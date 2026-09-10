Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Morgan Motor Company has long occupied a unique place in the sports car world, building hand-crafted automobiles that combine traditional ash-frame construction, lightweight design, and an unmistakably analog driving experience. Introduced in 1936, the 4/4 became Morgan's longest-running model and remains one of the purest expressions of the company's approach to sports car manufacturing. Built largely by hand and produced in limited numbers, these cars have developed a devoted following among enthusiasts seeking a direct connection to British motoring traditions.

This 1963 Morgan 4/4 is a left-hand-drive example powered by a 1,498cc inline-four equipped with dual Weber carburetors and paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Originally red when it was built in May of 1963, has been refinished in two-tone blue over black leather upholstery and is equipped with a black soft top, 15-inch wire wheels, front disc and rear drum brakes, a wood dashboard with Smiths instrumentation, and a four-spoke banjo-style steering wheel.

This 1963 Morgan 4/4 is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, service records, accessories, some spare parts, a Morgan Motor Company LRD Chassis Record, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

1,498cc inline-four with dual Weber carburetors

4-speed manual transmission

Finished in two-tone blue with a black soft top

Black leather upholstery

Spare parts, service records, and accessories included

Factory Equipment

Left-hand-drive configuration

Leather bonnet strap

Ash wood frame construction

Front disc and rear drum brakes

15” wire wheels

4-spoke banjo-style steering wheel

Sliding side screens

Tonneau cover

Rear compartment cover

Modifications

Fog lights and various badges added to front bumper bracket

Boot suitcase-mounted 3rd brake light

Repainted in two-tone blue

Front fiberglass wings

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

April 2025: Spark plugs, oil change, and replacement battery installed

Replacement dashboard and Smiths gauges installed

Brake system serviced

Engine overhauled

Axle replaced

A logbook with handwritten service entries is included.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since refurbishment

Oil/fluid and grease build up on powertrain and drivetrain components

Rust visible on the muffler and some undercarriage components

Crack in passenger side upper windscreen corner

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Morgan was originally built for delivery to the United States.

According to the accompanying Morgan Motor Company LRD Chassis Record, which can be viewed in the gallery, chassis number B873 left the factory on May 1, 1963, as a left-hand-drive Morgan 4/4 Series V two-seater finished in red with a black leather interior. Factory equipment reportedly included wire wheels, sliding side screens, a tonneau cover, and a rear compartment cover. Power was supplied by engine number 5277349.

From the seller: " The car's name is Molly Morgan, and she has won several first-place awards in the Morgan category at British car shows. We purchased the car in 2007. The odometer reading is not accurate, as it was either replaced or reset during the engine rebuild."

Included Items