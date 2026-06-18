1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe
Ended Jun 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1962 model year, the Chevrolet Chevy II (later known as Nova) was designed as a straightforward and economical compact car, offering durability, ease of maintenance, and clean styling. The Nova Sport Coupe featured a sleek two-door hardtop body with minimal exterior trim and a focus on simplicity.
This 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe is powered by a 194ci inline-six engine paired with a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission. According to the Fisher Body tag, this example was assembled at the Framingham, Massachusetts, plant in Twilight Blue Metallic over Aqua Vinyl upholstery.
This 1962 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Sport Coupe is now offered at no reserve with an owner’s manual and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Powered by a 194ci inline-six engine
2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
Finished in Twilight Blue Metallic over Aqua Vinyl
Color-matched rear wheel spats
Aftermarket stereo
Factory Equipment
Chassis number (20437G106310) decodes as:
2 – Model year: 1962
04 – Series: Chevy II Nova
37 – Body style: 2-door Sport Coupe
G – Assembly plant: Framingham, Massachusetts
106310 – Sequential production number
The fender tag decodes as:
STYLE 62-0437 – 1962 model year (62) and a Chevy II Nova 400 2-Door Sport Coupe (0437)
BODY FR 291 – Framingham, Massachusetts assembly plant (FR) and production sequence (291)
TRIM 721 – Aqua Vinyl Bucket Seats
PAINT 918 – Twilight Blue Metallic
194ci inline-six engine
2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission
Front bucket seats with lap belts
Heater and defroster
Factory AM radio
Modifications
Aftermarket AM/FM/cassette radio installed
Color-matched rear wheel spats
Rear bumperettes
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Cassette function of the aftermarket radio inoperable
Windshield washer pump is inoperable
Leak from rear of transmission
Ownership History
This Nova is offered with a clean Massachusetts title.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Original AM radio
Jack and spanner
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.