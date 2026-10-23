Rotax-Powered 1962 Mustang Stallion Land Speed Racer
Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Mustang Motorcycle Corporation of Glendale, California, produced small-displacement motorcycles from the late 1940s into the mid-1960s. Its lineup included the Colt, Pony, Bronco, Stallion, and Thoroughbred, and the company's motorcycles were known for their 12-inch wheels and compact proportions.
This motorcycle is built around a 1962 Mustang Stallion frame. According to the seller, it was built in 2024 for land speed racing at the Bonneville Salt Flats and is powered by a built Rotax single-cylinder engine. It was entered as T112 at the Utah Salt Flats Racing Association's 38th Annual World of Speed event in September 2024, with a top recorded speed of 111.74286 mph. The seller reports that this speed was the maximum allowed for its class and tire rating.
Equipment includes green-finished bodywork with Mustang tank script, a sprung solo saddle, an oil cooler, braided stainless lines, polished 12-inch wheels, number 112 plates on the rear fender, and more.
This 1962 Mustang Stallion is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the owner's estate with its 2024 World of Speed participant and pit passes, timing slips, and a Nevada special construction title listing it as a 2024 model.
Highlights
Built in 2024 around a 1962 Mustang Stallion frame
Green-finished fuel tank, fenders, and side tank/cover
Built Rotax single-cylinder engine
Raced at the 2024 USFRA World of Speed at Bonneville as entry T112
Top recorded pass of 111.74286 mph
2024 World of Speed participant pass, pit pass, and timing slips included
Equipment
Rotax single-cylinder engine
Pod-style air filter
Front-mounted oil cooler with braided stainless lines
Chrome exhaust with muffler
Polished 12-inch wheels
Michelin City Grip tires
Front and rear disc brakes
Steering damper
Billet rear brake master cylinder with Mustang logo
Forward-mounted footpegs
Sprung solo saddle seat
Chrome headlight bucket, rear taillight
Number 112 rear fender plate
Side mirrors
Kick stand
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery.
Finish deterioration on the right-side engine case cover
Paint chips from use
Ownership History
According to the seller, this motorcycle was built in 2024 for land speed racing and was maintained by its late owner.
Included Items
2024 World of Speed participant pass (Entry T112)
2024 World of Speed pit pass
World of Speed timing slips
Framed display with event photos
Additional Information
This motorcycle has been assigned a VIN by the State of Nevada, and a state-issued VIN plate is affixed to the frame (see photo gallery). It is titled in Nevada as a 2024 ASVE "1962 STALL" with a special construction brand.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.