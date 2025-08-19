Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1962, Ford's redesigned Fairlane line was developed as a more compact alternative to the company's full-size offerings while retaining many of the styling cues and features buyers expected from a Ford sedan. The Fairlane 500 sat near the top of the lineup and offered upgraded trim and appointments, helping establish the model as one of Ford's most successful intermediate-sized cars of the early ‘60s.

Originally equipped with a 260ci V8 paired with a Ford-O-Matic automatic gearbox, this 1962 Ford Fairlane 500 Town Sedan is now powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed C4 automatic transmission. Finished in Rangoon Red over a two-tone red and white interior, the car features dual exhaust, a concealed audio speaker, a chrome air cleaner assembly, and chrome Mercury wheel covers.

The car was acquired by the seller in 1998, and has remained registered in Washington under current ownership.

This modified 1962 Ford Fairlane 500 Town Sedan is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a 3-speed C4 automatic transmission

Finished in Rangoon Red over two-tone red and white vinyl interior

Mercury wheel covers and dual exhaust system

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (2R42F178329) decodes as: 2 – 1962 model year R – San Jose, California assembly plant 42 – Fairlane 500 Town Sedan F – 260ci V8 engine 178329 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: Body 54B – Fairlane 500 Town Sedan Color J – Rangoon Red exterior paint Trim 55 – Red and white vinyl interior Date 24E – May 24, 1962 scheduled production date DSO 74 – Seattle District Sales Office Axle 1 – Standard rear axle ratio Trans 3 – Ford-O-Matic automatic transmission



Modifications

289ci-style exhaust manifolds

Chrome air cleaner assembly

Concealed speaker

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Dashboard exhibits cracking

Headliner tear as shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller has had this Fairlane since 1998.

From the seller: " Repainted in original J-Code Rangoon Red. The 302 engine sports 289 exhaust manifolds for clearance with the dual exhaust pipes. The wheel covers are 13-inch Mercury units that I felt were more attractive than the original Fairlane covers. It’s been set up with door speakers and concealed speakers in the package tray and I will include a new Blaupunkt AM/FM CD unit with the sale.

As you know, there aren’t many of these available because four-doors are often seen as lesser, but I think this body style looks great whether it has two doors or four. The interior is all original except for the front lower seat cover, though it’s a very good color match.

I think my car will bring back memories for people of the cars they learned to drive in. You’ll look long and hard to find an equivalent 1962 Ford Fairlane 500 four-door to equal this one."

Included Items