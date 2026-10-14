Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in the spring of 1961, the Falcon Futura was offered as a upscale bucket seat and center console equipped Falcon trim level. The Futura was sportier, and in addition to the pleated vinyl bucket seats and full length center console, these models came equipped with additional chrome exterior trim, vented wheel covers, and Futura-specific exterior badging. The standard engine option was the 144ci inline-six paired to a three-speed manual transmission, and an automatic gearbox was optional.

This 1962 Ford Falcon Futura left the factory finished in Raven Black with a red interior. Equipped with the Futura-specific interior, this 144ci inline-six-powered Falcon also sports the optional automatic transmission.

This Falcon was sold new at Schlenker Motors in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, and comes with the original Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin, a period bill of sale, and a variety of additional documentation. Modifications are limited, and include the recent addition of an aluminum radiator due to the failure of the original.

This 1962 Ford Falcon Futura is now offered with historical documents and a conditional Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

144ci inline-six

Bucket seats

AM radio

Factory Raven Black with red interior

Factory automatic transmission-equipped car

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (2H17S188397) decodes as: 2 - Year: 1962 H - Build Plant: Lorain, Ohio 17 - Body Style: Falcon Futura Sedan: Tudor (Bucket) S - Engine: 144ci 6-cylinder engine 88397 - Production Sequence Number

The trim tag decodes as: 64C - Falcon Futura 2-door hardtop A - Raven Black 85 - Red vinyl/cloth interior 06B - February 6, 1962 manufacture date 5 - 3.50:1 gear ratio standard differential 3 - 2-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission

AM radio

Three-spoke steering wheel

100MPH speedometer

Bucket seats w/ center console

Driver-side mirror

Bright bodyside moldings

Electric windshield wipers

Chrome bumpers

13" wheels

Drum brakes

Modifications

Aluminum radiator

Known Imperfections

Varioups paint chips and scratches

Interior wear

Servicing & Documentation

Radiator replaced

Original MSO and Bill of Sale

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2025.

Included Items

Historical documentation

Shop manual

Owner's manual

Original radiator

Additional Information

The seller states, "Radiator was recently changed due to seam leaks in what appeared to be the original radiator which has been saved for inclusion in sale. Radiator fluid and hoses were changed." "Paint is original so there are imperfections on and around hood and trunk (small scratches and chips). Interior is original to car and splits in driver's seat are documented in attached photos. Carpet has small patch area on driver's floor."