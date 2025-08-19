Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 marked the return of the Coronet name as Dodge’s new mid-size B-body model after several years away from the lineup. Positioned as the top trim level, the Coronet 500 combined sporty styling with upscale features and helped establish Dodge as a serious contender in the growing intermediate-car market.

The 500 was offered exclusively as a two-door hardtop coupe or convertible, making it the most stylish and performance-oriented Coronet available. The hardtop featured a sleek pillarless roofline, as well as bucket seats, a center console, distinctive exterior trim, and a range of V8 options.

This example is powered by a 361ci big-block V8, which is mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. The hardtop is finished in red-orange paint with a white vinyl top over a black interior with vinyl upholstery. The car also features a wraparound rear window, dual exhaust, front disc brakes, and front seat belts.

Notable additions include Edelbrock carburetors, aluminum intake manifold, and chrome valve covers, as well as a Mallory ignition, 15” American Racing wheels, an aftermarket water temperature gauge, and an aftermarket digital radio.

The odometer shows 76,200 miles, which are believed to be original and align with maintenance records.

This 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 Hardtop Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

361ci big-block V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in red-orange paint with a white vinyl top

Black interior with vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

Two-door pillarless hardtop with frameless side glass

Front disc brakes

Independent front suspension and live rear axle

Backup lights

Power steering

Center console

Deluxe interior trim and upholstery

Padded dashboard/instrument panel

Front seat belts

The chassis number (W451297839) decodes as: W – Dodge Coronet V8 series 4 – Coronet 500 5 – 1965 model year 1 – Lynch Road, Detroit, assembly plant 297839 – Sequential production number



Modifications

15” American Racing wheels

Edelbrock carburetors

Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

Edelbrock chrome valve covers

Mallory ignition

Dual XR4115 digital radio with USB, MP3, WMA, and AUX

Aftermarket water temperature gauge

Service

General Altimax RT tires

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and a scrape on edge of rear deck lid

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 Hardtop Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles.

Included Items

Spare tire with cover

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.