3.8-Powered 1964 Jaguar Mk II 4-Speed

Snook's Dream Cars
No reserve
4 days
$17,525
3.8-Powered 1964 Jaguar Mk II 4-Speed
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Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN179011
Mileage indicated47,100 Miles TMU
LocationBowling Green, Ohio
Engine3.8L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorSand
Interior colorRed

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Addenda and errata

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Video gallery

3.8-Powered 1964 Jaguar Mk II Test Drive
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3.8-Powered 1964 Jaguar Mk II Walk Around
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Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1964 Jaguar Mk II perfectly balances refined luxury with genuine sporting performance, a formula that made it one of the most desirable saloons of its era. Beneath its handsomely tailored bodywork sits Jaguar’s renowned double-overhead-cam inline-six engine, an engineering marvel that traced its heritage to Jaguar's competition programs. A four-speed manual transmission, often paired with optional overdrive, gave owners spirited acceleration alongside relaxed cruising capability. Four-wheel disc brakes, standard equipment by this point, ensured the sedan could stop with the same confidence it accelerated. Inside, genuine wood veneer dashboards and supple leather seating reflected Jaguar's commitment to craftsmanship, giving occupants a genuinely upscale environment.

This Jaguar Mk II was purchased by Jeff Snook in 2008 from Gary Hagopian of New Hampshire. Gary and his wife had started a restoration in the early 1990s to comply with JCNA (Jaguar Club of North America) standards. After years of continuous improvement, the car finally scored 999.7 (out of 1000) in 2007 in the S-03 Driven/Modified class. The car is not a mere showpiece; the owner notes that it has been driven regularly 400 to 500 miles a year.

Power comes from an inline-six reportedly enlarged from its stock 3.4L configuration to a 3.8L with street-oriented "hot" cams as well as twin SU HD8 carburetors. The car is fitted with a four-speed manual gearbox with overdrive. Additional modifications include a power-assisted steering conversion and PerTronix ignition.

This 1964 Jaguar Mk II Sedan is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

  • Finished in original Sand over a Red leather and vinyl interior

  • Modified DOHC inline-6 with dual SU HD8 carburetors

  • 4-speed manual with overdrive transmission

  • Power-assisted steering conversion

Factory Equipment

  • Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Wire wheels

  • Leather upholstery

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Genuine wood veneer dashboard

  • Full analog instrument gauge package

Modifications

  • The 3.4L inline-six has been enlarged to 3.8L, and it is equipped with:

    • Twin SU HD8 carburetors

    • Hot street cams

    • 9.0-1 compression

    • Jaguar 420 air cleaner

    • PerTronix electronic ignition

    • Lucas sport ignition coil

  • Coombs racing spats

  • Battery cut-off switch

  • Power steering

  • Radiator expansion tank

  • Blaupunkt radio

Servicing & Documentation

The sale includes service receipts from 2008 through 2026. Recent highlights include:

  • May 2024: Oil and filter service, bleed brakes, coolant replacement, power steering pump hose and banjo fitting replacement, steering column bushing replacement

  • January 2025: Power steering pump seal replacement, bleed brakes/clutch, radiator cap replacement

  • March 2025: Battery replaced, ball joints lubed

  • June 2026: Oil and filter service, chamfer brake pads

Known Imperfections

  • The power steering is stiff on center

  • Front suspension bushings need to be replaced

  • Brakes squeal under hard braking

  • Corrosion on unpainted fasteners and exhaust system

Ownership History

This 1964 Jaguar Mark 2 Sedan is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.

Included Items

  • Jaguar Mark 2 Owner's Manual

  • Jaguar Mark 2 Service Manual

  • Haynes Jaguar Saloon Workshop Manual

  • Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust Certificate

  • Badge Bar

  • Previous Owner JCNA Scoring Sheets

  • Current Owner Receipts (2008 - 2026)

  • Assorted Jaguar Mark 2 Magazine Articles

Additional Information

The seller states, “The original Sand color paint is in very nice condition. The body is straight and true with good gaps. The chrome bumpers and all trim is in very nice condition. All windows are operational. The cowl vent is in good working order. All exterior lights are working.

“The original color Red leather seats are in very nice condition. The red carpeting is good only showing some slight wear on the driver side. The wood dash and garnish moldings are very good condition. All instruments and gauges are operational. The rear seat folding picnic trays are very presentable. The door panels and kick panels are covered in red vinyl as original.

"The 3.8L, DOHC, 220hp, dual HD-8 SU 2IH carb, inline 6-cylinder engine starts easily, idles well, and accelerates great on the road. The 4-speed overdrive transmission shifts well, only needing a little throttle lift when engaging the overdrive. The driveshaft was balanced in 2023 and is smooth.

“The 15", 72 spoke, chrome wire wheels are in good condition. The Vredestein 185HR15 tires were new 2017, have good tread, and with only 3,500 miles since."

Additionally, the speedometer was repaired and reset to 40,000 miles in 2012.

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Service History: 1964 Jaguar Mk II

Additional Receipts: 1964 Jaguar Mk II

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

3.8-Powered 1964 Jaguar Mk II 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Shallowfellow
Shallowfellow
$17,525
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingMon, Sep 28 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids20
Views6,225

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