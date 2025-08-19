1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 4-Speed

3 days
$39,500
1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 4-Speed
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN20867S107985
Mileage indicated72,150 Miles TMU
LocationWest Chester, Ohio
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1962 Chevrolet Corvette - Start Up
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Description

The 1962 model year marked the end of the first-generation Corvette and the culmination of six years of development for Chevrolet's fiberglass sports car. Widely regarded as the most refined of the solid-axle Corvettes, the ‘62 model introduced the 327 cubic-inch small-block V8 and deleted the contrasting side coves that had defined earlier examples, resulting in a cleaner appearance. Equipped with a high-performance 340-horsepower version of the 327 and a four-speed manual transmission, these final-year C1 remain among the most sought-after domestic cars of the era.

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by a matching-numbers 327ci V8 bearing an RE suffix, corresponding to a 340-horsepower engine application, and is paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in black over black upholstery, the car is equipped with a matching black removable hardtop, a black soft top, and 17-inch Foose Knuckle chrome wheels wrapped in Michelin Defender tires.

The seller further reports that the Corvette has benefited from numerous drivability modifications, including power steering, electronic ignition, dual electric cooling fans, a custom audio system, and a replacement exhaust system. Decoding paperwork accompanies the sale. The included VIN report identifies the car as a 1962 Corvette equipped from the factory with the 327/340 V8 and four-speed manual transmission.

This modified 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 is now offered with a color-matched hardtop, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Matching-numbers 327ci V8 paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in black over black upholstery

  • Black removable hardtop and folding soft top

  • Power steering and electronic ignition conversion

  • 17” Foose Knuckle wheels wrapped in Michelin Defender T+H tires

Factory Equipment

  • 327ci V8

    • Pad stamping 2107985 F0226RE is visible in the photo gallery

  • The chassis number (20867S107985) decodes as:

    • 2 – Chevrolet Motor Division

    • 08 – Corvette series

    • 67 – Convertible body style

    • S – Assembled in St. Louis, Missouri

    • 107985 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • PerTronix Ignitor III electronic ignition and Flame-Thrower coil

  • Performance camshaft and oil adapter kit

  • Flex-a-Lite dual electric cooling fans

  • JEGS 140-amp one-wire alternator

  • OPTIMA YellowTop D34/78 dual-terminal AGM battery (top-post and side-post configuration)

  • Front disc brake conversion with red-painted calipers

  • Replacement exhaust system

  • Power steering and voltmeter conversion

  • Custom Autosound USA-630 stereo and JBL speakers

  • Wrapped steering wheel

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service was done by Benhase Restorations of Springdale, Ohio:

  • Performance camshaft installed

  • Engine seals and gaskets replaced

  • Valve stem seals replaced

  • Spark plugs replaced

  • Valve covers replaced

  • Power steering installed

  • Alignment performed

  • Alternator replaced

  • Optima Yellow Top battery installed

Known Imperfections

  • Horizontal crack above the passenger-side rear wheel opening

  • Paint cracks at the passenger-side front and rear wheel openings

  • Paint bubbles on top of the driver's-side front fender

  • Chrome bumpers pitting and general blemishes

  • Windshield exhibits pitting

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Corvette was refurbished and modified for improved drivability and engine work was performed by Benhase Restorations.

Included Items

  • Color-matched removable hardtop

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 4-Speed

Current bid
ClassicsRule08
ClassicsRule08
$39,500
Seller
WilliamDavis_tebx
WilliamDavis_tebx
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids6
Views23,207

Comments & bids

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ClassicsRule08's avatar
ClassicsRule08
Sep 10 at 1:55 AM
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Meat15
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ClassicsRule08
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PatrickKy
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Aug 31 at 2:49 AM
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