1964 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe

$13,500
1964 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe
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Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN41847S109287
Mileage indicated69,450 Miles TMU
LocationWarren, Ohio
Engine283ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMetallic Red
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Within the third-generation Chevrolet Impala (1961–1964), the 1964 model is the most desirable and iconic. The 1964 Impala benefits from an enduring cultural legacy, cemented by hip-hop mainstays, beginning with Eazy-E’s March 3, 1987, debut of "Boyz-n-the-Hood.” Nearly 890,000 1964 Impala models were produced, making it the best-selling of the generation.

This six-four two-door Sport Coupe model wears a metallic red finish over black upholstery. Power comes from a 283ci V8 that is equipped with a chrome air cleaner housing and valve covers. Additional details include an automatic transmission, half-moon headlight covers, chrome steel wheels, aftermarket exhaust components, a foot-print gas pedal, and an AM/FM/cassette player.

This 1964 Chevrolet Impala two-door hardtop is now offered with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 283ci V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • Metallic red over black upholstery

  • Dual exhaust system

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (41847S109287) decodes as:

    • 4 – 1964 model year

    • 18 – Impala V8

    • 47 – 2-door Sport Coupe (Hardtop)

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 109287 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Aftermarket exhaust components

  • Half-moon headlight covers

  • Aftermarket chrome steel wheels and hubcaps

  • Aftermarket head unit

  • Footprint gas pedal cover

  • Chrome air cleaner housing and valve covers

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips and dents

  • Chrome trim shows wear

  • Corrosion on wheels and hubcaps

  • Front seat upholstery torn

  • Corrosion on underbody components

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in March 2023.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1964 Chevrolet Impala Sport Coupe

Current bid
KelvinAikens
KelvinAikens
$13,500
Seller
JF_iu60ec
JF_iu60ec
EndingThu, Sep 10 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids44
Views5,933

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KelvinAikens
Sep 10 at 6:13 PM
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boy’s2twins
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Sep 10 at 5:16 PM
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