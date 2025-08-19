Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“The most beautiful car ever made.” – Enzo Ferrari, describing the Jaguar E-Type.

The Jaguar XKE, or E-Type, as it was known to most of the world, combined stunning design with advanced engineering. Its racing-derived dual-overhead-cam 3.8L inline-six engine delivered impressive performance through a smooth four-speed manual transmission. Independent four-wheel suspension and four-wheel disc brakes provided exceptional handling and stopping power, setting new standards for sports cars.

Jeff Snook purchased this XKE Series I in 2003. He is the fourth owner, with the car having been originally delivered to its first owner in Alhambra, California, and its second owner performed a restoration in San Diego in 1983. The car's third owner stripped and repainted it and then prepared it for vintage racing in Colorado, though the included Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing logbook has never been filled out. By 2003, the car was in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where Bill Snook found it.

Following his purchase, the car was once again stripped and repainted in its current British Racing Green over Biscuit leather. Power comes from a triple SU-carbureted 3.8L inline-six paired with a synchronized four-speed manual gearbox from a later Jaguar, and the car features chromed wire wheels, a Becker Europa radio, and dual anti-roll bars.

This 1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Finished in a shade of British Racing Green

Biscuit leather interior

Biscuit Stayfast manual folding top and matching boot

3.8L DOHC inline-6 engine

Snychronized four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Chrome wire wheels

Becker Europa AM/FM radio

Independent four-wheel suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

Monocoque body with tubular front subframe

Triple SU carburetors

Covered headlamps

Modifications

Original Moss gearbox replaced with a full-synchro later Jaguar gearbox

Rear axle upgraded with a Dana 3.77:1 ring and pinion

Alternator conversion

Front and rear sway bars installed

Servicing & Documentation

Receipts dating to 2004 are included with the sale. Some recent highlights include:

September 2024 : Spark plugs, battery, and alternator replaced

December 2024 : Brake and clutch fluid replaced

July 2025 : Oil and filter service

November 2025: Coolant replaced

Known Imperfections

Staining on the wool carpeting

Older paint respray

Paint underneath hood shows imperfections

Ownership History

This 1963 Jaguar XKE is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

Owner’s Manual in a Jaguar Logo Bag

Jaguar E-Type Service Manual

XKE Workshop Manual

Jaguar Logo Tool Bag

2-Sets of Keys

Spare Tire

Show Award Plaques

Additional Information

The seller states, “The British Racing Green paint is in very nice condition for a 23-year-old paint job. It is very shiny with a few small defects. The steel body is straight and true with good gaps. The boot lid rubbers are stiff, and the lid sits a little proud of the body. The biscuit Stayfast convertible top and boot cover were new in 2014 and fit well. The underneath of the engine cover has been undercoated, and the paint is rough and touched up.

“The biscuit leather bucket seats were reupholstered during a previous restoration and are in good presentable condition. The vinyl door panels, kick panels, and door sills are all nice with no rip or tears. The passenger foot well carpet has been removed, and heat shield material has been installed. There is some staining on the driver side carpeting. Jaguar logo rubber floor mats cover both floors. The “dotty” aluminum dash panel and transmission cover are in good condition with some slight wear. All toggle switches are intact and in working condition. A period correct Becker Europa AM/FM radio is installed and has been refreshed and is working.

“The original 3.8L, 3-Carb, 265hp 6-cylinder XK engine had a complete rebuild in 2018 (photo/video documented) with less than 5,000 miles since. A new clutch was installed during the rebuild. It starts easily, idles well, and runs strong on the road. The later upgraded Jaguar 4-speed fully synchronized gear box shifts well. A stainless-steel exhaust system is installed and sounds great. Cold compression: #1=220; #2=210; #3=205; #4=200; #5=207; #6=200.

“The 15” 72-spoke chrome wire wheels are in great condition. The Vredestein 185HR15 Sprint Classic tires (and tubes) were new in 2018 and still have good tread with less than 5,000 miles since.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com