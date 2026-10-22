Auction ended.

1963 Ford Fairlane 500 Coupe 260

Sold after for on 10/22/26
Result
1963 Ford Fairlane 500 Coupe 260
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (166)

Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3R43F143752
Mileage indicated67,100 Miles TMU
LocationSanta Rosa, California
Engine260ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed

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Description

Ford introduced the Fairlane for 1962 as a midsize model positioned between the compact Falcon and the full-size Galaxie. It was built on a unitized platform and offered with six-cylinder and small-block V8 engines, including the 260ci V8. For 1963, Ford added a two-door hardtop and a station wagon to the lineup, and the Fairlane 500 served as the upscale trim level.

According to its original invoice, this Fairlane 500 Hardtop was built in San Jose, California, and was delivered to Neville Ford in Daly City, California. It was specified in Rangoon Red and equipped with the 260ci two-barrel V8, a Fordomatic automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes, a pushbutton radio, and a tinted windshield.

The car is currently finished in red over red upholstery and rides on American Racing wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Its 260ci V8 was rebuilt by ALC Machine Inc. of Santa Rosa, California, in 2012, and it has since been fitted with an Edelbrock intake manifold and four-barrel carburetor, front disc brakes, rear air shocks, and new TMI front seats.

This 1963 Ford Fairlane 500 is now offered with its original invoice, various records, and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Red over red upholstery

  • 260ci V8 rebuilt in 2012

  • Power front disc brakes and steering

  • Original invoice included

Factory Equipment

  • The original invoice lists the following:

    • Rangoon Red paint

    • 260ci two-barrel V8

    • Fordomatic automatic transmission

    • Rocker panel molding

    • Power brakes and brakes

    • Two-speed electric windshield wipers and washer

    • Tinted windshield

    • Padded dashboard, sun visors, and seatbelts

    • Backup lights

  • The door tag decodes as:

    • 65A – Fairlane 500 two-door hardtop

    • J – Rangoon Red

    • 25 – Red cloth and vinyl interior

    • 29A – January 29, 1963 production

    • 72 – San Jose District Sales Office

    • 1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio

    • 3 – Fordomatic two-speed automatic transmission

Modifications

  • 260ci V8 bored 0.030 over during the 2012 rebuild

  • Edelbrock intake manifold and four-barrel carburetor

  • Alternator in place of the factory generator

  • Front disc brakes

  • Rear air shocks

  • American Racing wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • TMI front seats

  • AM/FM radio with an MP3 cable routed to the glovebox

  • Two additional rear speakers

Servicing and Documentation

  • May 2012: Engine rebuilt by ALC Machine Inc. of Santa Rosa, California

    • Cylinders bored 0.030 over with new pistons and moly rings

    • Crankshaft ground 0.010 under with new rod and main bearings

    • Cylinder heads milled, with new valve guides, valve seats, exhaust valves, valve springs, and valve seals, and a valve job completed

    • Block decked and cam bearings installed

    • Connecting rods reconditioned and the rotating assembly balanced

    • New camshaft and lifters, timing set, oil pump, gaskets, and rocker arms

    • Harmonic balancer rebuilt

  • A seller-provided list notes the following additional work:

    • Headliner replaced

    • Dome light assembly replaced

    • Window seals replaced

    • Carpet replaced

    • Dashboard cover replaced

    • Package tray and trunk liner replaced

    • Front coil springs replaced

    • Rear leaf springs replaced

    • Rear wheel bearings replaced

    • Power steering hoses replaced

    • Transmission rebuilt

    • Power steering pump and steering box rebuilt

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Crack in the windshield

  • Wear on the paint finish

  • Wear on the bumpers

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1963 Ford Fairlane 500 in November 2024.

Included Items

  • Orignal invoice

  • Various records

  • Car cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Ford Fairlane 500 Coupe 260

Sold after for
$15,515
Seller
JO_as9k3x
JO_as9k3x
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
Bids17
Views8,111

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