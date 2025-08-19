Description

In 1962, the C1 generation Corvette was in its final model year and retained the major styling changes from the previous year, which included the iconic quad round taillights and the sculpted “ducktail” rear end, derived from the ‘59 Stingray Racer concept. Approximately 14,531 Corvettes were built before production ended in August 1962.

This ‘62 Vette has been in the seller's care for over 35 years, and it is powered by a replacement 350ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold and an Edelbrock carburetor topped with a louvered air cleaner bonnet. Finished in red over red upholstery, the car has been fitted with an independent front suspension setup from Total Cost involved as well as power steering, power-assisted front brakes, polished 14” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels, and a Hurst shifter for the Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission.

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a removable hardtop a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

Red over red with a black soft top

350ci V8 with Edelbrock components

Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission

TCI independent front suspension

14” American Racing wheels

Removable hardtop included

Factory Equipment

Quadruple headlights and taillights

“Ducktail” rear bodywork

Chrome bumpers

Dual exhaust system

Analog clock

Tachometer

Modifications

Replacement 350ci V8 engine

Edelbrock intake manifold

Edelbrock carburetor

Hurst shifter

TCI independent front suspension

Power steering

Power-assisted front disc brakes

14” American Racing wheels

Pioneer KE-3838 cassette stereo

Known Imperfections

Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 1991.

Included Items