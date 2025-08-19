Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Volvo P1800 Coupe combined Scandinavian engineering integrity with Italian-influenced elegance, rare in this era’s sports cars. Designer Pelle Petterson's flowing fastback roofline and clean surfaces created a timeless look free of excessive ornamentation. Its overhead-valve inline-four delivered smooth, dependable power through a four-speed manual. Production was initially performed by Jensen in England, as with this P1800.

This Volvo P1800 was acquired for the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection in 2025. Prior to its acquisition, it was restored and upgraded by a California-based owner. Upgrades included a later 2.0L B20E inline-four engine with SU carburetors paired with a four-speed manual with overdrive. The car was subsequently exhibited at local Volvo meets, where it earned numerous first-place awards in the Modified P1800 class.

The collection is only the car's fourth owner, and the vehicle has received new Minilite wheels and Vredestein tires under current stewardship. The Volvo is further distinguished by the 100,000-mile and 200,000-mile plaques displayed on its dashboard, recognizing its impressive mileage history.

This 1963 Volvo P1800 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

2.0L B20E inline-four engine with SU carburetors

4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Finished in green over reupholstered tan leather

15x5.5 Minilite wheels and Vredestein 165HR15 Sprint Classic tires

Factory Equipment

Fastback coupe roofline

Front disc brakes

Reinforced safety-focused body structure

Full instrumentation gauge cluster

Modifications

B20E inline-four engine

SU carburetors

Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive

Aftermarket AM/FM radio with power antenna

Refinished in green (originally white)

1800E seats wearing tan leather (originally red vinyl)

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

15x5.5 Minilite wheels

Servicing & Documentation

A 3-ring binder of receipts from second owner back to 1968 along with previous owners’ restoration receipts is included with the sale. Recent highlights include:

May 2025: Coolant replaced Brakes serviced and fluid replaced Tune-up work and valve adjustment performed Fuel gauge rebuilt Oil and filter changed Differential fluid replaced Vredstein tires fitted

July 2025: Speedometer cable lubricated Valve cover gasket replaced

May 2026: Speedometer and tachometer overhauled



Ownership History

This 1963 Volvo P1800 is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.

Included Items

Tan carpeted floor mats

Original Volvo P1800 Instruction Book (with case)

Binder with service receipts

Various manuals and parts books

Additional Information

The seller states, “The Green paint is in very nice condition having been stripped and repainted in 2002. It is holding up very well with a high gloss and deep luster. The tan leather covered 1800E seats are in very nice condition. The door panels and rear seat are also in very nice condition.

“The 2.0L, B20 Volvo 4-cylinder engine starts easily and runs well. It was rebuilt in 2009 with less than 10,000 miles since. The 15x5.5 Minilite wheels and Vredestein 165HR15 Sprint Classic tires were new in 2025 and are in great shape.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com