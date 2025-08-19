1963 Sabra Sport

12 days
$618
1963 Sabra Sport
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All photos (60)

Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4798
Mileage indicated24,600 Kilometers TMU
LocationDavie, Florida
Engine1.7L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Exterior colorMetallic Blue
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1963 sabra sport-Walk Around
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1963 sabra sport-Driving POV
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1963 sabra sport-Driving POV 2
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1963 sabra sport-Drive By
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1963 sabra sport-Drive By 2
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1963 sabra sport-Reversing
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Description

The Sabra was unveiled at the 1961 New York Auto Show, where it was promoted as “the first Israeli sports car.” However, the car was developed in partnership with Reliant Motors and largely designed and built in the United Kingdom. Israel lacked the full production infrastructure, and most of the approximately 379 Sabras produced were distributed across Europe and exported to the United States.

The Sabra Sport featured a fiberglass body and was powered by a British Ford-sourced drivetrain consisting of a 1.7-liter inline-four engine paired with a four-speed manual transmission. This ‘63 Sabra is finished in metallic blue over black leatherette upholstery and features a black foldable soft top, wire-spoke knockoff wheels, “fang-like” front bumperettes, fender-mounted, and a forward-tilting clamshell hood.

This 1963 Sabra Sport is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • One of a reported 379 built

  • Metallic blue over black upholstery

  • Wire-spoke wheels

  • 1.7-liter inline-four engine

  • Four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Black foldable soft top

  • “Fang-like” front bumperettes

  • Fender-mounted

  • Forward-tilting clamshell hood

Servicing & Documentation

Work reportedly performed in July 2023 included replacement of the rear brakes, water pump, and all four tires.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing exterior flaws are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was imported to the U.S. in 2024 by the seller, who reports the car was previously registered in France.

Additional Information

From the seller: “The Sabra combines a lightweight fiberglass body with proven Ford mechanical components, offering both rarity and relatively straightforward maintenance. The interior is very well preserved, with excellent black upholstery, a clean dashboard, and functioning instruments and controls. The engine starts readily and runs smoothly, and the gearbox shifts correctly. The chassis and structure are sound and free from corrosion. There are minor age-related imperfections in the fiberglass bodywork. Surviving examples are rarely offered for sale, particularly in the United States.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Sabra Sport

Current bid
paRRts
paRRts
$618
Seller
ab_1a85qz
ab_1a85qz
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids3
Views983

Comments & bids

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paRRts' avatar
paRRts
Sep 10 at 3:26 PM
$618bid placed 
ZeroZero's avatar
ZeroZero
Sep 10 at 1:42 PM
$500bid placed 
RICHARDKREBS's avatar
RICHARDKREBS
Sep 10 at 1:18 AM
$200bid placed 

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