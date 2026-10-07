1963 Goggomobil TS250 Coupe
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
The Goggomobil was born out of Hans Glas GmbH, a Bavarian firm that evolved from agricultural machinery and sewing machines into motor scooters before launching its own microcar in the mid-1950s. The TS coupe followed in 1957, using the same compact unibody chassis and running gear as the Goggomobil sedan, powered by a rear-mounted 247cc two-stroke parallel-twin engine driving the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox.
Distinctive touches like its rear-hinged doors made the tiny coupe as charming as it was practical for postwar Europe. Hans Glas GmbH was acquired by BMW in November 1966, roughly three years after this example was built, largely for its engineering talent and Dingolfing factory, which BMW still operates today in a far expanded capacity. The Goggomobil line was phased out shortly after.
This '63 TS250 coupe is finished in cream with a black roof over a cream and red interior. According to the seller, it was acquired approximately six years ago from a museum in the United Kingdom that was closing, where the car had been used as a running exhibit for visitors. The seller states the car was refurbished during its time with the museum.
This 1963 Goggomobil TS250 coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Rare European microcar
Refurbished prior to current ownership
Two-tone paint and interior
Imported from the UK by the seller
Rear-wheel drive
Factory Equipment
247cc two-stroke parallel-twin engine, rear-mounted
Four-speed manual transmission
Rear-quarter engine cooling louvers
Wheel covers with center medallion
Rear-hinged doors
Chrome accents
Servicing
Reportedly refurbished under previous ownership.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The headliner is noted by the seller as needing cleaning
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1963 Goggomobil TS250 approximately six years ago from a museum in the UK. The seller reports driving the car only about 20 miles since acquiring it.
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