Auction ended.

1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe

Bid to $13,500 on 10/21/26
Result
1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (63)

Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN863P58298
Mileage indicated61,900 Miles TMU
LocationTallahassee, Florida
Engine389ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleFull size, Coupe
Exterior colorSaddle Bronze
Interior colorBeige

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Description

The third-generation Pontiac Bonneville debuted in 1961, and was slotted above both the Catalina and Star Chief, with a more luxurious interior, more exterior trim, and a more upscale design. Bonnevilles were built on a longer wheelbase for a more comfortable ride. Offered in a variety of configurations, including a four-door sedan, Bonneville Safari station wagon, and a coupe, the Bonneville was the Pontiac luxury car to have. For 1963, major changes came to the table in the form of what became Pontiac's distinctive stacked vertical headlights and a redesigned grille. 1963 also marked various trim and bumper revisions, and the addition of new upholstery patterns.

This 1963 Pontiac Bonneville is has a 389ci V8 mated to a 3-speed manual transmission. It has a front bench seat, and has been fitted with seatbelts. Under the dash, a Stewart Warner auxiliary temperature gauge is mounted alongside a Dual Bluetooth stereo. Outside, this car features Bonneville-specific emblems and trim, chrome front and rear bumpers, and the distinctive Bonneville 8-lug wheels. It is equipped with power steering and power brakes.

This 1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 389ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor

  • 3-speed manual transmission

  • Power brakes

  • Power steering

  • 4-barrel carburetor

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (863P58298) decodes as:

    • 8 - Pontiac

    • 63 - 1963 model year

    • P - Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 58298 - Production sequence number

  • Heater

  • AM Radio

  • 8-lug wheels

  • Bench seat

  • Rear center armrest

Modifications

  • Dual Bluetooth stereo

  • Stewart Warner dash mounted engine coolant temperature gauge

  • Seatbelts

  • Chrome air cleaner assembly

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior blemishes as shown in the gallery

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

Servicing

  • The seller reports that the coolant, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, rear axle fluid, brake fluid, and engine oil/filter have been replaced.

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

  • Original air cleaner assembly

  • Owner's manual

  • Floor mats

Additional Information

The seller states, "1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe, 61,849 original miles, 389 cubic inch 4 barrel carburetor, 3 speed manual transmission. Smooth quiet ride, stock exhaust. Beautiful car. Excellent cosmetic and running condition. Comes with the original air cleaner. No rust ever or body filler."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe

Last bid
Harvey_Auto
Harvey_Auto
$13,500
Seller
michael_chmilarski
michael_chmilarski
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
Bids18
Views11,365

Comments & bids

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Harvey_Auto's avatar
Harvey_Auto
Oct 21 at 7:13 PM
$13,500bid placed 
GM_krunch's avatar
GM_krunch
Oct 21 at 7:11 PM
$13,250bid placed 
Harvey_Auto's avatar
Harvey_Auto
Oct 21 at 7:09 PM
$13,000bid placed 
GM_krunch's avatar
GM_krunch
Oct 21 at 7:09 PM
$12,750bid placed 
Harvey_Auto's avatar
Harvey_Auto
Oct 21 at 7:07 PM
$12,500bid placed 
GM_krunch's avatar
GM_krunch
Oct 21 at 7:06 PM
$12,250bid placed 
Harvey_Auto's avatar
Harvey_Auto
Oct 21 at 7:05 PM
$12,000bid placed 
RandomCollector's avatar
RandomCollector
Oct 21 at 7:04 PM
$11,500bid placed 
Harvey_Auto's avatar
Harvey_Auto
Oct 21 at 7:00 PM
$11,250bid placed 
PaulElliott_tgwb's avatar
PaulElliott_tgwb
Oct 21 at 5:11 PM
$11,000bid placed 
RobertFaris_gcym's avatar
RobertFaris_gcym
Oct 19 at 10:23 PM
$10,501bid placed 
Harvey_Auto's avatar
Harvey_Auto
Oct 19 at 9:23 PM
$10,250bid placed 
Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Oct 10 at 4:20 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Oct 9 at 7:09 PM
$7,500bid placed 
Harvey_Auto's avatar
Harvey_Auto
Oct 8 at 3:59 PM
$5,250bid placed 
js_tv7l0j's avatar
js_tv7l0j
Oct 7 at 6:55 PM
$5,000bid placed 
69TA's avatar
69TA
Oct 7 at 12:01 PM
$2,500bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Oct 6 at 11:08 PM
$2,100bid placed 

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