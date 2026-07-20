Auction ended.

1964 Imperial Crown Coupe

Samuel L. Peters Collection
No reserve
Sold for on 07/20/26
Result
1964 Imperial Crown Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (177)

Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9243173422
Mileage indicated60,400 Miles TMU
LocationCincinnati, Ohio
Engine413ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorErmine White
Interior colorRed

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note this Imperial has factory air conditioning, which is currently inoperable.

Video gallery

1964 Imperial Crown Coupe Cold Start
Play
1964 Imperial Crown Coupe Walk Around
Play
1964 Imperial Crown Coupe Headlight and Turn Signal Operation
Play
1964 Imperial Crown Coupe Tail Light Operation
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1964 Imperial Crown Coupe Wiper Operation
Play
1964 Imperial Crown Coupe Radio Operation
All videos (8)

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer, and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve. * * *

Chrysler's Imperial Crown was one of the most prestigious American luxury cars of its era, positioned directly against the Cadillac Series 62 and Lincoln Continental. For 1964, the car received a major restyling that was a departure from the flamboyant “Forward Look” styling of the late 1950s.

The Imperial was sold as a separate luxury make, not merely a Chrysler trim line, and the Crown served as its core model, sitting below the ultra-luxurious LeBaron. Riding on a massive 129” wheelbase, the Crown was offered in coupe and sedan versions. Power came from Chrysler’s 413ci V8, paired with a TorqueFlite automatic transmission.

This ’64 Imperial is finished in Ermine White paint with a black vinyl top and a red interior with leather upholstery. Features include air conditioning, 15” steel wheels with covers, an AM/FM pushbutton radio with rear speaker, and power steering, windows, door locks, front seat, and antenna.

This 1964 Imperial Crown Coupe is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a car cover and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

  • Finished in Ermine White paint with black vinyl roof

  • Red leather upholstery and trim

  • 413ci V8 engine

  • TorqueFlite pushbutton three-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Steel wheels with full wheel covers

  • Power‑assisted drum brakes

  • Power steering, windows, door locks, front seat, and antenna

  • Remote driver’s mirror

  • Deep‑pile carpeting

  • AM/FM pushbutton radio with rear speaker

  • Electric clock

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • SO Number: 1228 0143 – Built December 28, 1963 (0143 daily sequence)

    • Body: 922 – Crown 2-door hardtop

    • Trim: M9R – Red leather

    • Paint: WB – White body with Black vinyl roof

  • The chassis number (9243173422) decodes as:

    • 9 – Imperial

    • 2 – Crown

    • 4 – 1964 model year

    • 3 – Jefferson Assembly Plant (Detroit)

    • 173422 – Sequential production number

Service & Documentation

  • Goodyear Vector whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

  • All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

  • All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Imperial Crown Coupe are presented in the gallery

  • Please see the attached imperfection report

  • Paint imperfections include chips, scratches, rust spots, and touch-up paint

  • Some chrome is pitted

  • Front carpet is stained

  • Seat back tops show fading

  • Translucent portion of steering wheel is yellowing

  • Clock is inoperable

  • Rust on underside components

  • Factory air conditioning is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1964 Chrysler Imperial Crown Coupe is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

  • Floor mats

  • Car cover

  • Spare tire and jack

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Imperfection Report: 1964 Imperial Crown Coupe

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1964 Imperial Crown

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1964 Imperial Crown Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
rjkstl
rjkstl
$9,915
Seller
Matt_Lowney
Matt_Lowney
EndedJul 20, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
Bids19
Views14,012

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