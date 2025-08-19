1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 4-Speed
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The 1962 model year marked the end of the first-generation Corvette and the culmination of six years of development for Chevrolet's fiberglass sports car. Widely regarded as the most refined of the solid-axle Corvettes, the ‘62 model introduced the 327 cubic-inch small-block V8 and deleted the contrasting side coves that had defined earlier examples, resulting in a cleaner appearance. Equipped with a high-performance 340-horsepower version of the 327 and a four-speed manual transmission, these final-year C1 remain among the most sought-after domestic cars of the era.
This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by a matching-numbers 327ci V8 bearing an RE suffix, corresponding to a 340-horsepower engine application, and is paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Finished in black over black upholstery, the car is equipped with a matching black removable hardtop, a black soft top, and 17-inch Foose Knuckle chrome wheels wrapped in Michelin Defender tires.
The seller further reports that the Corvette has benefited from numerous drivability modifications, including power steering, electronic ignition, dual electric cooling fans, a custom audio system, and a replacement exhaust system. Decoding paperwork accompanies the sale. The included VIN report identifies the car as a 1962 Corvette equipped from the factory with the 327/340 V8 and four-speed manual transmission.
This modified 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 is now offered with a color-matched hardtop, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Matching-numbers 327ci V8 paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in black over black upholstery
Black removable hardtop and folding soft top
Power steering and electronic ignition conversion
17” Foose Knuckle wheels wrapped in Michelin Defender T+H tires
Factory Equipment
327ci V8
Pad stamping 2107985 F0226RE is visible in the photo gallery
The chassis number (20867S107985) decodes as:
2 – Chevrolet Motor Division
08 – Corvette series
67 – Convertible body style
S – Assembled in St. Louis, Missouri
107985 – Sequential production number
Modifications
PerTronix Ignitor III electronic ignition and Flame-Thrower coil
Performance camshaft and oil adapter kit
Flex-a-Lite dual electric cooling fans
JEGS 140-amp one-wire alternator
OPTIMA YellowTop D34/78 dual-terminal AGM battery (top-post and side-post configuration)
Front disc brake conversion with red-painted calipers
Replacement exhaust system
Power steering and voltmeter conversion
Custom Autosound USA-630 stereo and JBL speakers
Wrapped steering wheel
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service was done by Benhase Restorations of Springdale, Ohio:
Performance camshaft installed
Engine seals and gaskets replaced
Valve stem seals replaced
Spark plugs replaced
Valve covers replaced
Power steering installed
Alignment performed
Alternator replaced
Optima Yellow Top battery installed
Known Imperfections
Horizontal crack above the passenger-side rear wheel opening
Paint cracks at the passenger-side front and rear wheel openings
Paint bubbles on top of the driver's-side front fender
Chrome bumpers pitting and general blemishes
Windshield exhibits pitting
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Corvette was refurbished and modified for improved drivability and engine work was performed by Benhase Restorations.
Included Items
Color-matched removable hardtop
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.