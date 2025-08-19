35-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
In 1962, the C1 generation Corvette was in its final model year and retained the major styling changes from the previous year, which included the iconic quad round taillights and the sculpted “ducktail” rear end, derived from the ‘59 Stingray Racer concept. Approximately 14,531 Corvettes were built before production ended in August 1962.
This ‘62 Vette has been in the seller's care for over 35 years, and it is powered by a replacement 350ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold and an Edelbrock carburetor topped with a louvered air cleaner bonnet. Finished in red over red upholstery, the car has been fitted with an independent front suspension setup from Total Cost involved as well as power steering, power-assisted front brakes, polished 14” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels, and a Hurst shifter for the Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission.
This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a removable hardtop a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Long-term ownership
Red over red with a black soft top
350ci V8 with Edelbrock components
Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission
TCI independent front suspension
14” American Racing wheels
Removable hardtop included
Factory Equipment
Quadruple headlights and taillights
“Ducktail” rear bodywork
Chrome bumpers
Dual exhaust system
Analog clock
Tachometer
Modifications
Replacement 350ci V8 engine
Edelbrock intake manifold
Edelbrock carburetor
Hurst shifter
TCI independent front suspension
Power steering
Power-assisted front disc brakes
14” American Racing wheels
Pioneer KE-3838 cassette stereo
Known Imperfections
Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in April 1991.
Included Items
Factory hardtop (unpainted)
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.