1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in the spring of 1961, the Falcon Futura was offered as a upscale bucket seat and center console equipped Falcon trim level. The Futura was sportier, and in addition to the pleated vinyl bucket seats and full length center console, these models came equipped with additional chrome exterior trim, vented wheel covers, and Futura-specific exterior badging. The standard engine option was the 144ci inline-six paired to a three-speed manual transmission, and an automatic gearbox was optional.
This 1962 Ford Falcon Futura left the factory finished in Raven Black with a red interior. Equipped with the Futura-specific interior, this 144ci inline-six-powered Falcon also sports the optional automatic transmission.
This Falcon was sold new at Schlenker Motors in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, and comes with the original Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin, a period bill of sale, and a variety of additional documentation. Modifications are limited, and include the recent addition of an aluminum radiator due to the failure of the original.
This 1962 Ford Falcon Futura is now offered with historical documents and a conditional Georgia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
144ci inline-six
Bucket seats
AM radio
Factory Raven Black with red interior
Factory automatic transmission-equipped car
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (2H17S188397) decodes as:
2 - Year: 1962
H - Build Plant: Lorain, Ohio
17 - Body Style: Falcon Futura Sedan: Tudor (Bucket)
S - Engine: 144ci 6-cylinder engine
88397 - Production Sequence Number
The trim tag decodes as:
64C - Falcon Futura 2-door hardtop
A - Raven Black
85 - Red vinyl/cloth interior
06B - February 6, 1962 manufacture date
5 - 3.50:1 gear ratio standard differential
3 - 2-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission
AM radio
Three-spoke steering wheel
100MPH speedometer
Bucket seats w/ center console
Driver-side mirror
Bright bodyside moldings
Electric windshield wipers
Chrome bumpers
13" wheels
Drum brakes
Modifications
Aluminum radiator
Known Imperfections
Varioups paint chips and scratches
Interior wear
Servicing & Documentation
Radiator replaced
Original MSO and Bill of Sale
Ownership History
The seller acquired this car in 2025.
Included Items
Historical documentation
Shop manual
Owner's manual
Original radiator
Additional Information
The seller states, "Radiator was recently changed due to seam leaks in what appeared to be the original radiator which has been saved for inclusion in sale. Radiator fluid and hoses were changed." "Paint is original so there are imperfections on and around hood and trunk (small scratches and chips). Interior is original to car and splits in driver's seat are documented in attached photos. Carpet has small patch area on driver's floor."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.