440-Powered 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:25 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
In 1963, Dodge dominated NHRA Super Stock competition with lightweight 330 and 440 sedans powered by the 426ci Ramcharger Max Wedge V8. Leading that charge were the Ramchargers, a Detroit group of Chrysler engineers whose testing, tire development, and match-race campaigns made their red-and-white “candy stripe” Dodges icons and set the stage for Chrysler’s later Hemi success.
This 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop carries on that spirit. Its reworked 440ci V8 breathes through large tube headers and a three-inch exhaust. A pushbutton automatic with a reverse manual valve body gives the driver control of every shift, while an 8-3/4” Posi rear end with 4.10:1 gears delivers hard launches.
Turquoise paint and a matching bench interior give the Dodge vintage character, and factory power windows add comfort. Functional details include an AutoMeter tachometer with shift light, a battery shut-off switch, and a lightweight fiberglass hood with Super Stock-style scoops and pins.
Color-keyed steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps complete the understated sleeper look. Together, these choices make this Polara a thoughtful tribute to drag racing’s golden age.
This 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop is now offered in Florida at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Georgia title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Refinished in factory Light Turquoise (JJ1)
Turquoise (648) vinyl bench seat interior
Reworked 440ci V8 engine
Pushbutton automatic transmission with reverse manual valve body
Fiberglass hood with Super Stock style scoops and hood pins
Color keyed steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (6335121094) decodes as:
6 – Dodge V8 series
3 – Polara model series (mid-level series designation for Dodge V8 cars)
3 – 1963 model year
5 – Los Angeles, California assembly plant
121094 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Exterior
Fiberglass hood with Super Stock style scoops and hood pins
Color keyed steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps
Interior
Big faced AutoMeter tach with shift light
Auxiliary gauges
Battery shut off switch
Engine
Re-worked 440ci V8 engine
Mopar aluminum intake
QFT dual feed 4-barrel carburetor
Big tube headers
3" exhaust
Edelbrock air cleaner with original style pie plate
Pushbutton automatic transmission
Reverse manual valve body
Aluminum radiator
Brakes/Suspension
8-3/4 Posi rear end
4.10:1 gears
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Included Items
Spare tire and wheel
Factory jack
Trunk mat
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge
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