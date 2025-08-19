383-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sport Coupe
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
While Chevrolet's earlier compact car, the rear-engined Corvair, was aimed at import rivals like the Volkswagen Beetle, the Chevy II was built as a conventional, front-engine, rear-wheel-drive counterpunch to win back market share captured by Ford’s Falcon. Even though the car was rushed to market in just 18 months, the Chevy II was a massive success for Chevrolet, with over 1,000,000 units sold in just four years, many of which would go on to serve as bases for drag race, pro-touring, and restomod builds.
This ‘65 Nova started out life as a six-cylinder car and underwent refurbishment approximately five years ago, which saw its inline-six engine tossed aside in favor of a 383ci stroker V8 equipped with a Weiand intake manifold and an Edelbrock carburetor. The seller notes that the front fenders, rear quarter panels, and floor pans were replaced before a repaint in Orion Blue Metallic as part of the aforementioned refurbishment. Additional details include an aftermarket sunroof, a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission, drum brakes, American Racing wheels, Dakota Digital gauges, an Ididit steering column, a center console, and a Boss head unit.
This 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
383ci stroker V8 engine
Weiand intake manifold and Edelbrock carburetor
TH350 three-speed automatic transmission
Dakota Digital gauges
Ididit steering column
Factory Equipment
Chassis number (115375N173303) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
15 – Series: Chevy II Nova 400 – Six-cylinder engine
37 – Body style: 2-door Sport Coupe
N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
173303 – Sequential production number
Modifications
383ci stroker V8 engine
Weiand intake manifold and Edelbrock carburetor
TH350 three-speed automatic transmission
American Racing wheels
Aftermarket sunroof
Dakota Digital gauges
Ididit steering column
Center console
Boss head unit
Servicing
The car underwent refurbishment under current ownership. Work reportedly included sanding the car to bare metal, replacing the front fenders, rear quarter panels, and floor pans, painting the car Orion Blue Metallic, servicing the brakes and suspension, and installing a 383ci V8, a TH350 transmission, American Racing wheels, Dakota Digital gauges, an Ididit column, and a Boss head unit, among other things.
Known Imperfections
Missing front emblem
Bubbling paint near fuel filler
Mismatched and worn seat upholstery
Overspray on underbody components
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in July 2021 and subsequently refurbished.
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