Auction ended.

1964 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 327/300 4-Speed

Bid to $54,500 on 10/12/26
Result
1964 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 327/300 4-Speed
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All photos (104)

Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN40837S117215
Mileage indicated78,000 Miles TMU
LocationOklahoma City, Oklahoma
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDark Blue
Interior colorDark Blue

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Video gallery

1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Walkaround
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1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Interior Viewing
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1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Engine Bay
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1964 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Start-up
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Description

The 1964 Corvette emerged from the shadow of its groundbreaking predecessor, shedding the split rear window and decorative hood vents of the 1963 Coupe while establishing a character all its own.

Underneath, refinements such as variable-rate springs and revised shock tuning delivered a smoother ride without sacrificing sharp handling. And under the hood sat Chevrolet’s proven 327ci V8, available with varying power ratings and accessories. Most buyers selected the four-speed manual transmission, available with either wide- or close-ratio gearing, making the Corvette equally at home on winding back roads or open highways.

Blending performance with comfort, the 1964 Corvette offered desirable features such as air conditioning, an AM/FM radio, and an extensive selection of colors and trim combinations. Its versatility appealed to casual cruisers and dedicated sports car lovers then, with midyear Corvettes considered halo classics today.

This example reportedly underwent refurbishment from 2013–2023, and is still powered by its numbers-matching, 300-horsepower 327ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission. Originally Ermine White with a blue interior, it was refinished in PPG dark blue over dark blue leather upholstery during the overhaul. It rides on 15” knockoff wheels, has a front disc brake conversion kit, and features power steering, power brakes, and factory air conditioning components.

This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered by the selling dealer with various service records and a clean Oklahoma title.

Highlights

  • Refinished in dark blue over dark blue leather upholstery

  • 15” knockoff wheels

  • Numbers-matching 327ci V8 factory rated when new at 300 hp

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc brake conversion

Factory Equipment

  • 327ci V8 with factory valve covers and air cleaner

    • Engine pad stamping 117215 corresponds with the serial number

    • RQ suffix code corresponds with a 327/300hp with a 4-speed manual transmission and air conditioning

  • Coupe styling

  • Welded steel frame with crossmembers

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • Sport instrument cluster

  • Bucket seats

  • Wonderbar radio with original speaker

  • The chassis number (40837S117215) decodes as:

    • 4 – 1964

    • 08 – Corvette

    • 37 – Coupe

    • S – St Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 117215 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • I06 – May 6, 1964 body build date

    • 64 837 – 1964 Corvette Coupe

    • S6047 – Sequential body number

    • 490BA – Blue vinyl upholstery (now dark blue leather)

    • 936 – Ermine White paint (now dark blue)

Modifications

  • Repainted and reupholstered

  • Front disc brake conversion kit

Servicing

  • Work completed in 2023 included:

    • Body refinished in PPG Dark Blue Metallic base coat/clear coat similar to factory Daytona Blue

    • Dark blue upholstery with door panels and seat foam/leather seat coverings by Al Knoch

    • Windshield and doors

    • Rubber weatherstripping, bushings, grommets, and seals

    • Chrome bumpers and stainless steel trim replaced

    • Aluminum knockoff wheels with spinners replaced

    • Nose trim and taillamp assemblies

    • Gas filler door

    • Spare tire assembly and cover

    • Alternator, belts, and hoses

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

  • Air-conditioning inoperative and driver-side duct/chrome vent missing

  • Tire date codes are older

Ownership History

The Oklahoma-based selling dealer of this 1964 Corvette has owned it since 2026.

From the selling dealer, “This is a true matching-numbers drivetrain, 327/300 with 4-speed manual transmission and factory A/C car. Subject of a full body-on-frame restoration from 2013 to 2023. Beautiful PPG dark blue with new Al Knoch dark blue leather seats.”

Included Items

  • Various service records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1964 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 327/300 4-Speed

Last bid
BruceKinnie_gk8n
BruceKinnie_gk8n
$54,500
Seller
CoachJJG
CoachJJG
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:01 PM UTC
Bids28
Views27,659

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BruceKinnie_gk8n
Oct 12 at 5:59 PM
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