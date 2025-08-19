76k-Mile 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 Hardtop Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$14,250
76k-Mile 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 Hardtop Coupe
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Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINW451297839
Mileage indicated76,100 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine361ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed-Orange
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

Video gallery

1965 Dodge Coronet 500 Hardtop Coupe Walk Around
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1965 Dodge Coronet 500 Hardtop Coupe Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 marked the return of the Coronet name as Dodge’s new mid-size B-body model after several years away from the lineup. Positioned as the top trim level, the Coronet 500 combined sporty styling with upscale features and helped establish Dodge as a serious contender in the growing intermediate-car market.

The 500 was offered exclusively as a two-door hardtop coupe or convertible, making it the most stylish and performance-oriented Coronet available. The hardtop featured a sleek pillarless roofline, as well as bucket seats, a center console, distinctive exterior trim, and a range of V8 options.

This example is powered by a 361ci big-block V8, which is mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. The hardtop is finished in red-orange paint with a white vinyl top over a black interior with vinyl upholstery. The car also features a wraparound rear window, dual exhaust, front disc brakes, and front seat belts.

Notable additions include Edelbrock carburetors, aluminum intake manifold, and chrome valve covers, as well as a Mallory ignition, 15” American Racing wheels, an aftermarket water temperature gauge, and an aftermarket digital radio.

The odometer shows 76,200 miles, which are believed to be original and align with maintenance records.

This 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 Hardtop Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with an owner’s manual and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • 361ci big-block V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in red-orange paint with a white vinyl top

  • Black interior with vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Two-door pillarless hardtop with frameless side glass

  • Front disc brakes

  • Independent front suspension and live rear axle

  • Backup lights

  • Power steering

  • Center console

  • Deluxe interior trim and upholstery

  • Padded dashboard/instrument panel

  • Front seat belts

  • The chassis number (W451297839) decodes as:

    • W – Dodge Coronet V8 series

    • 4 – Coronet 500

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • 1 – Lynch Road, Detroit, assembly plant

    • 297839 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 15” American Racing wheels

  • Edelbrock carburetors

  • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

  • Edelbrock chrome valve covers

  • Mallory ignition

  • Dual XR4115 digital radio with USB, MP3, WMA, and AUX

  • Aftermarket water temperature gauge

Service

  • General Altimax RT tires

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips and a scrape on edge of rear deck lid

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 Hardtop Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles.

Included Items

  • Spare tire with cover

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

76k-Mile 1965 Dodge Coronet 500 Hardtop Coupe · No reserve

Current bid
DS_ipy8oe
DS_ipy8oe
$14,250
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids24
Views10,029

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