustang

Gray headliner

Service

The seller states the following work has been completed:

Body repainted

Sheet metal, floor panels, quarter panels, fenders, hood, exhaust, and emblems replaced

Known Imperfections

Paint flaws include chips, fading on hood, and bubbling

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe registered it in July 2021.

Included Items

Fire extinguisher

Additional Information

The seller states, “This car has been restored. It has replacement floors, quarter panels, fenders, hood, and tires, along with an alignment. The engine was completely rebuilt and has an MSD ignition and replacement sheet metal, exhaust, and emblems.

“The paint has some minor chips. Car still looks great. It is not a show car, but a fun car you can enjoy driving.”