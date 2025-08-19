1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster

Snook's Dream Cars
No reserve
4 days
$38,250
1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster
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Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN878568
Mileage indicated29,400 Miles TMU
LocationBowling Green, Ohio
Engine3.8L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBritish Racing Green
Interior colorBiscuit

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

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1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster Walk Around
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Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

“The most beautiful car ever made.” – Enzo Ferrari, describing the Jaguar E-Type.

The Jaguar XKE, or E-Type, as it was known to most of the world, combined stunning design with advanced engineering. Its racing-derived dual-overhead-cam 3.8L inline-six engine delivered impressive performance through a smooth four-speed manual transmission. Independent four-wheel suspension and four-wheel disc brakes provided exceptional handling and stopping power, setting new standards for sports cars.

Jeff Snook purchased this XKE Series I in 2003. He is the fourth owner, with the car having been originally delivered to its first owner in Alhambra, California, and its second owner performed a restoration in San Diego in 1983. The car's third owner stripped and repainted it and then prepared it for vintage racing in Colorado, though the included Rocky Mountain Vintage Racing logbook has never been filled out. By 2003, the car was in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where Bill Snook found it.

Following his purchase, the car was once again stripped and repainted in its current British Racing Green over Biscuit leather. Power comes from a triple SU-carbureted 3.8L inline-six paired with a synchronized four-speed manual gearbox from a later Jaguar, and the car features chromed wire wheels, a Becker Europa radio, and dual anti-roll bars.

This 1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster is now represented at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

  • Finished in a shade of British Racing Green

  • Biscuit leather interior

  • Biscuit Stayfast manual folding top and matching boot

  • 3.8L DOHC inline-6 engine

  • Snychronized four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome wire wheels

  • Becker Europa AM/FM radio

  • Independent four-wheel suspension

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Monocoque body with tubular front subframe

  • Triple SU carburetors

  • Covered headlamps

Modifications

  • Original Moss gearbox replaced with a full-synchro later Jaguar gearbox

  • Rear axle upgraded with a Dana 3.77:1 ring and pinion

  • Alternator conversion

  • Front and rear sway bars installed

Servicing & Documentation

Receipts dating to 2004 are included with the sale. Some recent highlights include:

  • September 2024: Spark plugs, battery, and alternator replaced

  • December 2024: Brake and clutch fluid replaced

  • July 2025: Oil and filter service

  • November 2025: Coolant replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Staining on the wool carpeting

  • Older paint respray

  • Paint underneath hood shows imperfections

Ownership History

This 1963 Jaguar XKE is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Included Items

  • Owner’s Manual in a Jaguar Logo Bag

  • Jaguar E-Type Service Manual

  • XKE Workshop Manual

  • Jaguar Logo Tool Bag

  • 2-Sets of Keys

  • Spare Tire

  • Show Award Plaques

Additional Information

The seller states, “The British Racing Green paint is in very nice condition for a 23-year-old paint job. It is very shiny with a few small defects. The steel body is straight and true with good gaps. The boot lid rubbers are stiff, and the lid sits a little proud of the body. The biscuit Stayfast convertible top and boot cover were new in 2014 and fit well. The underneath of the engine cover has been undercoated, and the paint is rough and touched up.

“The biscuit leather bucket seats were reupholstered during a previous restoration and are in good presentable condition. The vinyl door panels, kick panels, and door sills are all nice with no rip or tears. The passenger foot well carpet has been removed, and heat shield material has been installed. There is some staining on the driver side carpeting. Jaguar logo rubber floor mats cover both floors. The “dotty” aluminum dash panel and transmission cover are in good condition with some slight wear. All toggle switches are intact and in working condition. A period correct Becker Europa AM/FM radio is installed and has been refreshed and is working.

“The original 3.8L, 3-Carb, 265hp 6-cylinder XK engine had a complete rebuild in 2018 (photo/video documented) with less than 5,000 miles since. A new clutch was installed during the rebuild. It starts easily, idles well, and runs strong on the road. The later upgraded Jaguar 4-speed fully synchronized gear box shifts well. A stainless-steel exhaust system is installed and sounds great. Cold compression: #1=220; #2=210; #3=205; #4=200; #5=207; #6=200.

“The 15” 72-spoke chrome wire wheels are in great condition. The Vredestein 185HR15 Sprint Classic tires (and tubes) were new in 2018 and still have good tread with less than 5,000 miles since.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Service History: 1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster · No reserve

Current bid
ianinnc1
ianinnc1
$38,250
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingMon, Sep 28 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids25
Views19,973

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