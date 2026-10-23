454-Powered Modified 1965 Chevrolet C10
Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:16 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1960 model year, Chevrolet's C/K-Series pickups established a new standard for light-duty utility, combining improved ride quality with more modern styling and increased everyday usability. By 1966, the C10 represented the final year before a significant redesign, and modified examples have become popular among enthusiasts for their clean lines and adaptability to modern performance upgrades.
This 1965 Chevrolet C10 short-bed pickup has been refinished in yellow over a custom yellow and purple interior. The truck is powered by a 454ci big-block V8 equipped with a Holley 750 carburetor, roller camshaft, and roller rocker arms. Power is routed through a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and a 12-bolt Positraction rear axle fitted with 3.73 gears.
Additional modifications include a boxed chassis, adjustable air ride suspension, front disc brakes, a fiberglass cowl induction hood, a split "barn door" tailgate, and staggered chrome eight-hole aftermarket wheels featuring skinny fronts and wide Mickey Thompson rear tires.
This modified 1965 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 454ci V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission
Finished in yellow with purple accents and barbwire-stylized pinstriping
Custom yellow and purple upholstered interior
Air Ride suspension and boxed chassis
Modifications
Select modifications reported by the seller are listed below.
Powertrain & Performance:
Big-block engine swap
Aluminum radiator
Holley 750 carburetor
Edelbrock aluminumn intake manifold
Roller camshaft
Roller rocker arms
Polished valve covers, air cleaner, and brake booster
12-bolt Positraction rear axle with 3.73 gears
JEGS rear differential cover
Front power disc brake conversion
FleetPride driveshaft
Side-exit exhaust system
Exterior:
Shaved door handles, trim, and color-matched bumpers
Aftermarket front turn signals and taillights
4-inch fiberglass cowl induction hood
Rounded lower door corners
Wink mirrors
Raised bed floor
Split "barn door" tailgate
Staggered 8-hole wheels
Wide Mickey Thompson rear tires
Interior:
Custom yellow and purple interior
Stewert Warner auxiliary gauges and steering column-mounted tachometer
Custom gauge cluster bezel
Aftermarket interior hardware throughout
Automatic door key/entry system
Custom wiring harness
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with modifications and age
Ownership History
The seller acquired this custom pickup in 2021.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.