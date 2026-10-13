Auction ended.

34-Years-Owned, 327-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 4-Speed

Bid to $34,352 on 10/13/26
Result
34-Years-Owned, 327-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN31847L177951
Mileage indicated15,170 Miles TMU
LocationWoodland, California
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleFull size, Coupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Introduced in 1958 as Chevrolet’s flagship full-size sedan, the Chevrolet Impala remained in production off and on until 2020 as Chevrolet’s gold standard for passenger cars. Equipped with chrome accents both interior and exterior, and finished off by an engine-turned aluminum tail light panel, the 1963 Chevrolet Impala was a way to make an entrance.

Although the 230ci six-cylinder engine was standard, many buyers chose to equip their 1963 Impala with larger engines at this price point. The available 283ci and 327ci V8 were both popular options. Many buyers also chose to equip their new Impala with a variety of factory options, including power steering, power windows, and a tachometer.

This 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS is fitted with a 327ci V8 reportedly sourced from a 1967 Corvette and hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission. It wears red paint with a black bucket seat interior featuring a center console. The car sits on American Racing wheels, and is equipped with a FAST TBI fuel-injection system, dual exhaust, power front disc brakes. Additionally, it has power windows, a tilt steering column, center console , and a retro-modern Bluetooth stereo.

This Van Nuys, California-built car has been with its current owner since 1992, and an overhaul was undertaken shortly thereafter. The car was displayed at car shows in Sacramento, California, in 1996.

This 1963 Chevrolet Impala is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Acquired by the seller in 1992

  • 327ci V8

  • FAST TBI fuel-injection

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Tilt steering column and power windows

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (31847L177951) decodes as:

    • 3 – 1963

    • 18 – Impala 8 Cylinder

    • 47 – 2 Door Hardtop

    • L – Van Nuys, California, Assembly Plant

    • 177951 – Production Sequence Number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 3A – First week of march build date

    • 63-1847 – 1963 Chevrolet Impala V8 2-door hardtop/sport coupe

    • VN 32344 – Van Nuys, California assembly plant number

    • 875-S – Super Sport red vinyl bucket seats

    • 936 – Ermine White paint

  • Bucket seats with console

  • X-frame chassis

  • A-arm front suspension, 3-link rear suspension• Power windows

  • Tachometer

  • Restored factory seat belts

Modifications

  • 1967 Corvette 327ci V8 engine and four-speed manual transmission

  • Body repainted from white to red

  • Polished American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Ciadella interior upholstery

  • Stewart Warner oil pressure, water temperature, volt meter dash-mounted gauges

  • Tilt steering column

  • Grant steering wheel

  • Custom Autosound USA-740 AM/FM radio with Bluetooth and USB

  • Custom Autosound speakers

  • FAST throttle body fuel injection

  • Pertronix Electronic Ignition

  • Aluminized dual exhaust with silver ceramic coated manifolds

  • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

  • Edelbrock Performer RPM heads

  • Billet valve covers, valve cover breather, PVC valve, and wire looms

  • Stainless fuel tank and fuel lines

  • Chrome oil pan and timing cover

  • Power front disc brakes

  • PST suspension bushings front and rear

  • 1” diameter front sway bar

  • 605 steering gear

Known Imperfections

  • Paint blemishes on the trunk

  • Wear consistent with an older restoration

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 1992 and subsequently restored it.

Additional Information

From the seller: “I found this car in late 1992 and started the restoration. It was ready to drive by early summer of 1993. The engine and transmission came out of a 1967 Corvette.”

"During restoration speedometer was recalibrated, pointer was replaced, and odometer set to zero. Odometer read 165,825 miles when I bought the car."

"In 1996 I showed the car in 2 shows, the first being The Grand National Roadster Show in Oakland, California and the second was The Sacramento Autorama in Sacramento, California. The car earned class trophies from both shows."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

34-Years-Owned, 327-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS 4-Speed

Last bid
krobsklassics
krobsklassics
$34,352
Seller
JH_r6xtuw
JH_r6xtuw
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:17 PM UTC
Bids35
Views18,515

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krobsklassics
Oct 13 at 6:15 PM
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