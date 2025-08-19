23-Years-Owned 1963.5 Ford Galaxie 500XL Fastback 4-Speed

12 days
$10,000
23-Years-Owned 1963.5 Ford Galaxie 500XL Fastback 4-Speed
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Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3G68X196808
Mileage indicated67,150 Miles TMU
LocationCrawford, Tennessee
Engine352ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleFull size
Exterior colorCorinthian White
Interior colorRed

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Description

Ford’s marketing team moved the Fairlane name to an intermediate platform and renamed the full-size Ford the Galaxie in 1962 in an effort to capture some interest in the car with an association to the Space Race, which held the attention of U.S. citizens during the 1950s and 1960s.

For 1963, focus turned heavily toward NASCAR racing. Halfway through the model year, Ford added an aerodynamic semi-fastback roofline to replace the boxier Club Victoria. This new roof reduced drag and improved high-speed stability on the racetrack, and helped Ford secure the manufacturer's title by winning dozens of races, including the Daytona 500 with legendary drivers like Ken Miles, Tiny Lund, Dan Gurney, Ned Jarrett, and Fireball Roberts.

This ‘63 Galaxie was acquired by the seller in 2003 and subsequently refurbished. Work reportedly included replacing the rear quarter panels, repainting the body Corinthian White with a red side stripe, reupholstering the interior in red vinyl, and installing 406 headers on the 352ci V8 engine. The car features a Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission as well as drum brakes, 14” steel wheels, Hercules white-letter tires, an analog clock, and a push-button AM radio.

This 1963.5 Ford Galaxie 500XL Fastback is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • 500XL Fastback body

  • Carbureted 352ci V8 engine

  • 406 FE headers

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Drum brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The Data Plate decodes as:

    • Body: 63C – Galaxie 500XL two-door fastback

    • Color: M – Corinthian White

    • Trim: 85 – Red vinyl upholstery

    • Date: 11F – June 11, 1963, production date

    • DSO: 32 – Cleveland, Ohio, sales district

    • Axle: 5 – 3.50:1 rear axle ratio

    • Trans: 5 – Four-speed manual transmission

  • The chassis number (3G68X196808) decodes as:

    • 3 – Model year: 1963

    • G – Assembly plant: Chicago, Illinois

    • 68 – Body series: Galaxie 2-door Sports Hardtop

    • X – Engine code: 352 cubic inch V8, 2-barrel carburetor, 220 horsepower

    • 196808 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 406 FE headers

Servicing

The car was refurbished under current ownership with work that reportedly included replacing the rear quarter panels, repainting the body, reupholstering the interior, and installing 406FE headers.

Known Imperfections

  • Dent behind right front wheel

  • Engine smokes under load

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2003.

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “For the past 24 years, the car has been garage-kept under a soft cover, and it has been restored to factory specs with a few exceptions: Factory 406 headers and dual exhaust have been added, and the inlaid stripe in the chrome trim has been changed from black to red. I also want to let bidders know that the car runs fine, but it smokes a little when under a load, like going uphill."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

23-Years-Owned 1963.5 Ford Galaxie 500XL Fastback 4-Speed

Current bid
LarryGivens_ih85
LarryGivens_ih85
$10,000
Seller
Sixstringpicker
Sixstringpicker
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids5
Views984

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LarryGivens_ih85's avatar
LarryGivens_ih85
Sep 10 at 1:30 AM
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MichaelKeller_dfs3
Sep 9 at 8:21 PM
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amooseak
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MichaelKeller_dfs3
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Sep 8 at 8:52 PM
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