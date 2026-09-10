1963 Morgan 4/4
Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Morgan Motor Company has long occupied a unique place in the sports car world, building hand-crafted automobiles that combine traditional ash-frame construction, lightweight design, and an unmistakably analog driving experience. Introduced in 1936, the 4/4 became Morgan's longest-running model and remains one of the purest expressions of the company's approach to sports car manufacturing. Built largely by hand and produced in limited numbers, these cars have developed a devoted following among enthusiasts seeking a direct connection to British motoring traditions.
This 1963 Morgan 4/4 is a left-hand-drive example powered by a 1,498cc inline-four equipped with dual Weber carburetors and paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Originally red when it was built in May of 1963, has been refinished in two-tone blue over black leather upholstery and is equipped with a black soft top, 15-inch wire wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes, a wood dashboard with Smiths instrumentation, and a four-spoke banjo-style steering wheel.
This 1963 Morgan 4/4 is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, service records, accessories, some spare parts, a Morgan Motor Company LRD Chassis Record, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
1,498cc inline-four with dual Weber carburetors
4-speed manual transmission
Finished in two-tone blue with a black soft top
Black leather upholstery
Spare parts, service records, and accessories included
Factory Equipment
Left-hand-drive configuration
Leather bonnet strap
Ash wood frame construction
Front disc and rear drum brakes
15” wire wheels
4-spoke banjo-style steering wheel
Sliding side screens
Tonneau cover
Rear compartment cover
Modifications
Fog lights and various badges added to front bumper bracket
Boot suitcase-mounted 3rd brake light
Repainted in two-tone blue
Front fiberglass wings
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
April 2025:
Spark plugs, oil change, and replacement battery installed
Replacement dashboard and Smiths gauges installed
Brake system serviced
Engine overhauled
Axle replaced
A logbook with handwritten service entries is included.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment
Oil/fluid and grease build up on powertrain and drivetrain components
Rust visible on the muffler and some undercarriage components
Crack in passenger side upper windscreen corner
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Morgan was originally built for delivery to the United States.
According to the accompanying Morgan Motor Company LRD Chassis Record, which can be viewed in the gallery, chassis number B873 left the factory on May 1, 1963, as a left-hand-drive Morgan 4/4 Series V two-seater finished in red with a black leather interior. Factory equipment reportedly included wire wheels, sliding side screens, a tonneau cover, and a rear compartment cover. Power was supplied by engine number 5277349.
From the seller: "The car's name is Molly Morgan, and she has won several first-place awards in the Morgan category at British car shows. We purchased the car in 2007. The odometer reading is not accurate, as it was either replaced or reset during the engine rebuild."
Included Items
Spare parts and boot, car covers, and two boot covers
Morgan Motor Company Ltd Chassis Record
Owner's manual and service records
Wooden knock-off wrench and spare tire
Leather suitcase
Fire extinguisher
2 keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.