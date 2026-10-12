409-Powered 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne 2-Door Sedan
Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
The car was bought in 2016. I've attached the original application for the title. It was updated to Sue's name in 2026 because of the death of her husband.
Introduced in 1958 as a lower-cost trim of the popular Bel Air, the Chevrolet Biscayne remained in production for nearly 20 years as a popular choice for fleets and cost-conscious buyers. Absent of the shiny exterior trim and interior frills of the Bel Air and Impala models, most Biscaynes were equipped with a six-cylinder engine through the 1950s and 1960s for cost savings.
Due to the low entry cost, and parts interchange with higher-trim models, the Chevrolet Biscayne quickly became a smart choice for hot-rodders looking for a full-size no-nonsense muscle car.
Unlike a typical '64 Biscayne, this two-door sedan left the automaker's Van Nuys assembly plant with V8 power. The car is now powered by an MSD Atomic electronic fuel-injected 409ci V8 hooked up to a floor-shifted automatic transmission.
The car wears white paint over a tan vinyl interior with bucket seats and a center console, and it sits on Chevrolet rally wheels. The car is equipped with a dual exhaust system and a tilt steering column, and modifications include a Vintage Air air-conditioning system as well as a retro-style modern instrument cluster.
This 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
409ci V8
Vintage Air air conditioning
MSD Atomic EFI system
Power front disc brakes
Automatic transmission
Tilt steering column
Modern stereo system
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (41211L196054) decodes as:
4 – 1964
12 – Biscayne 8 Cylinder
11 – 2 Door Sedan
L – Van Nuys, California, Assembly Plant
196054 – Production Number
Bucket seats with center console
Dual exhaust
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Body side moldings
Modifications
Aluminum radiator and intake manifold
Offenhauser valve covers and chrome air cleaner assembly
MSD Atomic electronic fuel injection
Vintage Air air-conditioning system
Engine bay lighting
Exhaust cutouts
Power front disc brakes and rack-and-pinion steering
Rally wheels
Trailer hitch
Retro-modern gauge cluster
Tilt steering column
Transmission temperature gauge
DC - AC inverter
LED lights and rear camera
Electric windows, locks and key fob
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this 1964 Chevrolet Biscayne are shown in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller acquired this car in 2016.
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