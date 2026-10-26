Ex-Robert Downey Jr. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Tesla EV Conversion
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Recommended services
Insure this Ex-Robert Downey Jr. 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Tesla EV Conversion—estimated rate $319/year.
Video gallery
Description
Debuting in 1963, the second-generation Chevrolet Corvette (often called C2) was produced until 1967. The C2 platform famously brought independent suspension to the Corvette, and produced the 1963-only "split window" model.
This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette has been converted to a full electric vehicle, using Tesla electronics as well as Netgain motors and controller. It has a Torque Solutions EV Torque Box gear reduction transmission. The gauges have been recalibrated to accurately reflect electric motor and battery readouts. The charging port has been relocated to the original fuel filler location.
This Corvette EV is finished in satin blue with a tan interior and convertible soft top. It sits on painted 15" steel wheels, wrapped in Bridgestone tires. This Corvette was previously part of Robert Downey Jr's car collection and was modified on his TV show "Downey's Dream Cars" by Rich Benoit, a noted YouTube personality and co-owner of Electrified Garage in Amesbury, Massachusetts.
This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Tesla EV Conversion is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
EV conversion with Tesla electronic and Netgain motors
EZ electric power steering
RideTech suspension
Refurbished dash gauges
Modifications
All Tesla EV electronics with 37.1 kWh battery pack
Dual Netgain Hyper 9 EV motors
Torque Solutions EV Torque Box gear reduction transmission
EZ electric power steering
RideTech supplemental full suspension support
Retro Manufacturing Bluetooth radio
J1772 charge port (located in original fuel filler)
Fuel gauge recalibrated to show EV battery charge percentage
Tachometer recalibrated to show energy (kWh) being drawn from EV battery pack
Satin blue paint
15" satin blue painted steel wheels
Satin exterior trim
Aftermarket steering wheel
Known Imperfections
Driver’s side headlight open/close operates intermittently
The seller states, "Windshield wipers have been 'parked.' Original wiper motor is in the car with cable unplugged."
Photographs showing this 1965 Chevrolet Corvette's condition are available in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2025.
Included Items
1965 Chevy Corvette EV User Manual from Electrified Garage
12-volt battery tender
Level 1 EV battery charger
Additional Information
This '65 Corvette EV conversion was profiled by Hagerty Media.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.