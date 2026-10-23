Auction ended.

454-Powered Modified 1965 Chevrolet C10

Bid to $13,250 on 10/23/26
Result
454-Powered Modified 1965 Chevrolet C10
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Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINC1445Z172101
Mileage indicated46,100 Miles TMU
LocationKenly, North Carolina
Engine454ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorYellow
Interior colorYellow/Purple

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Description

Introduced for the 1960 model year, Chevrolet's C/K-Series pickups established a new standard for light-duty utility, combining improved ride quality with more modern styling and increased everyday usability. By 1966, the C10 represented the final year before a significant redesign, and modified examples have become popular among enthusiasts for their clean lines and adaptability to modern performance upgrades.

This 1965 Chevrolet C10 short-bed pickup has been refinished in yellow over a custom yellow and purple interior. The truck is powered by a 454ci big-block V8 equipped with a Holley 750 carburetor, roller camshaft, and roller rocker arms. Power is routed through a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and a 12-bolt Positraction rear axle fitted with 3.73 gears.

Additional modifications include a boxed chassis, adjustable air ride suspension, front disc brakes, a fiberglass cowl induction hood, a split "barn door" tailgate, and staggered chrome eight-hole aftermarket wheels featuring skinny fronts and wide Mickey Thompson rear tires.

This modified 1965 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 454ci V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in yellow with purple accents and barbwire-stylized pinstriping

  • Custom yellow and purple upholstered interior

  • Air Ride suspension and boxed chassis

Modifications

Select modifications reported by the seller are listed below.

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Big-block engine swap

    • Aluminum radiator

    • Holley 750 carburetor

    • Edelbrock aluminumn intake manifold

    • Roller camshaft

    • Roller rocker arms

    • Polished valve covers, air cleaner, and brake booster

    • 12-bolt Positraction rear axle with 3.73 gears

    • JEGS rear differential cover

    • Front power disc brake conversion

    • FleetPride driveshaft

    • Side-exit exhaust system

  • Exterior:

    • Shaved door handles, trim, and color-matched bumpers

    • Aftermarket front turn signals and taillights

    • 4-inch fiberglass cowl induction hood

    • Rounded lower door corners

    • Wink mirrors

    • Raised bed floor

    • Split "barn door" tailgate

    • Staggered 8-hole wheels

    • Wide Mickey Thompson rear tires

  • Interior:

    • Custom yellow and purple interior

    • Stewert Warner auxiliary gauges and steering column-mounted tachometer

    • Custom gauge cluster bezel

    • Aftermarket interior hardware throughout

    • Automatic door key/entry system

    • Custom wiring harness

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with modifications and age

Ownership History

The seller acquired this custom pickup in 2021.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

454-Powered Modified 1965 Chevrolet C10

Last bid
Garfield
Garfield
$13,250
Seller
Crens54
Crens54
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
Bids12
Views7,130

Comments & bids

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Garfield's avatar
Garfield
Oct 23 at 6:14 PM
$13,250bid placed 
HDRR117's avatar
HDRR117
Oct 23 at 6:08 PM
$12,250bid placed 
Garfield's avatar
Garfield
Oct 23 at 6:03 PM
$12,000bid placed 
Mduel86's avatar
Mduel86
Oct 23 at 5:57 PM
$11,500bid placed 
HDRR117's avatar
HDRR117
Oct 23 at 5:53 PM
$11,250bid placed 
JLACE77_¥'s avatar
JLACE77_¥
Oct 21 at 11:57 PM
$11,000bid placed 
Geneb757's avatar
Geneb757
Oct 15 at 5:45 PM
$10,500bid placed 
EF_zvx7ib's avatar
EF_zvx7ib
Oct 13 at 1:29 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Geneb757's avatar
Geneb757
Oct 12 at 10:10 PM
$6,000bid placed 
HDRR117's avatar
HDRR117
Oct 12 at 3:07 PM
$5,250bid placed 
Mxracer777's avatar
Mxracer777
Oct 10 at 8:57 PM
$5,000bid placed 
JG_Gardner26's avatar
JG_Gardner26
Oct 10 at 11:03 AM
$350bid placed 

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