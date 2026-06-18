Auction ended.

1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 06/18/26
Result
1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe
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Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN20437G106310
Mileage indicated45,650 Miles TMU
LocationFitchburg, Massachusetts
Engine194ci Inline-Six
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1962 model year, the Chevrolet Chevy II (later known as Nova) was designed as a straightforward and economical compact car, offering durability, ease of maintenance, and clean styling. The Nova Sport Coupe featured a sleek two-door hardtop body with minimal exterior trim and a focus on simplicity.

This 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe is powered by a 194ci inline-six engine paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission. According to the Fisher Body tag, this example was assembled at the Framingham, Massachusetts, plant in Twilight Blue Metallic over Aqua Vinyl upholstery.

This 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Powered by a 194ci inline-six engine

  • 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Finished in Twilight Blue Metallic over Aqua Vinyl

  • Color-matched rear wheel spats

  • Aftermarket stereo

Factory Equipment

  • Chassis number (20437G106310) decodes as:

    • 2 – Model year: 1962

    • 04 – Series: Chevy II Nova

    • 37 – Body style: 2-door Sport Coupe

    • G – Assembly plant: Framingham, Massachusetts

    • 106310 – Sequential production number

  • The fender tag decodes as:

    • STYLE 62-0437 – 1962 model year (62) and a Chevy II Nova 400 2-Door Sport Coupe (0437)

    • BODY FR 291 – Framingham, Massachusetts assembly plant (FR) and production sequence (291)

    • TRIM 721 – Aqua Vinyl Bucket Seats

    • PAINT 918 – Twilight Blue Metallic

  • 194ci inline-six engine

  • 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

  • Front bucket seats with lap belts

  • Heater and defroster

  • Factory AM radio

Modifications

  • Aftermarket AM/FM/cassette radio installed

  • Color-matched rear wheel spats

  • Rear bumperettes

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Cassette function of the aftermarket radio inoperable

  • Windshield washer pump is inoperable

  • Leak from rear of transmission

Ownership History

This Nova is offered with a clean Massachusetts title.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Original AM radio

  • Jack and spanner

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
V65
V65
$13,910
Seller
TR_lm6rgr
TR_lm6rgr
EndedJun 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids28
Views8,650
Bids
V65's avatar
V65
Jun 18 at 6:22 PM
$13,000bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Jun 18 at 6:03 PM
$12,250bid placed 
thingshappen's avatar
thingshappen
Jun 18 at 4:57 PM
$11,888bid placed 
V65's avatar
V65
Jun 18 at 3:50 PM
$11,500bid placed 
SteveGar's avatar
SteveGar
Jun 16 at 9:06 PM
$10,000bid placed 

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