Auction ended.

Ex-Robert Downey Jr. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Tesla EV Conversion

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
Ex-Robert Downey Jr. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Tesla EV Conversion
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194675S116375
Mileage indicated4,500 Miles TMU
LocationMelbourne, Florida
EngineDual Tesla EV Motors
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1965 Chevrolet Corvette EV Conversion Walk Around
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1965 Chevrolet Corvette EV Conversion Ride Along
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1965 Chevrolet Corvette EV Conversion -Start
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1965 Chevy Corvette EV Conversion -Walk around 2
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1965 Chevy Corvette EV Conversion-Interior
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1965 Chevy Corvette EV Conversion-Engine Bay
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Description

Debuting in 1963, the second-generation Chevrolet Corvette (often called C2) was produced until 1967. The C2 platform famously brought independent suspension to the Corvette, and produced the 1963-only "split window" model.

This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette has been converted to a full electric vehicle, using Tesla electronics as well as Netgain motors and controller. It has a Torque Solutions EV Torque Box gear reduction transmission. The gauges have been recalibrated to accurately reflect electric motor and battery readouts. The charging port has been relocated to the original fuel filler location.

This Corvette EV is finished in satin blue with a tan interior and convertible soft top. It sits on painted 15" steel wheels, wrapped in Bridgestone tires. This Corvette was previously part of Robert Downey Jr's car collection and was modified on his TV show "Downey's Dream Cars" by Rich Benoit, a noted YouTube personality and co-owner of Electrified Garage in Amesbury, Massachusetts.

This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Tesla EV Conversion is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • EV conversion with Tesla electronic and Netgain motors

  • EZ electric power steering

  • RideTech suspension

  • Refurbished dash gauges

Modifications

  • All Tesla EV electronics with 37.1 kWh battery pack

  • Dual Netgain Hyper 9 EV motors

  • Torque Solutions EV Torque Box gear reduction transmission

  • EZ electric power steering

  • RideTech supplemental full suspension support

  • Retro Manufacturing Bluetooth radio

  • J1772 charge port (located in original fuel filler)

  • Fuel gauge recalibrated to show EV battery charge percentage

  • Tachometer recalibrated to show energy (kWh) being drawn from EV battery pack

  • Satin blue paint

  • 15" satin blue painted steel wheels

  • Satin exterior trim

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

Known Imperfections

  • Driver’s side headlight open/close operates intermittently

  • The seller states, "Windshield wipers have been 'parked.' Original wiper motor is in the car with cable unplugged."

Photographs showing this 1965 Chevrolet Corvette's condition are available in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2025.

Included Items

  • 1965 Chevy Corvette EV User Manual from Electrified Garage

  • 12-volt battery tender

  • Level 1 EV battery charger

Additional Information

This '65 Corvette EV conversion was profiled by Hagerty Media.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Ex-Robert Downey Jr. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Tesla EV Conversion · No reserve

Sold to
JH_CM092k
JH_CM092k
$64,735
Seller
Dellebi
Dellebi
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Bids42
Views27,770

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