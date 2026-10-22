1963 Ford Fairlane 500 Coupe 260
Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 7:07 PM UTC
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Description
Ford introduced the Fairlane for 1962 as a midsize model positioned between the compact Falcon and the full-size Galaxie. It was built on a unitized platform and offered with six-cylinder and small-block V8 engines, including the 260ci V8. For 1963, Ford added a two-door hardtop and a station wagon to the lineup, and the Fairlane 500 served as the upscale trim level.
According to its original invoice, this Fairlane 500 Hardtop was built in San Jose, California, and was delivered to Neville Ford in Daly City, California. It was specified in Rangoon Red and equipped with the 260ci two-barrel V8, a Fordomatic automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes, a pushbutton radio, and a tinted windshield.
The car is currently finished in red over red upholstery and rides on American Racing wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires. Its 260ci V8 was rebuilt by ALC Machine Inc. of Santa Rosa, California, in 2012, and it has since been fitted with an Edelbrock intake manifold and four-barrel carburetor, front disc brakes, rear air shocks, and new TMI front seats.
This 1963 Ford Fairlane 500 is now offered with its original invoice, various records, and a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Red over red upholstery
260ci V8 rebuilt in 2012
Power front disc brakes and steering
Original invoice included
Factory Equipment
The original invoice lists the following:
Rangoon Red paint
260ci two-barrel V8
Fordomatic automatic transmission
Rocker panel molding
Power brakes and brakes
Two-speed electric windshield wipers and washer
Tinted windshield
Padded dashboard, sun visors, and seatbelts
Backup lights
The door tag decodes as:
65A – Fairlane 500 two-door hardtop
J – Rangoon Red
25 – Red cloth and vinyl interior
29A – January 29, 1963 production
72 – San Jose District Sales Office
1 – 3.00:1 rear axle ratio
3 – Fordomatic two-speed automatic transmission
Modifications
260ci V8 bored 0.030 over during the 2012 rebuild
Edelbrock intake manifold and four-barrel carburetor
Alternator in place of the factory generator
Front disc brakes
Rear air shocks
American Racing wheels wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
TMI front seats
AM/FM radio with an MP3 cable routed to the glovebox
Two additional rear speakers
Servicing and Documentation
May 2012: Engine rebuilt by ALC Machine Inc. of Santa Rosa, California
Cylinders bored 0.030 over with new pistons and moly rings
Crankshaft ground 0.010 under with new rod and main bearings
Cylinder heads milled, with new valve guides, valve seats, exhaust valves, valve springs, and valve seals, and a valve job completed
Block decked and cam bearings installed
Connecting rods reconditioned and the rotating assembly balanced
New camshaft and lifters, timing set, oil pump, gaskets, and rocker arms
Harmonic balancer rebuilt
A seller-provided list notes the following additional work:
Headliner replaced
Dome light assembly replaced
Window seals replaced
Carpet replaced
Dashboard cover replaced
Package tray and trunk liner replaced
Front coil springs replaced
Rear leaf springs replaced
Rear wheel bearings replaced
Power steering hoses replaced
Transmission rebuilt
Power steering pump and steering box rebuilt
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Crack in the windshield
Wear on the paint finish
Wear on the bumpers
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 1963 Ford Fairlane 500 in November 2024.
Included Items
Orignal invoice
Various records
Car cover
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.