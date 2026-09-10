1964 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe
Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
Within the third-generation Chevrolet Impala (1961–1964), the 1964 model is the most desirable and iconic. The 1964 Impala benefits from an enduring cultural legacy, cemented by hip-hop mainstays, beginning with Eazy-E’s March 3, 1987, debut of "Boyz-n-the-Hood.” Nearly 890,000 1964 Impala models were produced, making it the best-selling of the generation.
This six-four two-door Sport Coupe model wears a metallic red finish over black upholstery. Power comes from a 283ci V8 that is equipped with a chrome air cleaner housing and valve covers. Additional details include an automatic transmission, half-moon headlight covers, chrome steel wheels, aftermarket exhaust components, a foot-print gas pedal, and an AM/FM/cassette player.
This 1964 Chevrolet Impala two-door hardtop is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
283ci V8 engine
Automatic transmission
Metallic red over black upholstery
Dual exhaust system
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (41847S109287) decodes as:
4 – 1964 model year
18 – Impala V8
47 – 2-door Sport Coupe (Hardtop)
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
109287 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Aftermarket exhaust components
Half-moon headlight covers
Aftermarket chrome steel wheels and hubcaps
Aftermarket head unit
Footprint gas pedal cover
Chrome air cleaner housing and valve covers
Known Imperfections
Paint chips and dents
Chrome trim shows wear
Corrosion on wheels and hubcaps
Front seat upholstery torn
Corrosion on underbody components
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in March 2023.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.