Description

The third-generation Pontiac Bonneville debuted in 1961, and was slotted above both the Catalina and Star Chief, with a more luxurious interior, more exterior trim, and a more upscale design. Bonnevilles were built on a longer wheelbase for a more comfortable ride. Offered in a variety of configurations, including a four-door sedan, Bonneville Safari station wagon, and a coupe, the Bonneville was the Pontiac luxury car to have. For 1963, major changes came to the table in the form of what became Pontiac's distinctive stacked vertical headlights and a redesigned grille. 1963 also marked various trim and bumper revisions, and the addition of new upholstery patterns.

This 1963 Pontiac Bonneville is has a 389ci V8 mated to a 3-speed manual transmission. It has a front bench seat, and has been fitted with seatbelts. Under the dash, a Stewart Warner auxiliary temperature gauge is mounted alongside a Dual Bluetooth stereo. Outside, this car features Bonneville-specific emblems and trim, chrome front and rear bumpers, and the distinctive Bonneville 8-lug wheels. It is equipped with power steering and power brakes.

This 1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

389ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor

3-speed manual transmission

Power brakes

Power steering

4-barrel carburetor

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (863P58298) decodes as: 8 - Pontiac 63 - 1963 model year P - Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant 58298 - Production sequence number

Heater

AM Radio

8-lug wheels

Bench seat

Rear center armrest

Modifications

Dual Bluetooth stereo

Stewart Warner dash mounted engine coolant temperature gauge

Seatbelts

Chrome air cleaner assembly

Known Imperfections

Exterior blemishes as shown in the gallery

Wear on various interior surfaces

Servicing

The seller reports that the coolant, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, rear axle fluid, brake fluid, and engine oil/filter have been replaced.

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

Original air cleaner assembly

Owner's manual

Floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, "1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe, 61,849 original miles, 389 cubic inch 4 barrel carburetor, 3 speed manual transmission. Smooth quiet ride, stock exhaust. Beautiful car. Excellent cosmetic and running condition. Comes with the original air cleaner. No rust ever or body filler."