Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon known for its bug-like design, and it is widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century. Its production period of 65 years is the longest for any single generation of automobile. With approximately 21.5 million units produced in over twenty locations worldwide, the Beetle is the best-selling car of a single platform in history and the second best-selling car nameplate of the 20th century. The Beetle became a blank canvas for personalization due in part to its simple, affordable, and quirky design that stood in direct contrast to conventional, mass-produced vehicles of the time.

This ‘64 example has been personalized with a bright red paint job, shaved side trim and turn signals, teardrop taillights, European-style bumpers, tinted windows, fender guards, and chrome 15” Porsche cookie-cutter style wheels. Power comes from an air-cooled flat-four engine that utilizes an aftermarket engine case fitted with chrome and body-color engine tin, dual carburetors, a degree pulley, an electric fuel pump, a breather box, a 12-volt alternator charging system, and a merged header exhaust with a single quiet-pack muffler.

Inside, the rear seat has been removed, and a pair of bolstered front bucket seats have been installed along with an aftermarket steering column and steering wheel, auxiliary gauges, billet knobs and handles, an EMPI shifter, embroidered floor mats, an Alpine head unit, and Polk Audio speakers.

This modified 1964 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered at no reserve in Nevada with a clean Utah title listing it as a Super Beetle model.

Highlights

Air-cooled flat-four engine

Dual-port cylinder heads

Dual carburetors

12-volt electrical system

Four-speed manual transaxle

Merged header exhaust system

Bolstered front bucket seats

15” Porsche-style wheels

Lowered suspension

Modifications

Exterior Bright red paint Shaved side trim, decklid, and front turn signals One-piece front side windows Cal-look window rubber Cat-eye headlight covers Teardrop taillights European-style bumpers Tinted windows Decklid stand-offs Front and rear fender guards Hood and door handle guards Aftermarket side-view mirrors Chrome running boards Removable rear apron

Interior Bolstered front bucket seats Rear seat delete Aftermarket steering column and steering wheel Auxiliary gauges EMPI shifter Billet knobs & handles Alpine head unit paired with Pioneer and Polk Audio speakers

Drivetrain Aftermarket engine case Dual-port cylinder heads Dual carburetors 12-volt electrical system Alternator charging system Degree pulley Electric fuel pump Merged header exhaust system Chrome gas tank 15” Porsche-style wheels Lowered suspension



Known Imperfections

Up-close images of exterior flaws are provided in the gallery

Door check straps and dome light buttons missing

Headliner and carpeting loose in rear

Rear apron welds cut and drilled

Hole cut next to brake fluid reservoir

Missing hood and decklid seals

Antenna broken

Missing door window seals

Parking brake inoperative

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller approximately 10 months ago.

Additional Information