Description

Within the third-generation Chevrolet Impala (1961–1964), the 1964 model is the most desirable and iconic. The 1964 Impala benefits from an enduring cultural legacy, cemented by hip-hop mainstays, beginning with Eazy-E’s March 3, 1987, debut of "Boyz-n-the-Hood.” Nearly 890,000 1964 Impala models were produced, making it the best-selling of the generation.

This six-four two-door Sport Coupe model wears a metallic red finish over black upholstery. Power comes from a 283ci V8 that is equipped with a chrome air cleaner housing and valve covers. Additional details include an automatic transmission, half-moon headlight covers, chrome steel wheels, aftermarket exhaust components, a foot-print gas pedal, and an AM/FM/cassette player.

This 1964 Chevrolet Impala two-door hardtop is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

283ci V8 engine

Automatic transmission

Metallic red over black upholstery

Dual exhaust system

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (41847S109287) decodes as: 4 – 1964 model year 18 – Impala V8 47 – 2-door Sport Coupe (Hardtop) S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 109287 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Aftermarket exhaust components

Half-moon headlight covers

Aftermarket chrome steel wheels and hubcaps

Aftermarket head unit

Footprint gas pedal cover

Chrome air cleaner housing and valve covers

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and dents

Chrome trim shows wear

Corrosion on wheels and hubcaps

Front seat upholstery torn

Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in March 2023.