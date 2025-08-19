Description

The 1962 model year marked the end of the first-generation Corvette and the culmination of six years of development for Chevrolet's fiberglass sports car. Widely regarded as the most refined of the solid-axle Corvettes, the ‘62 model introduced the 327 cubic-inch small-block V8 and deleted the contrasting side coves that had defined earlier examples, resulting in a cleaner appearance. Equipped with a high-performance 340-horsepower version of the 327 and a four-speed manual transmission, these final-year C1 remain among the most sought-after domestic cars of the era.

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by a matching-numbers 327ci V8 bearing an RE suffix, corresponding to a 340-horsepower engine application, and is paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in black over black upholstery, the car is equipped with a matching black removable hardtop, a black soft top, and 17-inch Foose Knuckle chrome wheels wrapped in Michelin Defender tires.

The seller further reports that the Corvette has benefited from numerous drivability modifications, including power steering, electronic ignition, dual electric cooling fans, a custom audio system, and a replacement exhaust system. Decoding paperwork accompanies the sale. The included VIN report identifies the car as a 1962 Corvette equipped from the factory with the 327/340 V8 and four-speed manual transmission.

This modified 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 is now offered with a color-matched hardtop, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Matching-numbers 327ci V8 paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in black over black upholstery

Black removable hardtop and folding soft top

Power steering and electronic ignition conversion

17” Foose Knuckle wheels wrapped in Michelin Defender T+H tires

Factory Equipment

327ci V8 Pad stamping 2107985 F0226RE is visible in the photo gallery

The chassis number (20867S107985) decodes as: 2 – Chevrolet Motor Division 08 – Corvette series 67 – Convertible body style S – Assembled in St. Louis, Missouri 107985 – Sequential production number



Modifications

PerTronix Ignitor III electronic ignition and Flame-Thrower coil

Performance camshaft and oil adapter kit

Flex-a-Lite dual electric cooling fans

JEGS 140-amp one-wire alternator

OPTIMA YellowTop D34/78 dual-terminal AGM battery (top-post and side-post configuration)

Front disc brake conversion with red-painted calipers

Replacement exhaust system

Power steering and voltmeter conversion

Custom Autosound USA-630 stereo and JBL speakers

Wrapped steering wheel

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service was done by Benhase Restorations of Springdale, Ohio:

Performance camshaft installed

Engine seals and gaskets replaced

Valve stem seals replaced

Spark plugs replaced

Valve covers replaced

Power steering installed

Alignment performed

Alternator replaced

Optima Yellow Top battery installed

Known Imperfections

Horizontal crack above the passenger-side rear wheel opening

Paint cracks at the passenger-side front and rear wheel openings

Paint bubbles on top of the driver's-side front fender

Chrome bumpers pitting and general blemishes

Windshield exhibits pitting

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Corvette was refurbished and modified for improved drivability and engine work was performed by Benhase Restorations.

Included Items