1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
The third-generation Pontiac Bonneville debuted in 1961, and was slotted above both the Catalina and Star Chief, with a more luxurious interior, more exterior trim, and a more upscale design. Bonnevilles were built on a longer wheelbase for a more comfortable ride. Offered in a variety of configurations, including a four-door sedan, Bonneville Safari station wagon, and a coupe, the Bonneville was the Pontiac luxury car to have. For 1963, major changes came to the table in the form of what became Pontiac's distinctive stacked vertical headlights and a redesigned grille. 1963 also marked various trim and bumper revisions, and the addition of new upholstery patterns.
This 1963 Pontiac Bonneville is has a 389ci V8 mated to a 3-speed manual transmission. It has a front bench seat, and has been fitted with seatbelts. Under the dash, a Stewart Warner auxiliary temperature gauge is mounted alongside a Dual Bluetooth stereo. Outside, this car features Bonneville-specific emblems and trim, chrome front and rear bumpers, and the distinctive Bonneville 8-lug wheels. It is equipped with power steering and power brakes.
This 1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
389ci V8 engine with four-barrel carburetor
3-speed manual transmission
Power brakes
Power steering
4-barrel carburetor
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (863P58298) decodes as:
8 - Pontiac
63 - 1963 model year
P - Pontiac, Michigan, assembly plant
58298 - Production sequence number
Heater
AM Radio
8-lug wheels
Bench seat
Rear center armrest
Modifications
Dual Bluetooth stereo
Stewart Warner dash mounted engine coolant temperature gauge
Seatbelts
Chrome air cleaner assembly
Known Imperfections
Exterior blemishes as shown in the gallery
Wear on various interior surfaces
Servicing
The seller reports that the coolant, transmission fluid, power steering fluid, rear axle fluid, brake fluid, and engine oil/filter have been replaced.
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.
Included Items
Original air cleaner assembly
Owner's manual
Floor mats
Additional Information
The seller states, "1963 Pontiac Bonneville Sport Coupe, 61,849 original miles, 389 cubic inch 4 barrel carburetor, 3 speed manual transmission. Smooth quiet ride, stock exhaust. Beautiful car. Excellent cosmetic and running condition. Comes with the original air cleaner. No rust ever or body filler."
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