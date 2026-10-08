Description

The 1964 Corvette moved beyond the split rear window and faux hood vents that defined the 1963 Coupe — making the ’64 distinct in its own right. Beneath the surface, suspension upgrades including variable-rate springs and recalibrated shocks improved both ride comfort and handling precision.

Every Corvette was equipped with a 327ci V8, and enthusiasts overwhelming favored the four-speed manual transmission as seen here, available in both wide- and close-ratio setups.

The 1964 Corvette appealed to both weekend cruisers and serious drivers, offering options including air conditioning, an AM/FM radio, and numerous color and trim combinations — ensuring each car reflected its owner’s style. Sales climbed to 22,229 units, with the Convertible leading the way as the most popular choice.

This California-based example is still powered by its numbers-matching 327ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission. Originally Riverside Red with a black interior, it was refinished in black six years ago, and now wears gray leather upholstery. It rides on 15” knockoff wheels, has side pipes, and features both a black convertible top and a black auxiliary hard top.

This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with the removable hard top, parts and maintenance invoices, and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Refinished in black over gray leather upholstery

Black convertible top and body-color hard top

15” knockoff wheels

Numbers-matching 327ci V8

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

327ci V8 Engine pad stamping 110922 corresponds with the serial number

Welded steel frame with crossmembers

4-wheel independent suspension

4-wheel drum brakes

Sport instrument cluster

Bucket seats

The chassis number (40867S119022) decodes as: 4 – 1964 08 – Corvette 67 – Convertible S – St Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 119022– Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: E21 – January 21, 1964 body build date 867 – 1964 Corvette Convertible 1653 – Sequential body number STD – Black vinyl upholstery (now silver leather) 923 – Riverside Red paint (now black)



Modifications

Repainted and reupholstered

Bilstein shocks

Servicing

Work completed in 2020 included: Body stripped down to remove old paint, then refinished in black Gray upholstery



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

Pitting on wing window trim

Interior trim imperfections

Tire date codes are older

The driver's-side window contacts the hardtop when fully raised and cannot be closed

Ownership History

The California-based seller of this 1964 Corvette has owned it since 2016.

Included Items