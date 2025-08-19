1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster
Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note a YouTube video has been added.
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Description
Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.
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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
“The most beautiful car ever made.” – Enzo Ferrari, describing the Jaguar E-Type.
The Jaguar XKE, or E-Type, as it was known to most of the world, combined stunning design with advanced engineering. Its racing-derived dual-overhead-cam 3.8L inline-six engine delivered impressive performance through a smooth four-speed manual transmission. Independent four-wheel suspension and four-wheel disc brakes provided exceptional handling and stopping power, setting new standards for sports cars.
Jeff Snook purchased this XKE Series I in 2003. He is the fourth owner, with the car having been originally delivered to its first owner in Alhambra, California, and its second owner performed a restoration in San Diego in 1983. The car's third owner stripped and repainted it and then prepared it for vintage racing in Colorado, though the included Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing logbook has never been filled out. By 2003, the car was in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where Bill Snook found it.
Following his purchase, the car was once again stripped and repainted in its current British Racing Green over Biscuit leather. Power comes from a triple SU-carbureted 3.8L inline-six paired with a synchronized four-speed manual gearbox from a later Jaguar, and the car features chromed wire wheels, a Becker Europa radio, and dual anti-roll bars.
This 1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection
Finished in a shade of British Racing Green
Biscuit leather interior
Biscuit Stayfast manual folding top and matching boot
3.8L DOHC inline-6 engine
Snychronized four-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Chrome wire wheels
Becker Europa AM/FM radio
Independent four-wheel suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes
Monocoque body with tubular front subframe
Triple SU carburetors
Covered headlamps
Modifications
Original Moss gearbox replaced with a full-synchro later Jaguar gearbox
Rear axle upgraded with a Dana 3.77:1 ring and pinion
Alternator conversion
Front and rear sway bars installed
Servicing & Documentation
Receipts dating to 2004 are included with the sale. Some recent highlights include:
September 2024: Spark plugs, battery, and alternator replaced
December 2024: Brake and clutch fluid replaced
July 2025: Oil and filter service
November 2025: Coolant replaced
Known Imperfections
Staining on the wool carpeting
Older paint respray
Paint underneath hood shows imperfections
Ownership History
This 1963 Jaguar XKE is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection
Included Items
Owner’s Manual in a Jaguar Logo Bag
Jaguar E-Type Service Manual
XKE Workshop Manual
Jaguar Logo Tool Bag
2-Sets of Keys
Spare Tire
Show Award Plaques
Additional Information
The seller states, “The British Racing Green paint is in very nice condition for a 23-year-old paint job. It is very shiny with a few small defects. The steel body is straight and true with good gaps. The boot lid rubbers are stiff, and the lid sits a little proud of the body. The biscuit Stayfast convertible top and boot cover were new in 2014 and fit well. The underneath of the engine cover has been undercoated, and the paint is rough and touched up.
“The biscuit leather bucket seats were reupholstered during a previous restoration and are in good presentable condition. The vinyl door panels, kick panels, and door sills are all nice with no rip or tears. The passenger foot well carpet has been removed, and heat shield material has been installed. There is some staining on the driver side carpeting. Jaguar logo rubber floor mats cover both floors. The “dotty” aluminum dash panel and transmission cover are in good condition with some slight wear. All toggle switches are intact and in working condition. A period correct Becker Europa AM/FM radio is installed and has been refreshed and is working.
“The original 3.8L, 3-Carb, 265hp 6-cylinder XK engine had a complete rebuild in 2018 (photo/video documented) with less than 5,000 miles since. A new clutch was installed during the rebuild. It starts easily, idles well, and runs strong on the road. The later upgraded Jaguar 4-speed fully synchronized gear box shifts well. A stainless-steel exhaust system is installed and sounds great. Cold compression: #1=220; #2=210; #3=205; #4=200; #5=207; #6=200.
“The 15” 72-spoke chrome wire wheels are in great condition. The Vredestein 185HR15 Sprint Classic tires (and tubes) were new in 2018 and still have good tread with less than 5,000 miles since.”
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.