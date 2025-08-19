1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L78 396/425 4-Speed

Bobbin' For Cars
No reserve
6 days
$35,750
1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L78 396/425 4-Speed
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Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:20 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN194675S120216
Mileage indicated45,800 Miles TMU
LocationSugar Hill, Georgia
Engine396ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L78 Exterior Tour
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1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L78 Interior Tour
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1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L78 Lights and Start Up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Building on the successful C2 design introduced in 1963, the 1965 Chevrolet Corvette added standard four-wheel disc brakes, improving stopping power and reinforcing the car’s performance reputation. It was also the final year for Corvette’s factory fuel-injected small-block engine. Midway through the model year, Chevrolet introduced the legendary L78 396ci “Turbo-Jet” V8, the first Mark IV big-block offered in a Corvette. Factory-rated at 425 horsepower, the L78 delivered more than one horsepower per cubic inch and helped establish the big-block Corvette era.

This 1965 Corvette Convertible L78 is powered by an IF-suffix 396ci V8 paired with a 1970-manufactured Muncie M21 four-speed manual transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Positraction differential with 3.70:1 gears, and 15" knock-off aluminum wheels are mounted over disc brakes at each corner.  

The fiberglass body panels are refinished in Milano Maroon with a black convertible top. Additional exterior features include flip-up headlights, polished bumpers, and bright trim. 

Inside, two bucket seats are reupholstered in black vinyl and contrasted by a wood-rim steering wheel and bright trim. An analog clock and an AM/FM radio are housed in the center stack. 

This 1965 Corvette is now represented in Georgia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with recent service records and a New Hampshire title.  

Highlights

  • Numbers-matching 396ci L78 V8  

  • Muncie M21 four-speed manual transmission  

  • Refinished in (M-M) Milano Maroon 

  • Black convertible top 

  • Black vinyl upholstery 

Factory Equipment

  • 396ci L78 V8

    • Engine pad stamping 5120216 corresponds with the serial number

    • Suffix IF corresponds with a 425-hp/manual transmission configuration

  • 15" knock-off aluminum wheels 

  • Fully independent suspension with front and rear sway bars 

  • Four-wheel disc brakes 

  • Positraction axle with 3.70:1 gears 

  • AM/FM radio with power-operated antenna  

  • The chassis number (194675S120216) decodes as:    

    • 1 – Chevrolet    

    • 94 – Corvette   

    • 67 – Convertible    

    • 5 – 1965   

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant    

    • 120216 – Sequential production number   

  • The trim tag decodes as:  

    • K08 – June 8, 1965, build date  

    • 19-467 – 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible (A.O. Smith)   

    • A-6454 – Body production number  

    • STD – Black vinyl upholstery  

    • M-M – Milano Maroon paint   

Modifications

  • 1970-manufactured Muncie M21 close-ratio four-speed manual transmission (#3925660) 

  • Replacement carburetor (#3868826-CS, 3124, 3077) 

Servicing & Documentation  Service records since 2023 can be viewed in the gallery and list the following: 

  • December 2023: Rebuilt transmission, replaced headlight motor and switch, U-joint, and brake bulb. Changed engine oil and differential fluid, and flushed coolant and brake fluid  

  • January 2024: Removed brightwork, performed paint correction service, reinstalled brightwork. 

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this '65 Corvette are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Additional Information   This 1965 Chevrolet Corvette was offered on Hagerty Marketplace in January 2026. You can view the previous listing here.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty. 

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L78 396/425 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
RB_6po8zu
RB_6po8zu
$35,750
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 8:20 PM UTC
Bids19
Views7,805

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