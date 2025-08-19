Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1964 Jaguar Mk II perfectly balances refined luxury with genuine sporting performance, a formula that made it one of the most desirable saloons of its era. Beneath its handsomely tailored bodywork sits Jaguar’s renowned double-overhead-cam inline-six engine, an engineering marvel that traced its heritage to Jaguar's competition programs. A four-speed manual transmission, often paired with optional overdrive, gave owners spirited acceleration alongside relaxed cruising capability. Four-wheel disc brakes, standard equipment by this point, ensured the sedan could stop with the same confidence it accelerated. Inside, genuine wood veneer dashboards and supple leather seating reflected Jaguar's commitment to craftsmanship, giving occupants a genuinely upscale environment.

This Jaguar Mk II was purchased by Jeff Snook in 2008 from Gary Hagopian of New Hampshire. Gary and his wife had started a restoration in the early 1990s to comply with JCNA (Jaguar Club of North America) standards. After years of continuous improvement, the car finally scored 999.7 (out of 1000) in 2007 in the S-03 Driven/Modified class. The car is not a mere showpiece; the owner notes that it has been driven regularly 400 to 500 miles a year.

Power comes from an inline-six reportedly enlarged from its stock 3.4L configuration to a 3.8L with street-oriented "hot" cams as well as twin SU HD8 carburetors. The car is fitted with a four-speed manual gearbox with overdrive. Additional modifications include a power-assisted steering conversion and PerTronix ignition.

This 1964 Jaguar Mk II Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Finished in original Sand over a Red leather and vinyl interior

Modified DOHC inline-6 with dual SU HD8 carburetors

4-speed manual with overdrive transmission

Power-assisted steering conversion

Factory Equipment

Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Wire wheels

Leather upholstery

Four-wheel disc brakes

Genuine wood veneer dashboard

Full analog instrument gauge package

Modifications

The 3.4L inline-six has been enlarged to 3.8L, and it is equipped with: Twin SU HD8 carburetors Hot street cams 9.0-1 compression Jaguar 420 air cleaner PerTronix electronic ignition Lucas sport ignition coil

Coombs racing spats

Battery cut-off switch

Power steering

Radiator expansion tank

Blaupunkt radio

Servicing & Documentation

The sale includes service receipts from 2008 through 2026. Recent highlights include:

May 2024 : Oil and filter service, bleed brakes, coolant replacement, power steering pump hose and banjo fitting replacement, steering column bushing replacement

January 2025 : Power steering pump seal replacement, bleed brakes/clutch, radiator cap replacement

March 2025 : Battery replaced, ball joints lubed

June 2026: Oil and filter service, chamfer brake pads

Known Imperfections

The power steering is stiff on center

Front suspension bushings need to be replaced

Brakes squeal under hard braking

Corrosion on unpainted fasteners and exhaust system

Ownership History

This 1964 Jaguar Mark 2 Sedan is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.

Included Items

Jaguar Mark 2 Owner's Manual

Jaguar Mark 2 Service Manual

Haynes Jaguar Saloon Workshop Manual

Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust Certificate

Badge Bar

Previous Owner JCNA Scoring Sheets

Current Owner Receipts (2008 - 2026)

Assorted Jaguar Mark 2 Magazine Articles

Additional Information

The seller states, “The original Sand color paint is in very nice condition. The body is straight and true with good gaps. The chrome bumpers and all trim is in very nice condition. All windows are operational. The cowl vent is in good working order. All exterior lights are working.

“The original color Red leather seats are in very nice condition. The red carpeting is good only showing some slight wear on the driver side. The wood dash and garnish moldings are very good condition. All instruments and gauges are operational. The rear seat folding picnic trays are very presentable. The door panels and kick panels are covered in red vinyl as original.

"The 3.8L, DOHC, 220hp, dual HD-8 SU 2IH carb, inline 6-cylinder engine starts easily, idles well, and accelerates great on the road. The 4-speed overdrive transmission shifts well, only needing a little throttle lift when engaging the overdrive. The driveshaft was balanced in 2023 and is smooth.

“The 15", 72 spoke, chrome wire wheels are in good condition. The Vredestein 185HR15 tires were new 2017, have good tread, and with only 3,500 miles since."

Additionally, the speedometer was repaired and reset to 40,000 miles in 2012.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com