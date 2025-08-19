Description

The Sabra was unveiled at the 1961 New York Auto Show, where it was promoted as “the first Israeli sports car.” However, the car was developed in partnership with Reliant Motors and largely designed and built in the United Kingdom. Israel lacked the full production infrastructure, and most of the approximately 379 Sabras produced were distributed across Europe and exported to the United States.

The Sabra Sport featured a fiberglass body and was powered by a British Ford-sourced drivetrain consisting of a 1.7-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission. This ‘63 Sabra is finished in metallic blue over black leatherette upholstery and features a black foldable soft top, wire-spoke knockoff wheels, “fang-like” front bumperettes, fender-mounted, and a forward-tilting clamshell hood.

This 1963 Sabra Sport is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

One of a reported 379 built

Metallic blue over black upholstery

Wire-spoke wheels

1.7-liter inline-four engine

Four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Black foldable soft top

“Fang-like” front bumperettes

Fender-mounted

Forward-tilting clamshell hood

Servicing & Documentation

Work reportedly performed in July 2023 included replacement of the rear brakes, water pump, and all four tires.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing exterior flaws are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was imported to the U.S. in 2024 by the seller, who reports the car was previously registered in France.

Additional Information

From the seller: “The Sabra combines a lightweight fiberglass body with proven Ford mechanical components, offering both rarity and relatively straightforward maintenance. The interior is very well preserved, with excellent black upholstery, a clean dashboard, and functioning instruments and controls. The engine starts readily and runs smoothly, and the gearbox shifts correctly. The chassis and structure are sound and free from corrosion. There are minor age-related imperfections in the fiberglass bodywork. Surviving examples are rarely offered for sale, particularly in the United States.”