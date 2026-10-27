Auction ended.

440-Powered 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
440-Powered 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop
Gallery photo 1
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (123)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:25 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN6335121094
Mileage indicated7,700 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine440ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorLight Turquoise
Interior colorTurquoise

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

440-Powered 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop Walk Around
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440-Powered 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop Test Drive
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

In 1963, Dodge dominated NHRA Super Stock competition with lightweight 330 and 440 sedans powered by the 426ci Ramcharger Max Wedge V8. Leading that charge were the Ramchargers, a Detroit group of Chrysler engineers whose testing, tire development, and match-race campaigns made their red-and-white “candy stripe” Dodges icons and set the stage for Chrysler’s later Hemi success.

This 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop carries on that spirit. Its reworked 440ci V8 breathes through large tube headers and a three-inch exhaust. A pushbutton automatic with a reverse manual valve body gives the driver control of every shift, while an 8-3/4” Posi rear end with 4.10:1 gears delivers hard launches.

Turquoise paint and a matching bench interior give the Dodge vintage character, and factory power windows add comfort. Functional details include an AutoMeter tachometer with shift light, a battery shut-off switch, and a lightweight fiberglass hood with Super Stock-style scoops and pins.

Color-keyed steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps complete the understated sleeper look. Together, these choices make this Polara a thoughtful tribute to drag racing’s golden age.

This 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop is now offered in Florida at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean Georgia title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Refinished in factory Light Turquoise (JJ1)

  • Turquoise (648) vinyl bench seat interior

  • Reworked 440ci V8 engine

  • Pushbutton automatic transmission with reverse manual valve body

  • Fiberglass hood with Super Stock style scoops and hood pins

  • Color keyed steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (6335121094) decodes as:

    • 6 – Dodge V8 series

    • 3 – Polara model series (mid-level series designation for Dodge V8 cars)

    • 3 – 1963 model year

    • 5 – Los Angeles, California assembly plant

    • 121094 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Fiberglass hood with Super Stock style scoops and hood pins

    • Color keyed steel wheels with dog dish hubcaps

  • Interior

    • Big faced AutoMeter tach with shift light

    • Auxiliary gauges

    • Battery shut off switch

  • Engine

    • Re-worked 440ci V8 engine

    • Mopar aluminum intake

    • QFT dual feed 4-barrel carburetor

    • Big tube headers

    • 3" exhaust

    • Edelbrock air cleaner with original style pie plate

    • Pushbutton automatic transmission

    • Reverse manual valve body

    • Aluminum radiator

  • Brakes/Suspension

    • 8-3/4 Posi rear end

    • 4.10:1 gears

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Included Items

  • Spare tire and wheel

  • Factory jack

  • Trunk mat

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

440-Powered 1963 Dodge Polara 2-Door Hardtop · No reserve

Sold to
kool55
kool55
$20,116
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:25 PM UTC
Bids24
Views12,329

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