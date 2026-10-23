Auction ended.

Rotax-Powered 1962 Mustang Stallion Land Speed Racer

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
Rotax-Powered 1962 Mustang Stallion Land Speed Racer
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (22)

Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINDMV62931NV
Mileage indicated0 Miles TMU
LocationGardnerville, Nevada
EngineRotax Single-Cylinder
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorGreen Metallic
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Mustang Motorcycle Corporation of Glendale, California, produced small-displacement motorcycles from the late 1940s into the mid-1960s. Its lineup included the Colt, Pony, Bronco, Stallion, and Thoroughbred, and the company's motorcycles were known for their 12-inch wheels and compact proportions.

This motorcycle is built around a 1962 Mustang Stallion frame. According to the seller, it was built in 2024 for land speed racing at the Bonneville Salt Flats and is powered by a built Rotax single-cylinder engine. It was entered as T112 at the Utah Salt Flats Racing Association's 38th Annual World of Speed event in September 2024, with a top recorded speed of 111.74286 mph. The seller reports that this speed was the maximum allowed for its class and tire rating.

Equipment includes green-finished bodywork with Mustang tank script, a sprung solo saddle, an oil cooler, braided stainless lines, polished 12-inch wheels, number 112 plates on the rear fender, and more.

This 1962 Mustang Stallion is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the owner's estate with its 2024 World of Speed participant and pit passes, timing slips, and a Nevada special construction title listing it as a 2024 model.

Highlights

  • Built in 2024 around a 1962 Mustang Stallion frame

  • Green-finished fuel tank, fenders, and side tank/cover

  • Built Rotax single-cylinder engine

  • Raced at the 2024 USFRA World of Speed at Bonneville as entry T112

  • Top recorded pass of 111.74286 mph

  • 2024 World of Speed participant pass, pit pass, and timing slips included

Equipment

  • Rotax single-cylinder engine

  • Pod-style air filter

  • Front-mounted oil cooler with braided stainless lines

  • Chrome exhaust with muffler

  • Polished 12-inch wheels

  • Michelin City Grip tires

  • Front and rear disc brakes

  • Steering damper

  • Billet rear brake master cylinder with Mustang logo

  • Forward-mounted footpegs

  • Sprung solo saddle seat

  • Chrome headlight bucket, rear taillight

  • Number 112 rear fender plate

  • Side mirrors

  • Kick stand

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery.

  • Finish deterioration on the right-side engine case cover

  • Paint chips from use

Ownership History

According to the seller, this motorcycle was built in 2024 for land speed racing and was maintained by its late owner.

Included Items

  • 2024 World of Speed participant pass (Entry T112)

  • 2024 World of Speed pit pass

  • World of Speed timing slips

  • Framed display with event photos

Additional Information

This motorcycle has been assigned a VIN by the State of Nevada, and a state-issued VIN plate is affixed to the frame (see photo gallery). It is titled in Nevada as a 2024 ASVE "1962 STALL" with a special construction brand.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Rotax-Powered 1962 Mustang Stallion Land Speed Racer · No reserve

Sold to
CC_r2u9jo
CC_r2u9jo
$2,400
Seller
PC_x4zlhw
PC_x4zlhw
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids7
Views55,638

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CC_r2u9jo
Oct 22 at 5:13 PM
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1bigdick
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Oct 21 at 10:44 PM
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Dwaine
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SW_pgicab
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