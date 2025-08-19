One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 4-Speed
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
Released for the 1965 model year, the second-generation Chevrolet Corvair was redesigned with European‑influenced styling that featured a longer, lower silhouette, with a pillarless roofline for coupe and sedan versions. The Corsa variant was the top-of-the-line offering, featuring an air-cooled 164ci Turbo-Air flat-six engine that was factory rated at 140 horsepower along with distinctive nameplates, trim, and a silver-painted rear cove.
This ‘65 Corsa was purchased new by the seller in the summer of 1965 and used as regular transportation until 1975, when it was transitioned to seasonal hobby car use.
The car has been repainted in its factory Regal Red, and it has been fitted with polished American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in Hankook tires. Additional details include a four-speed manual transaxle, quadruple Rochester carburetors, drum brakes, lap belts, and an AM radio.
This one-owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 140 4-speed is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, historical registrations, service records, its removed factory wheels and hubcaps, and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
One-owner example
Regal Red over black upholstery
164ci Turbo-Air flat-six engine
Quadruple carburetors
Four-speed manual transaxle
Polished American Racing wheels
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (107375W287629) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
07 – Corvair Corsa
37 – Coupe
5 – 1965 model year
W – Willow Run, Michigan, assembly plant
287629 – Sequential production number
The data plate decodes as:
Date: 06D – Fourth week of June build
Style: 65-10737 – 1965 Corvair Corsa two-door Sport Coupe
Body: WRN 14799 – Willow Run body sequence number
Trim: 713 – Black vinyl upholstery, front bucket seats
Paint: R-R – Regal Red paint
Modifications
American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Clarks Corvair Parts electric fuel pump kit
Servicing & Documentation
The seller notes the valve seals have been replaced, and a Clarks Corvair Parts electric fuel pump kit has been installed.
Service records describing services performed are viewable in the gallery
Known Imperfections
Dings in wheel arch trim
Bubbling paint on left rear rocker panel
Overspray in door jambs
Peeling paint in right door jamb
Miscellaneous paint scratches
Ownership History
The car was purchased new by the seller in summer 1965.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Historical registrations
Service records
Parts receipts
Removed factory wheels and hubcaps
Additional Information
From the seller: “I am the original owner purchased new in in the summer of 1965, and it has the 1966-style carburetor linkage. The car has been a hobby car since 1975, and has been well maintained . I start the car monthly, even during the winter storage season and drive it only in sunny summer weather. It is time to find a new owner that will care for the car as I have for over 60 years.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.