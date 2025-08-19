38-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 4-Speed

7 days
$35,000
38-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 4-Speed
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN20867S101558
Mileage indicated22,800 Miles TMU
LocationCamarillo, California
Engine327ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRoman Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1962 Chevrolet Corvette-Engine Start Up
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1962 Chevrolet Corvette-Vertical Engine Bay
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1962 Chevrolet Corvette-Vertical Walkaround
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Description

The C1-generation Corvette became a world-class sports car in only a decade. Two years after its 1953 debut, Chevrolet’s revolutionary small-block V8 was introduced. A year later, Corvette received a bold new body design. And in 1960, a Corvette claimed its first class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans —sending a clear message that America’s sports car could challenge Europe’s elite marques.

The final year of the C1 generation, 1962, saw the 283ci V8 replaced by the potent 327. It was available in 250- and 300-horsepower versions with a manual or an automatic transmission, with Chevrolet also offering two special high compression 327s with a stick shift only: a 360-horse Fuelie (RPO 582), and a 340-horse carbureted (RPO 396).

Those powerful powerplants were housed in a body that blended old and new: the front retained the original C1 look, while the rear featured a redesigned tail with recessed quad taillights and a pronounced trunk — a tantalizing preview of the upcoming C2 Sting Ray.

This Roman Red over black '62 Corvette is powered by the numbers-matching 340-hp version of the 327ci V8, engine suffix code "RE", backed by a four-speed manual transmission fitted with an aftermarket clutch. With the seller for 38 years, it rolls on 15” wheels with spinner-style covers, and is equipped with a body-color hard top and a black soft top.

This California-based 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a body color hard top, maintenance records, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Roman Red with Black vinyl upholstery

  • Red auxiliary hard top and black convertible top

  • 15” wheels with spinner-style wheel covers

  • 327ci Chevrolet V8 rated at 340 hp when new

    • The engine stamping corresponds with the chassis number

    • Engine suffix code "RE" denoting 340-hp variant

  • Rebuilt 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (20867S101558) decodes as:

    • 2 – 1962

    • 08 – Corvette

    • 67 – Convertible

    • S – St Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 101558 – Sequential production number

  • Sport instrument cluster with tachometer

  • Wonderbar radio and clock

  • 11.25:1 compression, special camshaft, solid lifters, and four-barrel carburetor

  • Positraction axle with “3789812” casting number

Modifications

  • Centerforce clutch, pressure plate, disc, and throwout bearing

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the four-speed manual transmission was rebuilt by Jeff Reade of American Motoring Memories in Culver City, California. Additionally, the seller reports the following work:

  • Fuel pump, battery and cables, and all four brake wheel cylinders replaced

  • Oil change performed

Some maintenance records accompany the sale.

Known Imperfections

  • Scratches in door entry area

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “Roman Red with a red hard top, black interior, and black soft top. Long term ownership of 30 years prior ownership documented from registration. Throaty sounding exhaust, very clean chrome, 2023 Uniroyal TigerPaw radial whitewall tires. Original Wonderbar radio and clock, works great. Super clean overall, garaged, receipts available on request.”

Included Items

  • Body color hard top

  • Maintenance records

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

38-Years-Owned 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 327/340 4-Speed

Current bid
ML_13n6uz
ML_13n6uz
$35,000
Seller
Brion_Tyler
Brion_Tyler
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids17
Views6,870

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