Auction ended.

409-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan

Bid to $25,100 on 10/12/26
Result
409-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN41211L196054
Mileage indicated1,300 Miles
LocationRamsey, Minnesota
Engine409ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleFull size
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1964 Chevrolet Biscayne Start and Run
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Description

The car was bought in 2016. I've attached the original application for the title. It was updated to Sue's name in 2026 because of the death of her husband.

Introduced in 1958 as a lower-cost trim of the popular Bel Air, the Chevrolet Biscayne remained in production for nearly 20 years as a popular choice for fleets and cost-conscious buyers. Absent of the shiny exterior trim and interior frills of the Bel Air and Impala models, most Biscaynes were equipped with a six-cylinder engine through the 1950s and 1960s for cost savings.

Due to the low entry cost, and parts interchange with higher-trim models, the Chevrolet Biscayne quickly became a smart choice for hot-rodders looking for a full-size no-nonsense muscle car.

Unlike a typical '64 Biscayne, this two-door sedan left the automaker's Van Nuys assembly plant with V8 power. The car is now powered by an MSD Atomic electronic fuel-injected 409ci V8 hooked up to a floor-shifted automatic transmission.

The car wears white paint over a tan vinyl interior with bucket seats and a center console, and it sits on Chevrolet rally wheels. The car is equipped with a dual exhaust system and a tilt steering column, and modifications include a Vintage Air air-conditioning system as well as a retro-style modern instrument cluster.

This 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 409ci V8

  • Vintage Air air conditioning

  • MSD Atomic EFI system

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Automatic transmission

  • Tilt steering column

  • Modern stereo system

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (41211L196054) decodes as:

    • 4 – 1964

    • 12 – Biscayne 8 Cylinder

    • 11 – 2 Door Sedan

    • L – Van Nuys, California, Assembly Plant

    • 196054 – Production Number

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Dual exhaust

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Body side moldings

Modifications

  • Aluminum radiator and intake manifold

  • Offenhauser valve covers and chrome air cleaner assembly

  • MSD Atomic electronic fuel injection

  • Vintage Air air-conditioning system

  • Engine bay lighting

  • Exhaust cutouts

  • Power front disc brakes and rack-and-pinion steering

  • Rally wheels

  • Trailer hitch

  • Retro-modern gauge cluster

  • Tilt steering column

  • Transmission temperature gauge

  • DC - AC inverter

  • LED lights and rear camera

  • Electric windows, locks and key fob

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne are shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2016.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

409-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan

Last bid
YOYOFORTHEHOHO
YOYOFORTHEHOHO
$25,100
Seller
MickPerk
MickPerk
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids10
Views9,222

Comments & bids

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YOYOFORTHEHOHO's avatar
YOYOFORTHEHOHO
Oct 12 at 6:59 PM
$25,100bid placed 
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LH_33gp4f
Oct 12 at 6:57 PM
$23,250bid placed 
YOYOFORTHEHOHO's avatar
YOYOFORTHEHOHO
Oct 12 at 6:43 PM
$23,000bid placed 
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LH_33gp4f
Oct 12 at 6:41 PM
$20,760bid placed 
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GregLink_rh3q
Oct 12 at 2:57 PM
$20,510bid placed 
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Walterbeck
Oct 10 at 3:12 PM
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sixTsix
Sep 29 at 2:00 AM
$20,001bid placed 
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WP_rx868x
Sep 28 at 5:34 PM
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RoderickLoss_nrmc
Sep 28 at 4:35 PM
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WP_rx868x
Sep 28 at 12:33 PM
$2,000bid placed 

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