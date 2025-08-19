Description

Ford’s marketing team moved the Fairlane name to an intermediate platform and renamed the full-size Ford the Galaxie in 1962 in an effort to capture some interest in the car with an association to the Space Race, which held the attention of U.S. citizens during the 1950s and 1960s.

For 1963, focus turned heavily toward NASCAR racing. Halfway through the model year, Ford added an aerodynamic semi-fastback roofline to replace the boxier Club Victoria. This new roof reduced drag and improved high-speed stability on the racetrack, and helped Ford secure the manufacturer's title by winning dozens of races, including the Daytona 500 with legendary drivers like Ken Miles, Tiny Lund, Dan Gurney, Ned Jarrett, and Fireball Roberts.

This ‘63 Galaxie was acquired by the seller in 2003 and subsequently refurbished. Work reportedly included replacing the rear quarter panels, repainting the body Corinthian White with a red side stripe, reupholstering the interior in red vinyl, and installing 406 headers on the 352ci V8 engine. The car features a Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission as well as drum brakes, 14” steel wheels, Hercules white-letter tires, an analog clock, and a push-button AM radio.

This 1963.5 Ford Galaxie 500XL Fastback is now offered with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

500XL Fastback body

Carbureted 352ci V8 engine

406 FE headers

Four-speed manual transmission

Drum brakes

Factory Equipment

The Data Plate decodes as: Body: 63C – Galaxie 500XL two-door fastback Color: M – Corinthian White Trim: 85 – Red vinyl upholstery Date: 11F – June 11, 1963, production date DSO: 32 – Cleveland, Ohio, sales district Axle: 5 – 3.50:1 rear axle ratio Trans: 5 – Four-speed manual transmission

The chassis number (3G68X196808) decodes as: 3 – Model year: 1963 G – Assembly plant: Chicago, Illinois 68 – Body series: Galaxie 2-door Sports Hardtop X – Engine code: 352 cubic inch V8, 2-barrel carburetor, 220 horsepower 196808 – Sequential production number



Modifications

406 FE headers

Servicing

The car was refurbished under current ownership with work that reportedly included replacing the rear quarter panels, repainting the body, reupholstering the interior, and installing 406FE headers.

Known Imperfections

Dent behind right front wheel

Engine smokes under load

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2003.

Additional Information