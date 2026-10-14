Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
The Volkswagen Type 1, most commonly referred to as the Beetle, was Volkswagen’s original entry in a bid to create an affordable car for everyone. Entering mass production in 1945, the Beetle was an instant hit with consumers from all walks of life. By the 1960s, the Beetle had taken the world’s heart and by the 1970s it had become the most mass-produced car of all time surpassing even the venerable Ford Model T.
As young motorists fell in love with the Beetle, an entire culture of customization and personalization arose. A variety of brands and distributors sprang up, ready to sell performance parts to eager consumers. Whether for off-road or for street use, a Beetle could get the job done, and aftermarket support grew and grew.
Finished in Lexus Salsa Red Pearl with a black interior, this modified '64 Beetle features a Panasonic stereo, engine compartment and undercarriage lighting, and a spare tire with jack. It is powered by a modified air-cooled flat four-cylinder engine said to displace 1,776cc and hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission. Engine equipment includes twin Solex downdraft carburetors, an EMPI oil cooler, an in-line fuel-pressure regulator, and more described below. The seller states that the mileage is correct from the time the customization was completed.
This 1964 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1,776cc air-cooled flat-four
Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transmission
Salsa Red Pearl paint
Panasonic audio
Black interior
Factory Equipment
Bucket seats
Running boards
Drum brakes
VW stamped window glass
Modifications
Flat-four engine reported displaced out to 1,776cc
Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transmission
12-volt electrical conversion
Solex 34PICT downdraft carburetors
EMPI 110 camshaft
EMPI oil cooler
SCAT crank pulley
Polished engine bay dress-up components
Fuel pressure regulator with inline gauge
Panasonic stereo
Aftermarket tachometer and fuel gauges
Aftermarket oil pressure and oil temperature gauges
Front and rear seat belts
15” chrome Flat 4 BRM wheels
KYB shocks
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this 1964 Volkswagen Beetle are shown in the gallery.
Brakes need to be adjusted
Ownership History
The seller acquired this car in 2023.
Additional Information
From the seller: “This vehicle has been a New Mexican car since new. No rust anywhere. This is a frame off Beetle with everything replaced new parts. It has never been driven in the rain and is spotless inside, outside and underneath. It is in pristine condition throughout. "Multi-show winner. No chips or marks on this Beetle."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.