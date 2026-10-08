1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 3-Speed
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1965 Ford Mustang marked the first full production year of Ford’s revolutionary pony car. Introduced in April 1964 as a ’65 model, the Mustang created an entirely new market segment — affordable, sporty cars with long hoods and short decks. Built on the compact Falcon platform, the Mustang featured a wide range of options, both aesthetically and mechanically.
This ’65 Hardtop Coupe was built at Ford's Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant and has been refinished in burgundy with a black interior. It is powered by a 289ci V8 engine, mated to three-speed manual transmission with floor shifter. Additional features include a wood-rimmed steering wheel, center console with storage, and front seat belts.
Modifications reported by the seller include 14” American Racing 5-spoke wheels, an MSD ignition, aluminum intake, four-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock air cleaner, chrome valve covers, an electric cooling fan, Sunpro gauges, front bucket seats from a later Mustang, and a Kenwood digital stereo with Bluetooth and AUX installed below the dash.
This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean New York registration in the owner’s name.
Highlights
289ci V8 engine with an aftermarket 4-barrel carburetor
3-speed manual transmission
Refinished in burgundy paint
Black interior with front buckets from a later Mustang
MSD ignition and distributor
Factory Equipment
Mustang grille with corral and running horse emblem
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Backup lights integrated into the rear valance
Heater and defroster
AM radio
The data plate decodes as:
Body: 65A – 2-door hardtop
Color: X – Vintage Burgundy
Trim: 26 – Black vinyl
Date: 28U – Built 18 July 1965
DSO: 15 – Newark, New Jersey, District Sales Office
Axle: 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio
Transmission: 1 – 3-speed manual
The chassis number (5T07C193014) decodes as:
5 – 1965 model year
T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant
07 – 2-door hardtop coupe
C – 289ci V8 2BBL
193014 – Sequential production number
Modifications
MSD 6A ignition box
MSD distributor
Aluminum intake
4-barrel carburetor
Edelbrock air cleaner
Chrome valve covers
Electric fan
14” American Racing 5-spoke wheels
Sunpro temperature, volts, and oil pressure gauges
Kenwood digital stereo with Bluetooth and AUX
Bucket seats from a later Mustang
Gray headliner
Service
The seller states the following work has been completed:
Body repainted
Sheet metal, floor panels, quarter panels, fenders, hood, exhaust, and emblems replaced
Known Imperfections
Paint flaws include chips, fading on hood, and bubbling
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe registered it in July 2021.
Included Items
Fire extinguisher
Additional Information
The seller states, “This car has been restored. It has replacement floors, quarter panels, fenders, hood, and tires, along with an alignment. The engine was completely rebuilt and has an MSD ignition and replacement sheet metal, exhaust, and emblems.
“The paint has some minor chips. Car still looks great. It is not a show car, but a fun car you can enjoy driving.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.