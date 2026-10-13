Description

Introduced in 1958 as Chevrolet’s flagship full-size sedan, the Chevrolet Impala remained in production off and on until 2020 as Chevrolet’s gold standard for passenger cars. Equipped with chrome accents both interior and exterior, and finished off by an engine-turned aluminum tail light panel, the 1963 Chevrolet Impala was a way to make an entrance.

Although the 230ci six-cylinder engine was standard, many buyers chose to equip their 1963 Impala with larger engines at this price point. The available 283ci and 327ci V8 were both popular options. Many buyers also chose to equip their new Impala with a variety of factory options, including power steering, power windows, and a tachometer.

This 1963 Chevrolet Impala SS is fitted with a 327ci V8 reportedly sourced from a 1967 Corvette and hooked up to a four-speed manual transmission. It wears red paint with a black bucket seat interior featuring a center console. The car sits on American Racing wheels, and is equipped with a FAST TBI fuel-injection system, dual exhaust, power front disc brakes. Additionally, it has power windows, a tilt steering column, center console , and a retro-modern Bluetooth stereo.

This Van Nuys, California-built car has been with its current owner since 1992, and an overhaul was undertaken shortly thereafter. The car was displayed at car shows in Sacramento, California, in 1996.

This 1963 Chevrolet Impala is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Acquired by the seller in 1992

327ci V8

FAST TBI fuel-injection

Four-speed manual transmission

Power front disc brakes

Tilt steering column and power windows

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (31847L177951) decodes as: 3 – 1963 18 – Impala 8 Cylinder 47 – 2 Door Hardtop L – Van Nuys, California, Assembly Plant 177951 – Production Sequence Number

The trim tag decodes as: 3A – First week of march build date 63-1847 – 1963 Chevrolet Impala V8 2-door hardtop/sport coupe VN 32344 – Van Nuys, California assembly plant number 875-S – Super Sport red vinyl bucket seats 936 – Ermine White paint

Bucket seats with console

X-frame chassis

A-arm front suspension, 3-link rear suspension• Power windows

Tachometer

Restored factory seat belts

Modifications

1967 Corvette 327ci V8 engine and four-speed manual transmission

Body repainted from white to red

Polished American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Ciadella interior upholstery

Stewart Warner oil pressure, water temperature, volt meter dash-mounted gauges

Tilt steering column

Grant steering wheel

Custom Autosound USA-740 AM/FM radio with Bluetooth and USB

Custom Autosound speakers

FAST throttle body fuel injection

Pertronix Electronic Ignition

Aluminized dual exhaust with silver ceramic coated manifolds

Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

Edelbrock Performer RPM heads

Billet valve covers, valve cover breather, PVC valve, and wire looms

Stainless fuel tank and fuel lines

Chrome oil pan and timing cover

Power front disc brakes

PST suspension bushings front and rear

1” diameter front sway bar

605 steering gear

Known Imperfections

Paint blemishes on the trunk

Wear consistent with an older restoration

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 1992 and subsequently restored it.

Additional Information

From the seller: “I found this car in late 1992 and started the restoration. It was ready to drive by early summer of 1993. The engine and transmission came out of a 1967 Corvette.”

"During restoration speedometer was recalibrated, pointer was replaced, and odometer set to zero. Odometer read 165,825 miles when I bought the car."

"In 1996 I showed the car in 2 shows, the first being The Grand National Roadster Show in Oakland, California and the second was The Sacramento Autorama in Sacramento, California. The car earned class trophies from both shows."