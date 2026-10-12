1964 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 327/300 4-Speed
Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC
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Description
The 1964 Corvette emerged from the shadow of its groundbreaking predecessor, shedding the split rear window and decorative hood vents of the 1963 Coupe while establishing a character all its own.
Underneath, refinements such as variable-rate springs and revised shock tuning delivered a smoother ride without sacrificing sharp handling. And under the hood sat Chevrolet’s proven 327ci V8, available with varying power ratings and accessories. Most buyers selected the four-speed manual transmission, available with either wide- or close-ratio gearing, making the Corvette equally at home on winding back roads or open highways.
Blending performance with comfort, the 1964 Corvette offered desirable features such as air conditioning, an AM/FM radio, and an extensive selection of colors and trim combinations. Its versatility appealed to casual cruisers and dedicated sports car lovers then, with midyear Corvettes considered halo classics today.
This example reportedly underwent refurbishment from 2013–2023, and is still powered by its numbers-matching, 300-horsepower 327ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission. Originally Ermine White with a blue interior, it was refinished in PPG dark blue over dark blue leather upholstery during the overhaul. It rides on 15” knockoff wheels, has a front disc brake conversion kit, and features power steering, power brakes, and factory air conditioning components.
This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered by the selling dealer with various service records and a clean Oklahoma title.
Highlights
Refinished in dark blue over dark blue leather upholstery
15” knockoff wheels
Numbers-matching 327ci V8 factory rated when new at 300 hp
4-speed manual transmission
Front disc brake conversion
Factory Equipment
327ci V8 with factory valve covers and air cleaner
Engine pad stamping 117215 corresponds with the serial number
RQ suffix code corresponds with a 327/300hp with a 4-speed manual transmission and air conditioning
Coupe styling
Welded steel frame with crossmembers
4-wheel independent suspension
Sport instrument cluster
Bucket seats
Wonderbar radio with original speaker
The chassis number (40837S117215) decodes as:
4 – 1964
08 – Corvette
37 – Coupe
S – St Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
117215 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
I06 – May 6, 1964 body build date
64 837 – 1964 Corvette Coupe
S6047 – Sequential body number
490BA – Blue vinyl upholstery (now dark blue leather)
936 – Ermine White paint (now dark blue)
Modifications
Repainted and reupholstered
Front disc brake conversion kit
Servicing
Work completed in 2023 included:
Body refinished in PPG Dark Blue Metallic base coat/clear coat similar to factory Daytona Blue
Dark blue upholstery with door panels and seat foam/leather seat coverings by Al Knoch
Windshield and doors
Rubber weatherstripping, bushings, grommets, and seals
Chrome bumpers and stainless steel trim replaced
Aluminum knockoff wheels with spinners replaced
Nose trim and taillamp assemblies
Gas filler door
Spare tire assembly and cover
Alternator, belts, and hoses
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery
Air-conditioning inoperative and driver-side duct/chrome vent missing
Tire date codes are older
Ownership History
The Oklahoma-based selling dealer of this 1964 Corvette has owned it since 2026.
From the selling dealer, “This is a true matching-numbers drivetrain, 327/300 with 4-speed manual transmission and factory A/C car. Subject of a full body-on-frame restoration from 2013 to 2023. Beautiful PPG dark blue with new Al Knoch dark blue leather seats.”
Included Items
Various service records
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.