Description

Debuting in 1963, the second-generation Chevrolet Corvette (often called C2) was produced until 1967. The C2 platform famously brought independent suspension to the Corvette, and produced the 1963-only "split window" model.

This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette has been converted to a full electric vehicle, using Tesla electronics as well as Netgain motors and controller. It has a Torque Solutions EV Torque Box gear reduction transmission. The gauges have been recalibrated to accurately reflect electric motor and battery readouts. The charging port has been relocated to the original fuel filler location.

This Corvette EV is finished in satin blue with a tan interior and convertible soft top. It sits on painted 15" steel wheels, wrapped in Bridgestone tires. This Corvette was previously part of Robert Downey Jr's car collection and was modified on his TV show "Downey's Dream Cars" by Rich Benoit, a noted YouTube personality and co-owner of Electrified Garage in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Tesla EV Conversion is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

EV conversion with Tesla electronic and Netgain motors

EZ electric power steering

RideTech suspension

Refurbished dash gauges

Modifications

All Tesla EV electronics with 37.1 kWh battery pack

Dual Netgain Hyper 9 EV motors

Torque Solutions EV Torque Box gear reduction transmission

EZ electric power steering

RideTech supplemental full suspension support

Retro Manufacturing Bluetooth radio

J1772 charge port (located in original fuel filler)

Fuel gauge recalibrated to show EV battery charge percentage

Tachometer recalibrated to show energy (kWh) being drawn from EV battery pack

Satin blue paint

15" satin blue painted steel wheels

Satin exterior trim

Aftermarket steering wheel

Known Imperfections

Driver’s side headlight open/close operates intermittently

The seller states, "Windshield wipers have been 'parked.' Original wiper motor is in the car with cable unplugged."

Photographs showing this 1965 Chevrolet Corvette's condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2025.

Included Items

1965 Chevy Corvette EV User Manual from Electrified Garage

12-volt battery tender

Level 1 EV battery charger

Additional Information

This '65 Corvette EV conversion was profiled by Hagerty Media.