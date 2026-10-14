Auction ended.

Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle

Bid to $10,250 on 10/14/26
Result
Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (53)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN5864788
Mileage indicated2,800 Miles TMU
LocationRio Rancho, New Mexico
Engine1,776cc Air-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorSalsa Red Pearl
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The Volkswagen Type 1, most commonly referred to as the Beetle, was Volkswagen’s original entry in a bid to create an affordable car for everyone. Entering mass production in 1945, the Beetle was an instant hit with consumers from all walks of life. By the 1960s, the Beetle had taken the world’s heart and by the 1970s it had become the most mass-produced car of all time surpassing even the venerable Ford Model T.

As young motorists fell in love with the Beetle, an entire culture of customization and personalization arose. A variety of brands and distributors sprang up, ready to sell performance parts to eager consumers. Whether for off-road or for street use, a Beetle could get the job done, and aftermarket support grew and grew.

Finished in Lexus Salsa Red Pearl with a black interior, this modified '64 Beetle features a Panasonic stereo, engine compartment and undercarriage lighting, and a spare tire with jack. It is powered by a modified air-cooled flat four-cylinder engine said to displace 1,776cc and hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission. Engine equipment includes twin Solex downdraft carburetors, an EMPI oil cooler, an in-line fuel-pressure regulator, and more described below. The seller states that the mileage is correct from the time the customization was completed.

This 1964 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with a clean New Mexico title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1,776cc air-cooled flat-four

  • Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transmission

  • Salsa Red Pearl paint

  • Panasonic audio

  • Black interior

Factory Equipment

  • Bucket seats

  • Running boards

  • Drum brakes

  • VW stamped window glass

Modifications

  • Flat-four engine reported displaced out to 1,776cc

  • Freeway Flyer four-speed manual transmission

  • 12-volt electrical conversion

  • Solex 34PICT downdraft carburetors

  • EMPI 110 camshaft

  • EMPI oil cooler

  • SCAT crank pulley

  • Polished engine bay dress-up components

  • Fuel pressure regulator with inline gauge

  • Panasonic stereo

  • Aftermarket tachometer and fuel gauges

  • Aftermarket oil pressure and oil temperature gauges

  • Front and rear seat belts

  • 15” chrome Flat 4 BRM wheels

  • KYB shocks

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this 1964 Volkswagen Beetle are shown in the gallery.

  • Brakes need to be adjusted

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2023.

Additional Information

From the seller: “This vehicle has been a New Mexican car since new. No rust anywhere. This is a frame off Beetle with everything replaced new parts. It has never been driven in the rain and is spotless inside, outside and underneath. It is in pristine condition throughout. "Multi-show winner. No chips or marks on this Beetle."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle

Last bid
Fidelis66
Fidelis66
$10,250
Seller
Izzybaby
Izzybaby
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids14
Views9,130

Comments & bids

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Fidelis66's avatar
Fidelis66
Oct 14 at 6:46 PM
$10,250bid placed 
KToad's avatar
KToad
Oct 14 at 4:52 PM
$10,000bid placed 
DW_Tracker's avatar
DW_Tracker
Oct 14 at 4:21 PM
$9,250bid placed 
KToad's avatar
KToad
Oct 13 at 11:38 AM
$9,000bid placed 
AshLemon's avatar
AshLemon
Oct 13 at 6:01 AM
$8,250bid placed 
KToad's avatar
KToad
Oct 12 at 7:17 PM
$8,000bid placed 
KC_i8cprf's avatar
KC_i8cprf
Oct 12 at 5:58 PM
$7,250bid placed 
KToad's avatar
KToad
Oct 5 at 5:43 PM
$7,000bid placed 
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Hminch
Oct 4 at 3:29 PM
$6,000bid placed 
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DonaldBrewer_jnp5
Oct 3 at 3:07 AM
$5,500bid placed 
KToad's avatar
KToad
Oct 2 at 1:57 PM
$5,000bid placed 
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kimJaneksela_x3bt
Oct 2 at 4:28 AM
$1,650bid placed 
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DK_8v7jij
Oct 1 at 9:24 PM
$1,500bid placed 
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40t
Oct 1 at 6:16 PM
$1,000bid placed 

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