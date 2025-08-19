35-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed

11 days
$11,600
35-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed
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Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN20867S104765
Mileage indicated15,100 Miles TMU
LocationSanta Rosa, California
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed

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Description

In 1962, the C1 generation Corvette was in its final model year and retained the major styling changes from the previous year, which included the iconic quad round taillights and the sculpted “ducktail” rear end, derived from the ‘59 Stingray Racer concept. Approximately 14,531 Corvettes were built before production ended in August 1962.

This ‘62 Vette has been in the seller's care for over 35 years, and it is powered by a replacement 350ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold and an Edelbrock carburetor topped with a louvered air cleaner bonnet. Finished in red over red upholstery, the car has been fitted with an independent front suspension setup from Total Cost involved as well as power steering, power-assisted front brakes, polished 14” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels, and a Hurst shifter for the Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission.

This 1962 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with a removable hardtop a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • Red over red with a black soft top

  • 350ci V8 with Edelbrock components

  • Borg-Warner T-10 four-speed manual transmission

  • TCI independent front suspension

  • 14” American Racing wheels

  • Removable hardtop included

Factory Equipment

  • Quadruple headlights and taillights

  • “Ducktail” rear bodywork

  • Chrome bumpers

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Analog clock

  • Tachometer

Modifications

  • Replacement 350ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock intake manifold

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Hurst shifter

  • TCI independent front suspension

  • Power steering

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

  • 14” American Racing wheels

  • Pioneer KE-3838 cassette stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in April 1991.

Included Items

  • Factory hardtop (unpainted)

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

35-Years-Owned, 350-Powered 1962 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed

Current bid
AlbertGarcia_exwj
AlbertGarcia_exwj
$11,600
Seller
Ltz
Ltz
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids5
Views1,801

Comments & bids

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AlbertGarcia_exwj's avatar
AlbertGarcia_exwj
Sep 10 at 3:34 PM
$11,600bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Sep 10 at 1:27 PM
$11,250bid placed 
TerenceGallagher_fx21's avatar
TerenceGallagher_fx21
Sep 9 at 11:59 PM
$11,000bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Sep 9 at 5:31 PM
$10,250bid placed 
RoderickLoss_nrmc's avatar
RoderickLoss_nrmc
Sep 8 at 8:03 PM
$10,000bid placed 

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