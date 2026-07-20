Samuel L. Peters Collection

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

Samuel L. Peters Collection header image

Hollywood couldn’t write a story more fantastic than the life of Samuel L. Peters. After serving in the U.S. Air Force in the early 1960s, Peters paid his way through college on the earnings he collected hustling pool halls. Peters built more than a dozen companies, was a two-time national handball champion, amateur boxer, minor league baseball player, scratch golfer and award-winning dancer. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, flew hot air balloons, and piloted private jets. His love for everything automotive could been seen across his collection of classic cars and motorcycles, including taking 10th place in the 2013 Peking to Paris Car Rally. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Samuel L. Peters collection of vehicles, ready to be cherished by their next caretakers, and offered entirely without reserve.

Results (13)

1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup
Sold for $43,603 on 07/20/26

1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup

No reserve
1959 Studebaker Lark VI Regal 4-Door Sedan Project
Sold for $1,750 on 07/20/26

1959 Studebaker Lark VI Regal 4-Door Sedan Project

No reserve
1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup
Sold for $40,393 on 07/20/26

1937 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup

No reserve
1974 Volkswagen Thing Project
Sold for $3,800 on 07/20/26

1974 Volkswagen Thing Project

No reserve
1950 Packard Deluxe Eight Touring Sedan Project
Sold for $5,750 on 07/20/26

1950 Packard Deluxe Eight Touring Sedan Project

No reserve
1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
Sold for $1,000 on 07/20/26

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project

No reserve
1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project
Sold for $8,560 on 07/20/26

1940 Studebaker Champion Business Coupe Project

No reserve
1939 Fiat 1500 6C Barchetta Project
Sold for $10,700 on 07/20/26

1939 Fiat 1500 6C Barchetta Project

No reserve
1964 Imperial Crown Coupe
Sold for $9,915 on 07/20/26

1964 Imperial Crown Coupe

No reserve
One-Owner Classic Roadsters Marlene Roadster
Sold for $7,550 on 07/20/26

One-Owner Classic Roadsters Marlene Roadster

No reserve
1930 Ford Model A Pickup
Sold for $20,330 on 07/20/26

1930 Ford Model A Pickup

No reserve
1939 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup
Sold for $47,080 on 07/20/26

1939 Studebaker Coupe Express Pickup

No reserve
1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Sold for $10,850 on 07/20/26

1986 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

No reserve

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