Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer, and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve. * * *

Chrysler's Imperial Crown was one of the most prestigious American luxury cars of its era, positioned directly against the Cadillac Series 62 and Lincoln Continental. For 1964, the car received a major restyling that was a departure from the flamboyant “Forward Look” styling of the late 1950s.

The Imperial was sold as a separate luxury make, not merely a Chrysler trim line, and the Crown served as its core model, sitting below the ultra-luxurious LeBaron. Riding on a massive 129” wheelbase, the Crown was offered in coupe and sedan versions. Power came from Chrysler’s 413ci V8, paired with a TorqueFlite automatic transmission.

This ’64 Imperial is finished in Ermine White paint with a black vinyl top and a red interior with leather upholstery. Features include air conditioning, 15” steel wheels with covers, an AM/FM pushbutton radio with rear speaker, and power steering, windows, door locks, front seat, and antenna.

This 1964 Imperial Crown Coupe is represented by a Broad Arrow Specialist and is now offered at no reserve with a car cover and a clean Ohio title in the current owner's name.

Highlights

Offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection

Finished in Ermine White paint with black vinyl roof

Red leather upholstery and trim

413ci V8 engine

TorqueFlite pushbutton three-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Steel wheels with full wheel covers

Power‑assisted drum brakes

Power steering, windows, door locks, front seat, and antenna

Remote driver’s mirror

Deep‑pile carpeting

AM/FM pushbutton radio with rear speaker

Electric clock

The data plate decodes as: SO Number: 1228 0143 – Built December 28, 1963 (0143 daily sequence) Body: 922 – Crown 2-door hardtop Trim: M9R – Red leather Paint: WB – White body with Black vinyl roof

The chassis number (9243173422) decodes as: 9 – Imperial 2 – Crown 4 – 1964 model year 3 – Jefferson Assembly Plant (Detroit) 173422 – Sequential production number



Service & Documentation

Goodyear Vector whitewall tires

Known Imperfections

All cars in the collection have been in storage for the last seven (7) years in a climate-controlled facility

All tires will need to be replaced due to the length of time in storage

Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Imperial Crown Coupe are presented in the gallery

Please see the attached imperfection report

Paint imperfections include chips, scratches, rust spots, and touch-up paint

Some chrome is pitted

Front carpet is stained

Seat back tops show fading

Translucent portion of steering wheel is yellowing

Clock is inoperable

Rust on underside components

Factory air conditioning is inoperable

Ownership History

This 1964 Chrysler Imperial Crown Coupe is offered from the Samuel L. Peters Collection.

Included Items

Floor mats

Car cover

Spare tire and jack

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Representative is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this vehicle. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Matt Lowney Phone: 623.308.2640 Email: mlowney@hagerty.com