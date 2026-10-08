Description

The fourth-generation Ford F-Series introduced for 1961 brought a more integrated, car-like design to Ford's line of pickups while retaining the durability and utility that made the F-Series a perennial bestseller. By 1964, buyers could configure an F-100 with a wide range of engines, wheelbases, and convenience features, including the desirable Custom Cab trim. Intended to provide a more refined driving and ownership experience, the Custom Cab added upgraded interior appointments, additional brightwork, enhanced trim, and comfort-oriented features that helped bridge the gap between a work truck and a personal-use vehicle.

Refinished in two-tone beige and white over a beige, white, and gray patterned interior, this 1964 Ford F-100 Custom Cab rides on a 128-inch wheelbase and features an eight-foot Styleside bed. Power comes from a 292ci V8 paired with a three-speed manual transmission, and the truck is said to have undergone a body-off refurbishment under previous ownership.

Acquired by the seller in early 2026, modifications include power-assisted Wilwood front disc brakes, power steering, a Holley two-barrel carburetor, an Edelbrock air cleaner, and a PerTronix electronic ignition system.

This 1964 Ford F-100 is now offered with an operator’s manual, shop manual, some takeoff parts, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-wheelbase 8-foot Custom Cab configuration

Powered by a 292ci Y-block V8 paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

Finished in tow-tone beige and white over beige and gray vinyl upholstery

Red 15” steel wheels with beauty rings and Ford-embossed lug covers

Wilwood front disc brake conversion

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (F10CH531342) decodes as: F10 - F-100 ½-ton pickup C - 292ci Y-block V8 engine H - Lorain, Ohio, assembly plant 531342 - Consecutive production number

The trim tag decodes as: 128 - 128-inch wheelbase KM - Rangoon Red and Wimbledon White two-tone paint F10 - F-100 Styleside pickup model D81 - Custom Cab pickup body 2A - Three-speed manual transmission 12 - 3.70:1 rear axle ratio 4200 - 4,200-pound gross vehicle weight rating 135 - Factory-rated 135 net horsepower 3800 - Rated horsepower RPM 21 - Jacksonville District Sales Office (DSO)



Modifications

Holley two-barrel carburetor

Edelbrock air cleaner

PerTronix electronic ignition

Power brake conversion with replacement master cylinder

Power steering conversion

Lap belts

Servicing

This F-100 reportedly received a frame-off refurbishment completed under previous ownership.

Known Imperfections

Some speckling and other imperfections visible in portions of the paint finish

Some pitting present on brightwork components

Air-conditioning compressor is disconnected

Radio and horn are inoperable

Ownership History

The seller acquired this F-100 in early 2026.

Included Items