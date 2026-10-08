Auction ended.

1964 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed

Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
1964 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN40867S119022
Mileage indicated70,000 Miles TMU
LocationFallbrook, California
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorSilver

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Video gallery

1964 Chevrolet Corvette-Engine
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1964 Chevrolet Corvette-Interior
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Description

The 1964 Corvette moved beyond the split rear window and faux hood vents that defined the 1963 Coupe — making the ’64 distinct in its own right. Beneath the surface, suspension upgrades including variable-rate springs and recalibrated shocks improved both ride comfort and handling precision.

Every Corvette was equipped with a 327ci V8, and enthusiasts overwhelming favored the four-speed manual transmission as seen here, available in both wide- and close-ratio setups.

The 1964 Corvette appealed to both weekend cruisers and serious drivers, offering options including air conditioning, an AM/FM radio, and numerous color and trim combinations — ensuring each car reflected its owner’s style. Sales climbed to 22,229 units, with the Convertible leading the way as the most popular choice.

This California-based example is still powered by its numbers-matching 327ci V8, which is backed by a four-speed manual transmission. Originally Riverside Red with a black interior, it was refinished in black six years ago, and now wears gray leather upholstery. It rides on 15” knockoff wheels, has side pipes, and features both a black convertible top and a black auxiliary hard top.

This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with the removable hard top, parts and maintenance invoices, and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in black over gray leather upholstery

  • Black convertible top and body-color hard top

  • 15” knockoff wheels

  • Numbers-matching 327ci V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 327ci V8

    • Engine pad stamping 110922 corresponds with the serial number

  • Welded steel frame with crossmembers

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 4-wheel drum brakes

  • Sport instrument cluster

  • Bucket seats

  • The chassis number (40867S119022) decodes as:

    • 4 – 1964

    • 08 – Corvette

    • 67 – Convertible

    • S – St Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 119022– Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • E21 – January 21, 1964 body build date

    • 867 – 1964 Corvette Convertible

    • 1653 – Sequential body number

    • STD – Black vinyl upholstery (now silver leather)

    • 923 – Riverside Red paint (now black)

Modifications

  • Repainted and reupholstered

  • Bilstein shocks

Servicing

  • Work completed in 2020 included:

    • Body stripped down to remove old paint, then refinished in black

    • Gray upholstery

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1964 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

  • Pitting on wing window trim

  • Interior trim imperfections

  • Tire date codes are older

  • The driver's-side window contacts the hardtop when fully raised and cannot be closed

Ownership History

The California-based seller of this 1964 Corvette has owned it since 2016.

Included Items

  • Removable hard top

  • Parts and maintenance invoices

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1964 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed

Sold to
GDC21
GDC21
$51,895
Seller
JA_sunnysd
JA_sunnysd
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids36
Views17,348

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