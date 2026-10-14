Auction ended.

1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (133)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2H17S188397
Mileage indicated44,100 Miles TMU
LocationBlue Ridge, Georgia
Engine144ci I6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRaven Black
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan-Walkaround
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1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan-Cold Start
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1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan- Driving POV
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1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan - Drive By
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1962 Ford Falcon Futura - Lights & Turn Signals
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in the spring of 1961, the Falcon Futura was offered as a upscale bucket seat and center console equipped Falcon trim level. The Futura was sportier, and in addition to the pleated vinyl bucket seats and full length center console, these models came equipped with additional chrome exterior trim, vented wheel covers, and Futura-specific exterior badging. The standard engine option was the 144ci inline-six paired to a three-speed manual transmission, and an automatic gearbox was optional.

This 1962 Ford Falcon Futura left the factory finished in Raven Black with a red interior. Equipped with the Futura-specific interior, this 144ci inline-six-powered Falcon also sports the optional automatic transmission.

This Falcon was sold new at Schlenker Motors in Hamburg, Pennsylvania, and comes with the original Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin, a period bill of sale, and a variety of additional documentation. Modifications are limited, and include the recent addition of an aluminum radiator due to the failure of the original.

This 1962 Ford Falcon Futura is now offered with historical documents and a conditional Georgia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 144ci inline-six

  • Bucket seats

  • AM radio

  • Factory Raven Black with red interior

  • Factory automatic transmission-equipped car

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (2H17S188397) decodes as:

    • 2 - Year: 1962

    • H - Build Plant: Lorain, Ohio

    • 17 - Body Style: Falcon Futura Sedan: Tudor (Bucket)

    • S - Engine: 144ci 6-cylinder engine

    • 88397 - Production Sequence Number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 64C - Falcon Futura 2-door hardtop

    • A - Raven Black

    • 85 - Red vinyl/cloth interior

    • 06B - February 6, 1962 manufacture date

    • 5 - 3.50:1 gear ratio standard differential

    • 3 - 2-speed Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission

  • AM radio

  • Three-spoke steering wheel

  • 100MPH speedometer

  • Bucket seats w/ center console

  • Driver-side mirror

  • Bright bodyside moldings

  • Electric windshield wipers

  • Chrome bumpers

  • 13" wheels

  • Drum brakes

Modifications

  • Aluminum radiator

Known Imperfections

  • Varioups paint chips and scratches

  • Interior wear

Servicing & Documentation

  • Radiator replaced

  • Original MSO and Bill of Sale

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2025.

Included Items

  • Historical documentation

  • Shop manual

  • Owner's manual

  • Original radiator

Additional Information

The seller states, "Radiator was recently changed due to seam leaks in what appeared to be the original radiator which has been saved for inclusion in sale. Radiator fluid and hoses were changed." "Paint is original so there are imperfections on and around hood and trunk (small scratches and chips). Interior is original to car and splits in driver's seat are documented in attached photos. Carpet has small patch area on driver's floor."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1962 Ford Falcon Futura Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
TS_9htes7
TS_9htes7
$7,811
Seller
Simpsr2
Simpsr2
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids38
Views11,145

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