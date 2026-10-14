Description

The Volkswagen Type 1, most commonly referred to as the Beetle, was Volkswagen’s original entry in a bid to create an affordable car for everyone. Entering mass production in 1945, the Beetle was an instant hit with consumers from all walks of life. By the 1960s, the Beetle had taken the world’s heart and by the 1970s it had become the most mass-produced car of all time surpassing even the venerable Ford Model T.

As young motorists fell in love with the Beetle, an entire culture of customization and personalization arose. A variety of brands and distributors sprang up, ready to sell performance parts to eager consumers. Whether for off-road or for street use, a Beetle could get the job done, and aftermarket support grew and grew.

Finished in Lexus Salsa Red Pearl with a black interior, this modified '64 Beetle features a Panasonic stereo, engine compartment and undercarriage lighting, and a spare tire with jack. It is powered by a modified air-cooled flat four-cylinder engine said to displace 1,776cc and hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission. Engine equipment includes twin Solex downdraft carburetors, an EMPI oil cooler, an in-line fuel-pressure regulator, and more described below. The seller states that the mileage is correct from the time the customization was completed.

This 1964 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1,776cc air-cooled flat-four

Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transmission

Salsa Red Pearl paint

Panasonic audio

Black interior

Factory Equipment

Bucket seats

Running boards

Drum brakes

VW stamped window glass

Modifications

Flat-four engine reported displaced out to 1,776cc

Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transmission

12-volt electrical conversion

Solex 34PICT downdraft carburetors

EMPI 110 camshaft

EMPI oil cooler

SCAT crank pulley

Polished engine bay dress-up components

Fuel pressure regulator with inline gauge

Panasonic stereo

Aftermarket tachometer and fuel gauges

Aftermarket oil pressure and oil temperature gauges

Front and rear seat belts

15” chrome Flat 4 BRM wheels

KYB shocks

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this 1964 Volkswagen Beetle are shown in the gallery.

Brakes need to be adjusted

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2023.

Additional Information

From the seller: “This vehicle has been a New Mexican car since new. No rust anywhere. This is a frame off Beetle with everything replaced new parts. It has never been driven in the rain and is spotless inside, outside and underneath. It is in pristine condition throughout. "Multi-show winner. No chips or marks on this Beetle."