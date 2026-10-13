34-Years-Owned, 327-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 4-Speed
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1958 as Chevrolet’s flagship full-size sedan, the Chevrolet Impala remained in production off and on until 2020 as Chevrolet’s gold standard for passenger cars. Equipped with chrome accents both interior and exterior, and finished off by an engine-turned aluminum tail light panel, the 1963 Chevrolet Impala was a way to make an entrance.
Although the 230ci six-cylinder engine was standard, many buyers chose to equip their 1963 Impala with larger engines at this price point. The available 283ci and 327ci V8 were both popular options. Many buyers also chose to equip their new Impala with a variety of factory options, including power steering, power windows, and a tachometer.
This 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS is fitted with a 327ci V8 reportedly sourced from a 1967 Corvette and hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission. It wears red paint with a black bucket seat interior featuring a center console. The car sits on American Racing wheels, and is equipped with a FAST TBI fuel-injection system, dual exhaust, power front disc brakes. Additionally, it has power windows, a tilt steering column, center console , and a retro-modern Bluetooth stereo.
This Van Nuys, California-built car has been with its current owner since 1992, and an overhaul was undertaken shortly thereafter. The car was displayed at car shows in Sacramento, California, in 1996.
This 1963 Chevrolet Impala is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Acquired by the seller in 1992
327ci V8
FAST TBI fuel-injection
Four-speed manual transmission
Power front disc brakes
Tilt steering column and power windows
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (31847L177951) decodes as:
3 – 1963
18 – Impala 8 Cylinder
47 – 2 Door Hardtop
L – Van Nuys, California, Assembly Plant
177951 – Production Sequence Number
The trim tag decodes as:
3A – First week of march build date
63-1847 – 1963 Chevrolet Impala V8 2-door hardtop/sport coupe
VN 32344 – Van Nuys, California assembly plant number
875-S – Super Sport red vinyl bucket seats
936 – Ermine White paint
Bucket seats with console
X-frame chassis
A-arm front suspension, 3-link rear suspension• Power windows
Tachometer
Restored factory seat belts
Modifications
1967 Corvette 327ci V8 engine and four-speed manual transmission
Body repainted from white to red
Polished American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Ciadella interior upholstery
Stewart Warner oil pressure, water temperature, volt meter dash-mounted gauges
Tilt steering column
Grant steering wheel
Custom Autosound USA-740 AM/FM radio with Bluetooth and USB
Custom Autosound speakers
FAST throttle body fuel injection
Pertronix Electronic Ignition
Aluminized dual exhaust with silver ceramic coated manifolds
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Edelbrock Performer RPM heads
Billet valve covers, valve cover breather, PVC valve, and wire looms
Stainless fuel tank and fuel lines
Chrome oil pan and timing cover
Power front disc brakes
PST suspension bushings front and rear
1” diameter front sway bar
605 steering gear
Known Imperfections
Paint blemishes on the trunk
Wear consistent with an older restoration
Ownership History
The seller acquired this car in 1992 and subsequently restored it.
Additional Information
From the seller: “I found this car in late 1992 and started the restoration. It was ready to drive by early summer of 1993. The engine and transmission came out of a 1967 Corvette.”
"During restoration speedometer was recalibrated, pointer was replaced, and odometer set to zero. Odometer read 165,825 miles when I bought the car."
"In 1996 I showed the car in 2 shows, the first being The Grand National Roadster Show in Oakland, California and the second was The Sacramento Autorama in Sacramento, California. The car earned class trophies from both shows."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.