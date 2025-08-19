One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 4-Speed

12 days
$5,250
One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (108)

Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN107375W287629
Mileage indicated74,500 Miles TMU
LocationMiddlebury, Indiana
Engine164ci Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRegal Red
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa-Engine Running
Play
1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa-Start Up
Play

Description

Released for the 1965 model year, the second-generation Chevrolet Corvair was redesigned with European‑influenced styling that featured a longer, lower silhouette, with a pillarless roofline for coupe and sedan versions. The Corsa variant was the top-of-the-line offering, featuring an air-cooled 164ci Turbo-Air flat-six engine that was factory rated at 140 horsepower along with distinctive nameplates, trim, and a silver-painted rear cove.

This ‘65 Corsa was purchased new by the seller in the summer of 1965 and used as regular transportation until 1975, when it was transitioned to seasonal hobby car use.

The car has been repainted in its factory Regal Red, and it has been fitted with polished American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wrapped in Hankook tires. Additional details include a four-speed manual transaxle, quadruple Rochester carburetors, drum brakes, lap belts, and an AM radio.

This one-owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 140 4-speed is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, historical registrations, service records, its removed factory wheels and hubcaps, and a clean Indiana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One-owner example

  • Regal Red over black upholstery

  • 164ci Turbo-Air flat-six engine

  • Quadruple carburetors

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Polished American Racing wheels

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (107375W287629) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 07 – Corvair Corsa

    • 37 – Coupe

    • 5 – 1965 model year

    • W – Willow Run, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 287629 – Sequential production number

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Date: 06D – Fourth week of June build

    • Style: 65-10737 – 1965 Corvair Corsa two-door Sport Coupe

    • Body: WRN 14799 – Willow Run body sequence number

    • Trim: 713 – Black vinyl upholstery, front bucket seats

    • Paint: R-R – Regal Red paint

Modifications

  • American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Clarks Corvair Parts electric fuel pump kit

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller notes the valve seals have been replaced, and a Clarks Corvair Parts electric fuel pump kit has been installed.

  • Service records describing services performed are viewable in the gallery

Known Imperfections

  • Dings in wheel arch trim

  • Bubbling paint on left rear rocker panel

  • Overspray in door jambs

  • Peeling paint in right door jamb

  • Miscellaneous paint scratches

Ownership History

The car was purchased new by the seller in summer 1965.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Historical registrations

  • Service records

  • Parts receipts

  • Removed factory wheels and hubcaps

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “I am the original owner purchased new in in the summer of 1965, and it has the 1966-style carburetor linkage. The car has been a hobby car since 1975, and has been well maintained . I start the car monthly, even during the winter storage season and drive it only in sunny summer weather. It is time to find a new owner that will care for the car as I have for over 60 years.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Corvair Corsa 4-Speed

Current bid
SS485
SS485
$5,250
Seller
JO_ed2h16
JO_ed2h16
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids6
Views1,135

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

SS485's avatar
SS485
Sep 10 at 2:51 AM
$5,250bid placed 
MW_0a24bu's avatar
MW_0a24bu
Sep 9 at 9:26 PM
$5,000bid placed 
AS_StickShift's avatar
AS_StickShift
Sep 9 at 6:54 PM
$4,500bid placed 
MM_jkcpsn's avatar
MM_jkcpsn
Sep 9 at 6:29 PM
$3,000bid placed 
SS485's avatar
SS485
Sep 9 at 5:05 PM
$1,600bid placed 
andrewandreadis_u2wg's avatar
andrewandreadis_u2wg
Sep 8 at 5:16 PM
$1,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026