1964 Imperial Crown Coupe
Ended Jul 20, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note this Imperial has factory air conditioning, which is currently inoperable.
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer, and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve. * * *
Chrysler's Imperial Crown was one of the most prestigious American luxury cars of its era, positioned directly against the Cadillac Series 62 and Lincoln Continental. For 1964, the car received a major restyling that was a departure from the flamboyant “Forward Look” styling of the late 1950s.
The Imperial was sold as a separate luxury make, not merely a Chrysler trim line, and the Crown served as its core model, sitting below the ultra-luxurious LeBaron. Riding on a massive 129” wheelbase, the Crown was offered in coupe and sedan versions. Power came from Chrysler’s 413ci V8, paired with a TorqueFlite automatic transmission.
This ’64 Imperial is finished in Ermine White paint with a black vinyl top and a red interior with leather upholstery. Features include air conditioning, 15” steel wheels with covers, an AM/FM pushbutton radio with rear speaker, and power steering, windows, door locks, front seat, and antenna.
This 1964 Imperial Crown Coupe is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a car cover and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.
Highlights
Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection
Finished in Ermine White paint with black vinyl roof
Red leather upholstery and trim
413ci V8 engine
TorqueFlite pushbutton three-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Steel wheels with full wheel covers
Power‑assisted drum brakes
Power steering, windows, door locks, front seat, and antenna
Remote driver’s mirror
Deep‑pile carpeting
AM/FM pushbutton radio with rear speaker
Electric clock
The data plate decodes as:
SO Number: 1228 0143 – Built December 28, 1963 (0143 daily sequence)
Body: 922 – Crown 2-door hardtop
Trim: M9R – Red leather
Paint: WB – White body with Black vinyl roof
The chassis number (9243173422) decodes as:
9 – Imperial
2 – Crown
4 – 1964 model year
3 – Jefferson Assembly Plant (Detroit)
173422 – Sequential production number
Service & Documentation
Goodyear Vector whitewall tires
Known Imperfections
All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility
All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage
Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Imperial Crown Coupe are presented in the gallery
Please see the attached imperfection report
Paint imperfections include chips, scratches, rust spots, and touch-up paint
Some chrome is pitted
Front carpet is stained
Seat back tops show fading
Translucent portion of steering wheel is yellowing
Clock is inoperable
Rust on underside components
Factory air conditioning is inoperable
Ownership History
This 1964 Chrysler Imperial Crown Coupe is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.
Included Items
Floor mats
Car cover
Spare tire and jack
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.