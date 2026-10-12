Description

The car was bought in 2016. I've attached the original application for the title. It was updated to Sue's name in 2026 because of the death of her husband.

Introduced in 1958 as a lower-cost trim of the popular Bel Air, the Chevrolet Biscayne remained in production for nearly 20 years as a popular choice for fleets and cost-conscious buyers. Absent of the shiny exterior trim and interior frills of the Bel Air and Impala models, most Biscaynes were equipped with a six-cylinder engine through the 1950s and 1960s for cost savings.

Due to the low entry cost, and parts interchange with higher-trim models, the Chevrolet Biscayne quickly became a smart choice for hot-rodders looking for a full-size no-nonsense muscle car.

Unlike a typical '64 Biscayne, this two-door sedan left the automaker's Van Nuys assembly plant with V8 power. The car is now powered by an MSD Atomic electronic fuel-injected 409ci V8 hooked up to a floor-shifted automatic transmission.

The car wears white paint over a tan vinyl interior with bucket seats and a center console, and it sits on Chevrolet rally wheels. The car is equipped with a dual exhaust system and a tilt steering column, and modifications include a Vintage Air air-conditioning system as well as a retro-style modern instrument cluster.

This 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

409ci V8

Vintage Air air conditioning

MSD Atomic EFI system

Power front disc brakes

Automatic transmission

Tilt steering column

Modern stereo system

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (41211L196054) decodes as: 4 – 1964 12 – Biscayne 8 Cylinder 11 – 2 Door Sedan L – Van Nuys, California, Assembly Plant 196054 – Production Number

Bucket seats with center console

Dual exhaust

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Body side moldings

Modifications

Aluminum radiator and intake manifold

Offenhauser valve covers and chrome air cleaner assembly

MSD Atomic electronic fuel injection

Vintage Air air-conditioning system

Engine bay lighting

Exhaust cutouts

Power front disc brakes and rack-and-pinion steering

Rally wheels

Trailer hitch

Retro-modern gauge cluster

Tilt steering column

Transmission temperature gauge

DC - AC inverter

LED lights and rear camera

Electric windows, locks and key fob

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne are shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2016.