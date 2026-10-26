Auction ended.

1965 Chrysler 300 4-Door Hardtop

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
1965 Chrysler 300 4-Door Hardtop
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (166)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:32 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINC256159810
Mileage indicated62,500 Miles TMU
LocationGastonia, North Carolina
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleFull size, Sedan
Exterior colorSequoia Green
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1965 Chrysler 300 - Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Since debuting in 1955, the Chrysler 300 name was synonymous with American luxury cars. With comfort features such as power seats and windows, the 300 secured its spot in the luxury category until production for the model ended in the early 2020s. By the mid-1960s, the Chrysler 300 was turning into something of a luxury muscle car, with the standard engine becoming the 383ci big block in 1962 (with an optional 413ci available!). Available in both two and four door configurations, the 300s were fit for almost any consumer seeking a luxury car with a little bit of "go" under the hood. This 1965 Chrysler 300 was reportedly a 2002 AACA National First Prize winner. It is finished in Sequoia Green Metallic with a black interior, and features comfort options such as power door and vent windows, a power driver's seat, rear window defogger, and power brakes. Under the hood sits a 383ci Chrysler big block mated to a three-speed automatic transmission.

This 1965 Chrysler 300 4-Door Hardtop is now offered at no reserve with the original sales invoice, Chrysler CERTICARD, manufacturer's literature, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Reportedly a 2002 AACA National First Prize winner

  • Finished in Sequoia Green Metallic with black upholstery

  • 383ci V8

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power driver's seat and windows

  • Original sales invoice

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (C256159810) decodes as:

    • C - Chrysler

    • 2 - Medium price class

    • 5 - 1965 model year

    • 6 - Newark, Delaware assembly plant

    • 159810 - Production sequence number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 1: 2 - Left remote mirror

    • 2: 2 - Fender opening reveal skirt

    • 3: 9 - Variable wiper w/ washer

    • 8: 7 - Front bumper reveal moulding

    • 9: 6 - Lower deck lid moulding

    • AB: 62 - 383 cubic inch 4 bbl 315 hp

    • D: 5 - Automatic transmission

    • E: 5 - Heater w/ defroster

    • F: 1 - Power brakes

    • G: 3 - Left bucket (4 way power)

    • H: 5 - Power windows

    • J: 6 - Power vent windows

    • N: 8 - Rear defogger

    • Q: 4 - Golden Tone AM radio with rear speaker

    • V: 3 - Back up lights

    • Y: 9 - Fender turn light

    • Z: 1 - Front bucket seats w / rear seat shroud

    • C24 - Body Type: 300 4-door hardtop

    • GG1 - Paint: Sequoia Green Metallic

    • M4X - Interior: Black

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1965 Chrysler 300 are presented in the gallery

  • Paint blemishes

  • Interior wear

Servicing

  • The seller states that a battery and fuel pump were installed in July 2026

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2026.

Included Items

  • Original invoice

  • Various tools and fluids

  • Assorted manufacturer's literature

Additional Information

The seller states, "Purchased from the original owner's family. This is a highly optioned car that has been extremely well cared for its entire life. The interior is completely original including the carpet, seat covers, and door panels. All original dated glass, original AM/FM radio, and original gauge cluster. Sheetmetal is original. Chrome and trim is clear and bright. The original 383 cid engine still rests within the highly detailed engine compartment. Arguably, one of the finest examples of its kind. " "Car was repainted its original factory color in the late 1990s. The paint finish presents very well but there are minor imperfections such as blemishes and scuffing due to age. You would be hard-pressed to notice these unless I told you where to look for them."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Chrysler 300 4-Door Hardtop · No reserve

Sold to
Hdbuick
Hdbuick
$10,968
Seller
sixtyfivegoat
sixtyfivegoat
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:32 PM UTC
Bids15
Views6,544

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Hdbuick
Oct 26 at 7:30 PM
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Hdbuick
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Hdbuick
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