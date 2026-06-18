Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1962 model year, the Chevrolet Chevy II (later known as Nova) was designed as a straightforward and economical compact car, offering durability, ease of maintenance, and clean styling. The Nova Sport Coupe featured a sleek two-door hardtop body with minimal exterior trim and a focus on simplicity.

This 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe is powered by a 194ci inline-six engine paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission. According to the Fisher Body tag, this example was assembled at the Framingham, Massachusetts, plant in Twilight Blue Metallic over Aqua Vinyl upholstery.

This 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Powered by a 194ci inline-six engine

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Finished in Twilight Blue Metallic over Aqua Vinyl

Color-matched rear wheel spats

Aftermarket stereo

Factory Equipment

Chassis number (20437G106310) decodes as: 2 – Model year: 1962 04 – Series: Chevy II Nova 37 – Body style: 2-door Sport Coupe G – Assembly plant: Framingham, Massachusetts 106310 – Sequential production number

The fender tag decodes as: STYLE 62-0437 – 1962 model year (62) and a Chevy II Nova 400 2-Door Sport Coupe (0437) BODY FR 291 – Framingham, Massachusetts assembly plant (FR) and production sequence (291) TRIM 721 – Aqua Vinyl Bucket Seats PAINT 918 – Twilight Blue Metallic

194ci inline-six engine

2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission

Front bucket seats with lap belts

Heater and defroster

Factory AM radio

Modifications

Aftermarket AM/FM/cassette radio installed

Color-matched rear wheel spats

Rear bumperettes

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Cassette function of the aftermarket radio inoperable

Windshield washer pump is inoperable

Leak from rear of transmission

Ownership History

This Nova is offered with a clean Massachusetts title.

Included Items