B20E-Powered 1963 Volvo P1800 4-Speed

Snook's Dream Cars
No reserve
4 days
$25,250
B20E-Powered 1963 Volvo P1800 4-Speed
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Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN4599
Mileage indicated40,000 Miles TMU
LocationBowling Green, Ohio
Engine2.0L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorTan

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

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1963 Volvo P1800 Poupe Walk Around
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Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Volvo P1800 Coupe combined Scandinavian engineering integrity with Italian-influenced elegance, rare in this era’s sports cars. Designer Pelle Petterson's flowing fastback roofline and clean surfaces created a timeless look free of excessive ornamentation. Its overhead-valve inline-four delivered smooth, dependable power through a four-speed manual. Production was initially performed by Jensen in England, as with this P1800.

This Volvo P1800 was acquired for the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection in 2025. Prior to its acquisition, it was restored and upgraded by a California-based owner. Upgrades included a later 2.0L B20E inline-four engine with SU carburetors paired with a four-speed manual with overdrive. The car was subsequently exhibited at local Volvo meets, where it earned numerous first-place awards in the Modified P1800 class.

The collection is only the car's fourth owner, and the vehicle has received new Minilite wheels and Vredestein tires under current stewardship. The Volvo is further distinguished by the 100,000-mile and 200,000-mile plaques displayed on its dashboard, recognizing its impressive mileage history.

This 1963 Volvo P1800 is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

  • 2.0L B20E inline-four engine with SU carburetors

  • 4-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Finished in green over reupholstered tan leather

  • 15x5.5 Minilite wheels and Vredestein 165HR15 Sprint Classic tires

Factory Equipment

  • Fastback coupe roofline

  • Front disc brakes

  • Reinforced safety-focused body structure

  • Full instrumentation gauge cluster

Modifications

  • B20E inline-four engine

  • SU carburetors

  • Four-speed manual transmission with overdrive

  • Aftermarket AM/FM radio with power antenna

  • Refinished in green (originally white)

  • 1800E seats wearing tan leather (originally red vinyl)

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • 15x5.5 Minilite wheels

Servicing & Documentation

A 3-ring binder of receipts from second owner back to 1968 along with previous owners’ restoration receipts is included with the sale. Recent highlights include:

  • May 2025:

    • Coolant replaced

    • Brakes serviced and fluid replaced

    • Tune-up work and valve adjustment performed

    • Fuel gauge rebuilt

    • Oil and filter changed

    • Differential fluid replaced

    • Vredstein tires fitted

  • July 2025:

    • Speedometer cable lubricated

    • Valve cover gasket replaced

  • May 2026:

    • Speedometer and tachometer overhauled

Ownership History

This 1963 Volvo P1800 is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.

Included Items

  • Tan carpeted floor mats

  • Original Volvo P1800 Instruction Book (with case)

  • Binder with service receipts

  • Various manuals and parts books

Additional Information

The seller states, “The Green paint is in very nice condition having been stripped and repainted in 2002. It is holding up very well with a high gloss and deep luster. The tan leather covered 1800E seats are in very nice condition. The door panels and rear seat are also in very nice condition.

“The 2.0L, B20 Volvo 4-cylinder engine starts easily and runs well. It was rebuilt in 2009 with less than 10,000 miles since. The 15x5.5 Minilite wheels and Vredestein 165HR15 Sprint Classic tires were new in 2025 and are in great shape.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Service History: 1963 Volvo P1800

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

B20E-Powered 1963 Volvo P1800 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Sto123
Sto123
$25,250
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingMon, Sep 28 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids30
Views14,155

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