Auction ended.

1964 Ford F-100 Custom Cab 3-Speed

Sold after for on 10/08/26
Result
1964 Ford F-100 Custom Cab 3-Speed
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Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF10CH531342
Mileage indicated57,800 Miles TMU
LocationSan Juan Capistrano, California
Engine292ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBeige/White
Interior colorBeige/White/Gray

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Description

The fourth-generation Ford F-Series introduced for 1961 brought a more integrated, car-like design to Ford's line of pickups while retaining the durability and utility that made the F-Series a perennial bestseller. By 1964, buyers could configure an F-100 with a wide range of engines, wheelbases, and convenience features, including the desirable Custom Cab trim. Intended to provide a more refined driving and ownership experience, the Custom Cab added upgraded interior appointments, additional brightwork, enhanced trim, and comfort-oriented features that helped bridge the gap between a work truck and a personal-use vehicle.

Refinished in two-tone beige and white over a beige, white, and gray patterned interior, this 1964 Ford F-100 Custom Cab rides on a 128-inch wheelbase and features an eight-foot Styleside bed. Power comes from a 292ci V8 paired with a three-speed manual transmission, and the truck is said to have undergone a body-off refurbishment under previous ownership.

Acquired by the seller in early 2026, modifications include power-assisted Wilwood front disc brakes, power steering, a Holley two-barrel carburetor, an Edelbrock air cleaner, and a PerTronix electronic ignition system.

This 1964 Ford F-100 is now offered with an operator’s manual, shop manual, some takeoff parts, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-wheelbase 8-foot Custom Cab configuration

  • Powered by a 292ci Y-block V8 paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in tow-tone beige and white over beige and gray vinyl upholstery

  • Red 15” steel wheels with beauty rings and Ford-embossed lug covers

  • Wilwood front disc brake conversion

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (F10CH531342) decodes as:

    • F10 - F-100 ½-ton pickup

    • C - 292ci Y-block V8 engine

    • H - Lorain, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 531342 - Consecutive production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 128 - 128-inch wheelbase

    • KM - Rangoon Red and Wimbledon White two-tone paint

    • F10 - F-100 Styleside pickup model

    • D81 - Custom Cab pickup body

    • 2A - Three-speed manual transmission

    • 12 - 3.70:1 rear axle ratio

    • 4200 - 4,200-pound gross vehicle weight rating

    • 135 - Factory-rated 135 net horsepower

    • 3800 - Rated horsepower RPM

    • 21 - Jacksonville District Sales Office (DSO)

Modifications

  • Holley two-barrel carburetor

  • Edelbrock air cleaner

  • PerTronix electronic ignition

  • Power brake conversion with replacement master cylinder

  • Power steering conversion

  • Lap belts

Servicing

This F-100 reportedly received a frame-off refurbishment completed under previous ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Some speckling and other imperfections visible in portions of the paint finish

  • Some pitting present on brightwork components

  • Air-conditioning compressor is disconnected

  • Radio and horn are inoperable

Ownership History

The seller acquired this F-100 in early 2026.

Included Items

  • Takeoff carburetor and oil-bath air cleaner

  • Operator’s manual

  • Shop manual

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1964 Ford F-100

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1964 Ford F-100 Custom Cab 3-Speed

Sold after for
$18,500
Seller
Robs56wagon
Robs56wagon
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
Bids28
Views11,270

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