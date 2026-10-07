Auction ended.

1963 Goggomobil TS250 Coupe

Bid to $8,250 on 10/07/26
Result
1963 Goggomobil TS250 Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (33)

Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN02165122
Mileage indicated66,300 Kilometers TMU
LocationNaples, Florida
Engine247cc Two-Stroke Parallel-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCream/Black
Interior colorRed/Cream

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Description

The Goggomobil was born out of Hans Glas GmbH, a Bavarian firm that evolved from agricultural machinery and sewing machines into motor scooters before launching its own microcar in the mid-1950s. The TS coupe followed in 1957, using the same compact unibody chassis and running gear as the Goggomobil sedan, powered by a rear-mounted 247cc two-stroke parallel-twin engine driving the rear wheels through a four-speed manual gearbox.

Distinctive touches like its rear-hinged doors made the tiny coupe as charming as it was practical for postwar Europe. Hans Glas GmbH was acquired by BMW in November 1966, roughly three years after this example was built, largely for its engineering talent and Dingolfing factory, which BMW still operates today in a far expanded capacity. The Goggomobil line was phased out shortly after.

This '63 TS250 coupe is finished in cream with a black roof over a cream and red interior. According to the seller, it was acquired approximately six years ago from a museum in the United Kingdom that was closing, where the car had been used as a running exhibit for visitors. The seller states the car was refurbished during its time with the museum.

This 1963 Goggomobil TS250 coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Rare European microcar

  • Refurbished prior to current ownership

  • Two-tone paint and interior

  • Imported from the UK by the seller

  • Rear-wheel drive

Factory Equipment

  • 247cc two-stroke parallel-twin engine, rear-mounted

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Rear-quarter engine cooling louvers

  • Wheel covers with center medallion

  • Rear-hinged doors

  • Chrome accents

Servicing

Reportedly refurbished under previous ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The headliner is noted by the seller as needing cleaning

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1963 Goggomobil TS250 approximately six years ago from a museum in the UK. The seller reports driving the car only about 20 miles since acquiring it.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Goggomobil TS250 Coupe

Last bid
GerhardEngels_j9a5
GerhardEngels_j9a5
$8,250
Seller
David_Ross
David_Ross
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids24
Views7,414

Comments & bids

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GerhardEngels_j9a5's avatar
GerhardEngels_j9a5
Oct 7 at 6:53 PM
$8,250bid placed 
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SK_ce21xz
Oct 7 at 6:46 PM
$8,000bid placed 
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Hoboguy
Oct 7 at 6:43 PM
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LJ-1950
Oct 7 at 5:10 PM
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WC_0ygq32
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joelsr_i80w
Oct 7 at 4:54 PM
$4,900bid placed 
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AH_4hi13c
Oct 7 at 3:47 PM
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AH_4hi13c
Oct 7 at 3:46 PM
$4,200bid placed 
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Hefty
Oct 7 at 1:39 PM
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Nkd112
Oct 7 at 12:21 PM
$3,700bid placed 
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Windrider
Oct 5 at 9:39 PM
$3,300bid placed 
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MARKMESSENS
Oct 5 at 8:27 PM
$3,000bid placed 
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EdmundPanek
Oct 5 at 4:18 PM
$2,700bid placed 
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A.girls’classic.car
Oct 3 at 11:56 PM
$1,300bid placed 
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WC_0ygq32
Oct 3 at 6:28 PM
$1,200bid placed 
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Frank73160
Oct 2 at 10:47 AM
$1,100bid placed 
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A.girls’classic.car
Oct 2 at 7:44 AM
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Frank73160
Sep 30 at 6:11 PM
$900bid placed 
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Dripman98
Sep 30 at 3:50 PM
$800bid placed 
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Frank73160
Sep 25 at 2:27 PM
$600bid placed 
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Hoboguy
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MW_zxjgqz
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Frank73160
Sep 25 at 1:46 AM
$100bid placed 

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