Description

Released for the 1965 model year, the second-generation Chevrolet Corvair was redesigned with European‑influenced styling that featured a longer, lower silhouette, with a pillarless roofline for coupe and sedan versions. The Corsa variant was the top-of-the-line offering, featuring an air-cooled 164ci Turbo-Air flat-six engine that was factory rated at 140 horsepower along with distinctive nameplates, trim, and a silver-painted rear cove.

This ‘65 Corsa was purchased new by the seller in the summer of 1965 and used as regular transportation until 1975, when it was transitioned to seasonal hobby car use.

The car has been repainted in its factory Regal Red, and it has been fitted with polished American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in Hankook tires. Additional details include a four-speed manual transaxle, quadruple Rochester carburetors, drum brakes, lap belts, and an AM radio.

This one-owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 140 4-speed is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, historical registrations, service records, its removed factory wheels and hubcaps, and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One-owner example

Regal Red over black upholstery

164ci Turbo-Air flat-six engine

Quadruple carburetors

Four-speed manual transaxle

Polished American Racing wheels

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (107375W287629) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 07 – Corvair Corsa 37 – Coupe 5 – 1965 model year W – Willow Run, Michigan, assembly plant 287629 – Sequential production number

The data plate decodes as: Date: 06D – Fourth week of June build Style: 65-10737 – 1965 Corvair Corsa two-door Sport Coupe Body: WRN 14799 – Willow Run body sequence number Trim: 713 – Black vinyl upholstery, front bucket seats Paint: R-R – Regal Red paint



Modifications

American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Clarks Corvair Parts electric fuel pump kit

Servicing & Documentation

The seller notes the valve seals have been replaced, and a Clarks Corvair Parts electric fuel pump kit has been installed.

Service records describing services performed are viewable in the gallery

Known Imperfections

Dings in wheel arch trim

Bubbling paint on left rear rocker panel

Overspray in door jambs

Peeling paint in right door jamb

Miscellaneous paint scratches

Ownership History

The car was purchased new by the seller in summer 1965.

Included Items

Manufacturer’s literature

Historical registrations

Service records

Parts receipts

Removed factory wheels and hubcaps

Additional Information