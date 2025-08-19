Modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon known for its bug-like design, and it is widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century. Its production period of 65 years is the longest for any single generation of automobile. With approximately 21.5 million units produced in over twenty locations worldwide, the Beetle is the best-selling car of a single platform in history and the second best-selling car nameplate of the 20th century. The Beetle became a blank canvas for personalization due in part to its simple, affordable, and quirky design that stood in direct contrast to conventional, mass-produced vehicles of the time.
This ‘64 example has been personalized with a bright red paint job, shaved side trim and turn signals, teardrop taillights, European-style bumpers, tinted windows, fender guards, and chrome 15” Porsche cookie-cutter style wheels. Power comes from an air-cooled flat-four engine that utilizes an aftermarket engine case fitted with chrome and body-color engine tin, dual carburetors, a degree pulley, an electric fuel pump, a breather box, a 12-volt alternator charging system, and a merged header exhaust with a single quiet-pack muffler.
Inside, the rear seat has been removed, and a pair of bolstered front bucket seats have been installed along with an aftermarket steering column and steering wheel, auxiliary gauges, billet knobs and handles, an EMPI shifter, embroidered floor mats, an Alpine head unit, and Polk Audio speakers.
This modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve in Nevada with a clean Utah title listing it as a Super Beetle model.
Highlights
Air-cooled flat-four engine
Dual-port cylinder heads
Dual carburetors
12-volt electrical system
Four-speed manual transaxle
Merged header exhaust system
Bolstered front bucket seats
15” Porsche-style wheels
Lowered suspension
Modifications
Exterior
Bright red paint
Shaved side trim, decklid, and front turn signals
One-piece front side windows
Cal-look window rubber
Cat-eye headlight covers
Teardrop taillights
European-style bumpers
Tinted windows
Decklid stand-offs
Front and rear fender guards
Hood and door handle guards
Aftermarket side-view mirrors
Chrome running boards
Removable rear apron
Interior
Bolstered front bucket seats
Rear seat delete
Aftermarket steering column and steering wheel
Auxiliary gauges
EMPI shifter
Billet knobs & handles
Alpine head unit paired with Pioneer and Polk Audio speakers
Drivetrain
Aftermarket engine case
Dual-port cylinder heads
Dual carburetors
12-volt electrical system
Alternator charging system
Degree pulley
Electric fuel pump
Merged header exhaust system
Chrome gas tank
15” Porsche-style wheels
Lowered suspension
Known Imperfections
Up-close images of exterior flaws are provided in the gallery
Door check straps and dome light buttons missing
Headliner and carpeting loose in rear
Rear apron welds cut and drilled
Hole cut next to brake fluid reservoir
Missing hood and decklid seals
Antenna broken
Missing door window seals
Parking brake inoperative
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller approximately 10 months ago.
Additional Information
The car is titled in Utah using the assigned VIN UTP08159, which is listed on a plate riveted inside the spare tire well.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.