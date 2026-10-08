1964 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The 1964 Corvette moved beyond the split rear window and faux hood vents that defined the 1963 Coupe — making the ’64 distinct in its own right. Beneath the surface, suspension upgrades including variable-rate springs and recalibrated shocks improved both ride comfort and handling precision.
Every Corvette was equipped with a 327ci V8, and enthusiasts overwhelming favored the four-speed manual transmission as seen here, available in both wide- and close-ratio setups.
The 1964 Corvette appealed to both weekend cruisers and serious drivers, offering options including air conditioning, an AM/FM radio, and numerous color and trim combinations — ensuring each car reflected its owner’s style. Sales climbed to 22,229 units, with the Convertible leading the way as the most popular choice.
This California-based example is still powered by its numbers-matching 327ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission. Originally Riverside Red with a black interior, it was refinished in black six years ago, and now wears gray leather upholstery. It rides on 15” knockoff wheels, has side pipes, and features both a black convertible top and a black auxiliary hard top.
This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with the removable hard top, parts and maintenance invoices, and a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Refinished in black over gray leather upholstery
Black convertible top and body-color hard top
15” knockoff wheels
Numbers-matching 327ci V8
4-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
327ci V8
Engine pad stamping 110922 corresponds with the serial number
Welded steel frame with crossmembers
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel drum brakes
Sport instrument cluster
Bucket seats
The chassis number (40867S119022) decodes as:
4 – 1964
08 – Corvette
67 – Convertible
S – St Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
119022– Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
E21 – January 21, 1964 body build date
867 – 1964 Corvette Convertible
1653 – Sequential body number
STD – Black vinyl upholstery (now silver leather)
923 – Riverside Red paint (now black)
Modifications
Repainted and reupholstered
Bilstein shocks
Servicing
Work completed in 2020 included:
Body stripped down to remove old paint, then refinished in black
Gray upholstery
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery
Pitting on wing window trim
Interior trim imperfections
Tire date codes are older
The driver's-side window contacts the hardtop when fully raised and cannot be closed
Ownership History
The California-based seller of this 1964 Corvette has owned it since 2016.
Included Items
Removable hard top
Parts and maintenance invoices
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.