Auction ended.

1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 3-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 3-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5T07C193014
Mileage indicated32,600 Miles TMU
LocationPeekskill, New York
Engine289ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe

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Video gallery

1965 Ford Mustang Coupe Walkaround and Start-up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1965 Ford Mustang marked the first full production year of Ford’s revolutionary pony car. Introduced in April 1964 as a ’65 model, the Mustang created an entirely new market segment — affordable, sporty cars with long hoods and short decks. Built on the compact Falcon platform, the Mustang featured a wide range of options, both aesthetically and mechanically.

This ’65 Hardtop Coupe was built at Ford's Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant and has been refinished in burgundy with a black interior. It is powered by a 289ci V8 engine, mated to three-speed manual transmission with floor shifter. Additional features include a wood-rimmed steering wheel, center console with storage, and front seat belts.

Modifications reported by the seller include 14” American Racing 5-spoke wheels, an MSD ignition, aluminum intake, four-barrel carburetor, Edelbrock air cleaner, chrome valve covers, an electric cooling fan, Sunpro gauges, front bucket seats from a later Mustang, and a Kenwood digital stereo with Bluetooth and AUX installed below the dash.

This 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean New York registration in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 289ci V8 engine with an aftermarket 4-barrel carburetor

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in burgundy paint

  • Black interior with front buckets from a later Mustang

  • MSD ignition and distributor

Factory Equipment

  • Mustang grille with corral and running horse emblem

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers ‌

  • Backup lights integrated into the rear valance ‌

  • Heater and defroster

  • AM radio

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Body: 65A – 2-door hardtop

    • Color: X – Vintage Burgundy

    • Trim: 26 – Black vinyl

    • Date: 28U – Built 18 July 1965

    • DSO: 15 – Newark, New Jersey, District Sales Office

    • Axle: 6 – 2.80:1 rear axle ratio

    • Transmission: 1 – 3-speed manual

  • The chassis number (5T07C193014) decodes as:

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • T – Metuchen, New Jersey, assembly plant

    • 07 – 2-door hardtop coupe

    • C – 289ci V8 2BBL

    • 193014 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • MSD 6A ignition box

  • MSD distributor

  • Aluminum intake

  • 4-barrel carburetor

  • Edelbrock air cleaner

  • Chrome valve covers

  • Electric fan

  • 14” American Racing 5-spoke wheels

  • Sunpro temperature, volts, and oil pressure gauges

  • Kenwood digital stereo with Bluetooth and AUX

  • Bucket seats from a later Mustang

  • Gray headliner

Service

The seller states the following work has been completed:

  • Body repainted

  • Sheet metal, floor panels, quarter panels, fenders, hood, exhaust, and emblems replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Paint flaws include chips, fading on hood, and bubbling

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe registered it in July 2021.

Included Items

  • Fire extinguisher

Additional Information

The seller states, “This car has been restored. It has replacement floors, quarter panels, fenders, hood, and tires, along with an alignment. The engine was completely rebuilt and has an MSD ignition and replacement sheet metal, exhaust, and emblems.

“The paint has some minor chips. Car still looks great. It is not a show car, but a fun car you can enjoy driving.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Ford Mustang Coupe 289 3-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
PWL
PWL
$13,910
Seller
Danny1965
Danny1965
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:47 PM UTC
Bids27
Views7,815

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