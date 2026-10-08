1964 Ford F-100 Custom Cab 3-Speed
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:33 PM UTC
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Description
The fourth-generation Ford F-Series introduced for 1961 brought a more integrated, car-like design to Ford's line of pickups while retaining the durability and utility that made the F-Series a perennial bestseller. By 1964, buyers could configure an F-100 with a wide range of engines, wheelbases, and convenience features, including the desirable Custom Cab trim. Intended to provide a more refined driving and ownership experience, the Custom Cab added upgraded interior appointments, additional brightwork, enhanced trim, and comfort-oriented features that helped bridge the gap between a work truck and a personal-use vehicle.
Refinished in two-tone beige and white over a beige, white, and gray patterned interior, this 1964 Ford F-100 Custom Cab rides on a 128-inch wheelbase and features an eight-foot Styleside bed. Power comes from a 292ci V8 paired with a three-speed manual transmission, and the truck is said to have undergone a body-off refurbishment under previous ownership.
Acquired by the seller in early 2026, modifications include power-assisted Wilwood front disc brakes, power steering, a Holley two-barrel carburetor, an Edelbrock air cleaner, and a PerTronix electronic ignition system.
This 1964 Ford F-100 is now offered with an operator’s manual, shop manual, some takeoff parts, and a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Long-wheelbase 8-foot Custom Cab configuration
Powered by a 292ci Y-block V8 paired with a 3-speed manual transmission
Finished in tow-tone beige and white over beige and gray vinyl upholstery
Red 15” steel wheels with beauty rings and Ford-embossed lug covers
Wilwood front disc brake conversion
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (F10CH531342) decodes as:
F10 - F-100 ½-ton pickup
C - 292ci Y-block V8 engine
H - Lorain, Ohio, assembly plant
531342 - Consecutive production number
The trim tag decodes as:
128 - 128-inch wheelbase
KM - Rangoon Red and Wimbledon White two-tone paint
F10 - F-100 Styleside pickup model
D81 - Custom Cab pickup body
2A - Three-speed manual transmission
12 - 3.70:1 rear axle ratio
4200 - 4,200-pound gross vehicle weight rating
135 - Factory-rated 135 net horsepower
3800 - Rated horsepower RPM
21 - Jacksonville District Sales Office (DSO)
Modifications
Holley two-barrel carburetor
Edelbrock air cleaner
PerTronix electronic ignition
Power brake conversion with replacement master cylinder
Power steering conversion
Lap belts
Servicing
This F-100 reportedly received a frame-off refurbishment completed under previous ownership.
Known Imperfections
Some speckling and other imperfections visible in portions of the paint finish
Some pitting present on brightwork components
Air-conditioning compressor is disconnected
Radio and horn are inoperable
Ownership History
The seller acquired this F-100 in early 2026.
Included Items
Takeoff carburetor and oil-bath air cleaner
Operator’s manual
Shop manual
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.