Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1963 Chevrolet Corvette introduced the second-generation (C2), widely regarded as one of the most influential American sports cars ever built. Featuring an all-new chassis, independent rear suspension, and concealed headlights, the 1963 model paired advanced engineering with dramatic styling. The C2 offered improved handling, performance, and comfort over earlier Corvettes, helping establish its name as a serious competitor in the sports car market. Production included both coupe and convertible body styles, and performance-minded buyers could option the L75 327ci V8 rated at 30 horsepower.

This Corvette convertible's L75 327ci V8 sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. The body was finished from the factory in Daytona Blue (916A) and features a black convertible top, as well as a body-color removable hardtop. Turbine-style 15" wheels with three-eared knock-off spinners are mounted over drum brakes at each corner.

The interior is upholstered in Dark Blue vinyl (490K), complemented blue dashboard trim and carpets. Amenities include an AM/FM radio, a cabin heater, an analog clock, and lap belts.

This 1963 Corvette is now represented in Georgia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a Mississippi title.

Highlights

L75 327ci V8 factory rated at 300 horsepower

Four-speed manual transmission

Finished in Daytona Blue (916A)

Dark Blue vinyl upholstery (490k)

Black convertible top and body-color removable hardtop

Factory Equipment

327ci V8

Engine pad stamping 3115688 corresponds with the serial number

Engine pad suffix RD denotes an L75 300-hp variant

Pop-up headlights

Dual exhaust outlets

15" Turbine-style wheels with three-eared knock-off spinners

Drum brakes

Independent suspension

AM/FM radio

Analog clock

The chassis number (30867S115688) decodes as: 3 – 1963 model year 08 - Corvette 67 - Convertible S - St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 115688 - Production number



Known Imperfections

Corrosion on exhaust components

Paint imperfections around body and on hard top

Ownership History

This 1963 Chevrolet Corvette is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com