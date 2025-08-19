Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Building on the successful C2 design introduced in 1963, the 1965 Chevrolet Corvette added standard four-wheel disc brakes, improving stopping power and reinforcing the car’s performance reputation. It was also the final year for Corvette’s factory fuel-injected small-block engine. Midway through the model year, Chevrolet introduced the legendary L78 396ci “Turbo-Jet” V8, the first Mark IV big-block offered in a Corvette. Factory-rated at 425 horsepower, the L78 delivered more than one horsepower per cubic inch and helped establish the big-block Corvette era.

This 1965 Corvette Convertible L78 is powered by an IF-suffix 396ci V8 paired with a 1970-manufactured Muncie M21 four-speed manual transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Positraction differential with 3.70:1 gears, and 15" knock-off aluminum wheels are mounted over disc brakes at each corner.

The fiberglass body panels are refinished in Milano Maroon with a black convertible top. Additional exterior features include flip-up headlights, polished bumpers, and bright trim.

Inside, two bucket seats are reupholstered in black vinyl and contrasted by a wood-rim steering wheel and bright trim. An analog clock and an AM/FM radio are housed in the center stack.

This 1965 Corvette is now represented in Georgia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with recent service records and a New Hampshire title.

Highlights

Numbers-matching 396ci L78 V8

Muncie M21 four-speed manual transmission

Refinished in (M-M) Milano Maroon

Black convertible top

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

396ci L78 V8 Engine pad stamping 5120216 corresponds with the serial number Suffix IF corresponds with a 425-hp/manual transmission configuration

15" knock-off aluminum wheels

Fully independent suspension with front and rear sway bars

Four-wheel disc brakes

Positraction axle with 3.70:1 gears

AM/FM radio with power-operated antenna

The chassis number (194675S120216) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 94 – Corvette 67 – Convertible 5 – 1965 S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 120216 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: K08 – June 8, 1965, build date 19-467 – 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (A.O. Smith) A-6454 – Body production number STD – Black vinyl upholstery M-M – Milano Maroon paint



Modifications

1970-manufactured Muncie M21 close-ratio four-speed manual transmission (#3925660)

Replacement carburetor (#3868826-CS, 3124, 3077)

Servicing & Documentation Service records since 2023 can be viewed in the gallery and list the following:

December 2023: Rebuilt transmission, replaced headlight motor and switch, U-joint, and brake bulb. Changed engine oil and differential fluid, and flushed coolant and brake fluid

January 2024: Removed brightwork, performed paint correction service, reinstalled brightwork.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this '65 Corvette are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Additional Information This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in January 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com