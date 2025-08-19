383-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sport Coupe

7 days
$10,000
383-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sport Coupe
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN115375N173303
Mileage indicated1,100 Miles TMU
LocationElliottsburg, Pennsylvania
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorOrion Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlack & Gray

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Description

While Chevrolet's earlier compact car, the rear-engined Corvair, was aimed at import rivals like the Volkswagen Beetle, the Chevy II was built as a conventional, front-engine, rear-wheel-drive counterpunch to win back market share captured by Ford’s Falcon. Even though the car was rushed to market in just 18 months, the Chevy II was a massive success for Chevrolet, with over 1,000,000 units sold in just four years, many of which would go on to serve as bases for drag race, pro-touring, and restomod builds.

This ‘65 Nova started out life as a six-cylinder car and underwent refurbishment approximately five years ago, which saw its inline-six engine tossed aside in favor of a 383ci stroker V8 equipped with a Weiand intake manifold and an Edelbrock carburetor. The seller notes that the front fenders, rear quarter panels, and floor pans were replaced before a repaint in Orion Blue Metallic as part of the aforementioned refurbishment. Additional details include an aftermarket sunroof, a TH350 three-speed automatic transmission, drum brakes, American Racing wheels, Dakota Digital gauges, an Ididit steering column, a center console, and a Boss head unit.

This 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 383ci stroker V8 engine

  • Weiand intake manifold and Edelbrock carburetor

  • TH350 three-speed automatic transmission

  • Dakota Digital gauges

  • Ididit steering column

Factory Equipment

  • Chassis number (115375N173303) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 15 – Series: Chevy II Nova 400 – Six-cylinder engine

    • 37 – Body style: 2-door Sport Coupe

    • N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 173303 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 383ci stroker V8 engine

  • Weiand intake manifold and Edelbrock carburetor

  • TH350 three-speed automatic transmission

  • American Racing wheels

  • Aftermarket sunroof

  • Dakota Digital gauges

  • Ididit steering column

  • Center console

  • Boss head unit

Servicing

The car underwent refurbishment under current ownership. Work reportedly included sanding the car to bare metal, replacing the front fenders, rear quarter panels, and floor pans, painting the car Orion Blue Metallic, servicing the brakes and suspension, and installing a 383ci V8, a TH350 transmission, American Racing wheels, Dakota Digital gauges, an Ididit column, and a Boss head unit, among other things.

Known Imperfections

  • Missing front emblem

  • Bubbling paint near fuel filler

  • Mismatched and worn seat upholstery

  • Overspray on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in July 2021 and subsequently refurbished.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

383-Powered 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova 400 Sport Coupe

Current bid
ClassicsRule08
ClassicsRule08
$10,000
Seller
RichMorrison_1xgo
RichMorrison_1xgo
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids9
Views2,733

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ClassicsRule08's avatar
ClassicsRule08
Sep 10 at 2:18 AM
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Dwaine
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JohnHazewinkel_5ykh
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GD_lbu407
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ClassicsRule08
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Sep 4 at 2:10 AM
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