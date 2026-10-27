Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few cars capture the raw spirit of 1960s Detroit horsepower like the 1964 Dodge 330 Max Wedge, and this example is a rare original. Built at the Highland Park Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan, this two-door sedan was constructed in factory lightweight-style race configuration for one purpose: Super Stock drag-racing competition. Its 426 Max Wedge III V8 made it a formidable force on the strip, as seen by the success of the factory Ramchargers racing team that year.

What sets this car apart is its originality. Unrestored, it wears mostly original White paint. Inside, the Turquoise vinyl interior remains in original condition. Original trunk-mounted battery cables, and the glove box warranty disclaimer decal, all remain.

The car’s competition history is equally fascinating. Raced by JFD Automotive of Taylor, Arizona, the correct A426 Ramcharger Max Wedge III engine has been rebuilt to original specifications, paired with a rare heavy-duty four-speed manual transmission. It’s believed only 61 Dodge Max Wedges were equipped with the four-speed in 1964.

This 1964 Dodge 330 Max Wedge is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with manufacturer literature, period race photos, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Rare original and unrestored factory drag racer

Correct A426 Ramcharger Max Wedge III engine rebuilt to original specifications

Heavy-duty 4-speed manual transmission

Mostly original paint and original interior

Original trunk-mounted battery cables

Raced by JFD Automotive, Taylor, Arizona

Factory Equipment

The Data Plate decodes as : Model – Dodge 330 (confirmed by VIN) Price Class / Series – 330 series Engine Code (3) – 426 Max Wedge V8 Transmission Code (15) – Heavy-duty 4-speed manual transmission Body Style (611) – 2-door sedan Trim (L1Q) – Turquoise vinyl interior Paint (WWK) – W – White upper body W – White lower body K – Black accent color SO Number – 0113 (Scheduled Order number) Vehicle Number – 0004 Body Number – 611

The chassis number (6142173802) decodes as : 6 – Dodge V8 model line 1 – 330 series 4 – 1964 model year 2 – Hamtramck (Dodge Main) Assembly Plant, Detroit, Michigan 173802 – Sequential production number



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Dodge 330 Max Wedge are presented in the gallery

Original paint with minor touch up

Ownership History

This 1964 Dodge 330 Max Wedge was raced by JFD Automotive of Taylor, Arizona, in the 1960s and 1970s. It is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Included Items

Original glove box warranty disclaimer decal

Actual race photos from the 1960s and 1970s

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.