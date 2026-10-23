Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Mustang Motorcycle Corporation of Glendale, California, produced small-displacement motorcycles from the late 1940s into the mid-1960s. Its lineup included the Colt, Pony, Bronco, Stallion, and Thoroughbred, and the company's motorcycles were known for their 12-inch wheels and compact proportions.

This motorcycle is built around a 1962 Mustang Stallion frame. According to the seller, it was built in 2024 for land speed racing at the Bonneville Salt Flats and is powered by a built Rotax single-cylinder engine. It was entered as T112 at the Utah Salt Flats Racing Association's 38th Annual World of Speed event in September 2024, with a top recorded speed of 111.74286 mph. The seller reports that this speed was the maximum allowed for its class and tire rating.

Equipment includes green-finished bodywork with Mustang tank script, a sprung solo saddle, an oil cooler, braided stainless lines, polished 12-inch wheels, number 112 plates on the rear fender, and more.

This 1962 Mustang Stallion is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the owner's estate with its 2024 World of Speed participant and pit passes, timing slips, and a Nevada special construction title listing it as a 2024 model.

Highlights

Built in 2024 around a 1962 Mustang Stallion frame

Green-finished fuel tank, fenders, and side tank/cover

Built Rotax single-cylinder engine

Raced at the 2024 USFRA World of Speed at Bonneville as entry T112

Top recorded pass of 111.74286 mph

2024 World of Speed participant pass, pit pass, and timing slips included

Equipment

Rotax single-cylinder engine

Pod-style air filter

Front-mounted oil cooler with braided stainless lines

Chrome exhaust with muffler

Polished 12-inch wheels

Michelin City Grip tires

Front and rear disc brakes

Steering damper

Billet rear brake master cylinder with Mustang logo

Forward-mounted footpegs

Sprung solo saddle seat

Chrome headlight bucket, rear taillight

Number 112 rear fender plate

Side mirrors

Kick stand

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery.

Finish deterioration on the right-side engine case cover

Paint chips from use

Ownership History

According to the seller, this motorcycle was built in 2024 for land speed racing and was maintained by its late owner.

Included Items

2024 World of Speed participant pass (Entry T112)

2024 World of Speed pit pass

World of Speed timing slips

Framed display with event photos

Additional Information

This motorcycle has been assigned a VIN by the State of Nevada, and a state-issued VIN plate is affixed to the frame (see photo gallery). It is titled in Nevada as a 2024 ASVE "1962 STALL" with a special construction brand.