1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed
Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:15 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette introduced the second-generation (C2), widely regarded as one of the most influential American sports cars ever built. Featuring an all-new chassis, independent rear suspension, and concealed headlights, the 1963 model paired advanced engineering with dramatic styling. The C2 offered improved handling, performance, and comfort over earlier Corvettes, helping establish its name as a serious competitor in the sports car market. Production included both coupe and convertible body styles, and performance-minded buyers could option the L75 327ci V8 rated at 30 horsepower.
This Corvette convertible's L75 327ci V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. The body was finished from the factory in Daytona Blue (916A) and features a black convertible top, as well as a body-color removable hardtop. Turbine-style 15" wheels with three-eared knock-off spinners are mounted over drum brakes at each corner.
The interior is upholstered in Dark Blue vinyl (490K), complemented blue dashboard trim and carpets. Amenities include an AM/FM radio, a cabin heater, an analog clock, and lap belts.
This 1963 Corvette is now represented in Georgia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a Mississippi title.
Highlights
L75 327ci V8 factory rated at 300 horsepower
Four-speed manual transmission
Finished in Daytona Blue (916A)
Dark Blue vinyl upholstery (490k)
Black convertible top and body-color removable hardtop
Factory Equipment
327ci V8
Engine pad stamping 3115688 corresponds with the serial number
Engine pad suffix RD denotes an L75 300-hp variant
Pop-up headlights
Dual exhaust outlets
15" Turbine-style wheels with three-eared knock-off spinners
Drum brakes
Independent suspension
AM/FM radio
Analog clock
The chassis number (30867S115688) decodes as:
3 – 1963 model year
08 - Corvette
67 - Convertible
S - St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
115688 - Production number
Known Imperfections
Corrosion on exhaust components
Paint imperfections around body and on hard top
Ownership History
This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.