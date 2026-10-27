1964 Dodge 330 Max Wedge 4-Speed
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:48 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note YouTube videos and undercarriage photos have been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Few cars capture the raw spirit of 1960s Detroit horsepower like the 1964 Dodge 330 Max Wedge, and this example is a rare original. Built at the Highland Park Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan, this two-door sedan was constructed in factory lightweight-style race configuration for one purpose: Super Stock drag-racing competition. Its 426 Max Wedge III V8 made it a formidable force on the strip, as seen by the success of the factory Ramchargers racing team that year.
What sets this car apart is its originality. Unrestored, it wears mostly original White paint. Inside, the Turquoise vinyl interior remains in original condition. Original trunk-mounted battery cables, and the glove box warranty disclaimer decal, all remain.
The car’s competition history is equally fascinating. Raced by JFD Automotive of Taylor, Arizona, the correct A426 Ramcharger Max Wedge III engine has been rebuilt to original specifications, paired with a rare heavy-duty four-speed manual transmission. It’s believed only 61 Dodge Max Wedges were equipped with the four-speed in 1964.
This 1964 Dodge 330 Max Wedge is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with manufacturer literature, period race photos, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Rare original and unrestored factory drag racer
Correct A426 Ramcharger Max Wedge III engine rebuilt to original specifications
Heavy-duty 4-speed manual transmission
Mostly original paint and original interior
Original trunk-mounted battery cables
Raced by JFD Automotive, Taylor, Arizona
Factory Equipment
The Data Plate decodes as:
Model – Dodge 330 (confirmed by VIN)
Price Class / Series – 330 series
Engine Code (3) – 426 Max Wedge V8
Transmission Code (15) – Heavy-duty 4-speed manual transmission
Body Style (611) – 2-door sedan
Trim (L1Q) – Turquoise vinyl interior
Paint (WWK) –
W – White upper body
W – White lower body
K – Black accent color
SO Number – 0113 (Scheduled Order number)
Vehicle Number – 0004
Body Number – 611
The chassis number (6142173802) decodes as:
6 – Dodge V8 model line
1 – 330 series
4 – 1964 model year
2 – Hamtramck (Dodge Main) Assembly Plant, Detroit, Michigan
173802 – Sequential production number
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Dodge 330 Max Wedge are presented in the gallery
Original paint with minor touch up
Ownership History
This 1964 Dodge 330 Max Wedge was raced by JFD Automotive of Taylor, Arizona, in the 1960s and 1970s. It is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Included Items
Original glove box warranty disclaimer decal
Actual race photos from the 1960s and 1970s
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.