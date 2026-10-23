Description

Introduced for the 1960 model year, Chevrolet's C/K-Series pickups established a new standard for light-duty utility, combining improved ride quality with more modern styling and increased everyday usability. By 1966, the C10 represented the final year before a significant redesign, and modified examples have become popular among enthusiasts for their clean lines and adaptability to modern performance upgrades.

This 1965 Chevrolet C10 short-bed pickup has been refinished in yellow over a custom yellow and purple interior. The truck is powered by a 454ci big-block V8 equipped with a Holley 750 carburetor, roller camshaft, and roller rocker arms. Power is routed through a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and a 12-bolt Positraction rear axle fitted with 3.73 gears.

Additional modifications include a boxed chassis, adjustable air ride suspension, front disc brakes, a fiberglass cowl induction hood, a split "barn door" tailgate, and staggered chrome eight-hole aftermarket wheels featuring skinny fronts and wide Mickey Thompson rear tires.

This modified 1965 Chevrolet C10 is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 454ci V8 paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission

Finished in yellow with purple accents and barbwire-stylized pinstriping

Custom yellow and purple upholstered interior

Air Ride suspension and boxed chassis

Modifications

Select modifications reported by the seller are listed below.

Powertrain & Performance: Big-block engine swap Aluminum radiator Holley 750 carburetor Edelbrock aluminumn intake manifold Roller camshaft Roller rocker arms Polished valve covers, air cleaner, and brake booster 12-bolt Positraction rear axle with 3.73 gears JEGS rear differential cover Front power disc brake conversion FleetPride driveshaft Side-exit exhaust system

Exterior: Shaved door handles, trim, and color-matched bumpers Aftermarket front turn signals and taillights 4-inch fiberglass cowl induction hood Rounded lower door corners Wink mirrors Raised bed floor Split "barn door" tailgate Staggered 8-hole wheels Wide Mickey Thompson rear tires

Interior: Custom yellow and purple interior Stewert Warner auxiliary gauges and steering column-mounted tachometer Custom gauge cluster bezel Aftermarket interior hardware throughout Automatic door key/entry system Custom wiring harness



Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with modifications and age

Ownership History

The seller acquired this custom pickup in 2021.