1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed

Bobbin' For Cars
No reserve
6 days
$35,000
1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed
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Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:15 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN30867S115688
Mileage indicated99,200 Miles TMU
LocationSugar Hill, Georgia
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue

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1963 Chevrolet Corvette Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette introduced the second-generation (C2), widely regarded as one of the most influential American sports cars ever built. Featuring an all-new chassis, independent rear suspension, and concealed headlights, the 1963 model paired advanced engineering with dramatic styling. The C2 offered improved handling, performance, and comfort over earlier Corvettes, helping establish its name as a serious competitor in the sports car market. Production included both coupe and convertible body styles, and performance-minded buyers could option the L75 327ci V8 rated at 30 horsepower.  

This Corvette convertible's L75 327ci V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. The body was finished from the factory in Daytona Blue (916A) and features a black convertible top, as well as a body-color removable hardtop. Turbine-style 15" wheels with three-eared knock-off spinners are mounted over drum brakes at each corner.   

The interior is upholstered in Dark Blue vinyl (490K), complemented blue dashboard trim and carpets. Amenities include an AM/FM radio, a cabin heater, an analog clock, and lap belts.  

This 1963 Corvette is now represented in Georgia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a Mississippi title.  

Highlights

  • L75 327ci V8 factory rated at 300 horsepower 

  • Four-speed manual transmission  

  • Finished in Daytona Blue (916A) 

  • Dark Blue vinyl upholstery (490k) 

  • Black convertible top and body-color removable hardtop 

Factory Equipment

  • 327ci V8

  • Engine pad stamping 3115688 corresponds with the serial number

  • Engine pad suffix RD denotes an L75 300-hp variant

  • Pop-up headlights 

  • Dual exhaust outlets 

  • 15" Turbine-style wheels with three-eared knock-off spinners 

  • Drum brakes 

  • Independent suspension 

  • AM/FM radio 

  • Analog clock 

  • The chassis number (30867S115688) decodes as: 

    • 3 – 1963 model year 

    • 08 - Corvette 

    • 67 - Convertible 

    • S - St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 

    • 115688 - Production number 

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion on exhaust components 

  • Paint imperfections around body and on hard top

Ownership History

This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.   

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Dennis_Plummer
Dennis_Plummer
$35,000
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 8:15 PM UTC
Bids20
Views6,469

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