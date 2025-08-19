Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle

No reserve
5 days
$4,500
Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (96)

Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINUTP08159
Mileage indicated19,200 Miles TMU
LocationHenderson, Nevada
EngineAir-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorGray

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon known for its bug-like design, and it is widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century. Its production period of 65 years is the longest for any single generation of automobile. With approximately 21.5 million units produced in over twenty locations worldwide, the Beetle is the best-selling car of a single platform in history and the second best-selling car nameplate of the 20th century. The Beetle became a blank canvas for personalization due in part to its simple, affordable, and quirky design that stood in direct contrast to conventional, mass-produced vehicles of the time.

This ‘64 example has been personalized with a bright red paint job, shaved side trim and turn signals, teardrop taillights, European-style bumpers, tinted windows, fender guards, and chrome 15” Porsche cookie-cutter style wheels. Power comes from an air-cooled flat-four engine that utilizes an aftermarket engine case fitted with chrome and body-color engine tin, dual carburetors, a degree pulley, an electric fuel pump, a breather box, a 12-volt alternator charging system, and a merged header exhaust with a single quiet-pack muffler.

Inside, the rear seat has been removed, and a pair of bolstered front bucket seats have been installed along with an aftermarket steering column and steering wheel, auxiliary gauges, billet knobs and handles, an EMPI shifter, embroidered floor mats, an Alpine head unit, and Polk Audio speakers.

This modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve in Nevada with a clean Utah title listing it as a Super Beetle model.

Highlights

  • Air-cooled flat-four engine

  • Dual-port cylinder heads

  • Dual carburetors

  • 12-volt electrical system

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Merged header exhaust system

  • Bolstered front bucket seats

  • 15” Porsche-style wheels

  • Lowered suspension

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Bright red paint

    • Shaved side trim, decklid, and front turn signals

    • One-piece front side windows

    • Cal-look window rubber

    • Cat-eye headlight covers

    • Teardrop taillights

    • European-style bumpers

    • Tinted windows

    • Decklid stand-offs

    • Front and rear fender guards

    • Hood and door handle guards

    • Aftermarket side-view mirrors

    • Chrome running boards

    • Removable rear apron

  • Interior

    • Bolstered front bucket seats

    • Rear seat delete

    • Aftermarket steering column and steering wheel

    • Auxiliary gauges

    • EMPI shifter

    • Billet knobs & handles

    • Alpine head unit paired with Pioneer and Polk Audio speakers

  • Drivetrain

    • Aftermarket engine case

    • Dual-port cylinder heads

    • Dual carburetors

    • 12-volt electrical system

    • Alternator charging system

    • Degree pulley

    • Electric fuel pump

    • Merged header exhaust system

    • Chrome gas tank

    • 15” Porsche-style wheels

    • Lowered suspension

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images of exterior flaws are provided in the gallery

  • Door check straps and dome light buttons missing

  • Headliner and carpeting loose in rear

  • Rear apron welds cut and drilled

  • Hole cut next to brake fluid reservoir

  • Missing hood and decklid seals

  • Antenna broken

  • Missing door window seals

  • Parking brake inoperative

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller approximately 10 months ago.

Additional Information

  • The car is titled in Utah using the assigned VIN UTP08159, which is listed on a plate riveted inside the spare tire well.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle · No reserve

Current bid
VictorFonseca033
VictorFonseca033
$4,500
Seller
EM_nyv9pr
EM_nyv9pr
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids16
Views6,284

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