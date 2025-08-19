Description

The C1-generation Corvette became a world-class sports car in only a decade. Two years after its 1953 debut, Chevrolet’s revolutionary small-block V8 was introduced. A year later, Corvette received a bold new body design. And in 1960, a Corvette claimed its first class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans —sending a clear message that America’s sports car could challenge Europe’s elite marques.

The final year of the C1 generation, 1962, saw the 283ci V8 replaced by the potent 327. It was available in 250- and 300-horsepower versions with a manual or an automatic transmission, with Chevrolet also offering two special high compression 327s with a stick shift only: a 360-horse Fuelie (RPO 582), and a 340-horse carbureted (RPO 396).

Those powerful powerplants were housed in a body that blended old and new: the front retained the original C1 look, while the rear featured a redesigned tail with recessed quad taillights and a pronounced trunk — a tantalizing preview of the upcoming C2 Sting Ray.

This Roman Red over black '62 Corvette is powered by the numbers-matching 340-hp version of the 327ci V8, engine suffix code "RE", backed by a four-speed manual transmission fitted with an aftermarket clutch. With the seller for 38 years, it rolls on 15” wheels with spinner-style covers, and is equipped with a body-color hard top and a black soft top.

This California-based 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a body color hard top, maintenance records, and a clean Arizona title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Finished in Roman Red with Black vinyl upholstery

Red auxiliary hard top and black convertible top

15” wheels with spinner-style wheel covers

327ci Chevrolet V8 rated at 340 hp when new The engine stamping corresponds with the chassis number Engine suffix code "RE" denoting 340-hp variant

Rebuilt 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (20867S101558) decodes as: 2 – 1962 08 – Corvette 67 – Convertible S – St Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 101558 – Sequential production number

Sport instrument cluster with tachometer

Wonderbar radio and clock

11.25:1 compression, special camshaft, solid lifters, and four-barrel carburetor

Positraction axle with “3789812” casting number

Modifications

Centerforce clutch, pressure plate, disc, and throwout bearing

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the four-speed manual transmission was rebuilt by Jeff Reade of American Motoring Memories in Culver City, California. Additionally, the seller reports the following work:

Fuel pump, battery and cables, and all four brake wheel cylinders replaced

Oil change performed

Some maintenance records accompany the sale.

Known Imperfections

Scratches in door entry area

Images detailing the condition of the 1962 Chevrolet Corvette are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “Roman Red with a red hard top, black interior, and black soft top. Long term ownership of 30 years prior ownership documented from registration. Throaty sounding exhaust, very clean chrome, 2023 Uniroyal TigerPaw radial whitewall tires. Original Wonderbar radio and clock, works great. Super clean overall, garaged, receipts available on request.”

Included Items